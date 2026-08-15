Confirmed XI: Cunha, Tielemans, Santos & Fernandes all start against AC Milan

Manchester United face AC Milan in the final pre-season match of the summer. Michael Carrick’s side have had a good pre-season so far and are well on the way to being ready for the opening Premier League match of the season when United travel to face Hull City in a week’s time. United will be ready for the new season.

First though, AC Milan stand in United’s way led by former manager Ruben Amorim, who has not won a single pre-season match so far this summer. Carrick will be seeking to get the better of United’s former head coach who has a very turbulent time at United. Carrick has steadied the ship and United are much more stable.

Manchester United

Lammens;

Mazraoui, Maguire, Heaven, Shaw;

Santos, Tielemans;

Amad, Fernandes, Dorgu;

Cunha

Substitutes

Mee, Heath; Dalot, Martinez, Yoro, Amass; Mainoo, J. Fletcher, T. Fletcher, Collyer; Zirkzee, Rashford, Mbeumo, Lacey, Gabriel

AC Milan

Torriani;

Pavlovic, De Winter, Terracciano;

Estupinán, Jashari, Musah, Chukwueze;

Cissé, Loftus-Cheek;

Ramos

Substitutes

Pittarella, Bouyer, Ricci, Diawara, Modric, Comotto, Bartesaghi, Gila, Vladimirov, Saelemaekers, Camarda

Carrick has selected a much more experienced squad for this match with all of the played that played in the FIFA World Cup this summer now back at the club and ready to go. There are a few academy players with the excitement that JJ Gabriel can bring to the squad and he might get some minutes on the pitch too.

But the entire pre-season campaign was to get this group of players fit and ready to go with a busy Premier League season which will also see United back in the UEFA Champions League and competing for the Carabao Cup and the Emirates FA Cup. Come on United! Keep the red flag flying high.

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

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