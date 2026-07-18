Manchester United start their 2026 pre-season tour against Wrexham at the Olympic Stadium in Helsinki, Finland. It will be Michael Carrick’s first pre-season tour as the United head coach and quite a squad has been selected for this opening match of the summer. United will want to win this match as they lost 3-1 last time.

United faced Wrexham almost three years ago at the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California. Marc Jurado scored United’s only goal of the game in the 3-1 defeat. United had a youthful side, which will be the same today because of United players involvement in the FIFA World Cup in the United States of America.

Manchester United

Heaton;

Yoro, Maguire, Heaven, Shaw;

Santos, J. Fletcher;

Mbeumo, Mount, Dorgu;

Zirkzee

Substitutes

Vitek, Mee; Kamason, Amass, Armer; T. Fletcher, Collyer, Gore, Devaney, Thwaites; Obi, Wheatley, Lacey, Williams

Wrexham

Okonkwo;

James, Doyle, Scarr, Vyner;

Thomason, O’Brien, James;

Broadhead, Cadamarteri, Smith

Substitutes

United will be using pre-season to get the players up to fitness ahead of the new Premier League season which also sees United participate in the UEFA Champions League, which is great for the Old Trafford club. A lot of the first team squad is absent though because of their participation in the FIFA World Cup in the USA.

Carrick has selected a lot of players from the Academy for this pre-season match and that is likely to be the same for the next few matches with players having three weeks off before returning to the club after the World Cup. Welcome back to club football and welcome back to Manchester United!

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

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