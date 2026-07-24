Confirmed XI: Shea Lacey starts against Rosenborg; Mbeumo, Dorgu & Zirkzee complete the attack!

Manchester United take on Rosenborg SK in their second pre-season match of the summer, this time playing at the Lerkendal Stadium in Trondheim, Norway. Michael Carrick’s United squad were beaten 1-0 by Wrexham in the first pre-season match of the summer last Saturday. United will face a bigger test today.

Rosenborg are approximately half way through their season, which will see them rest for the match and with United’s players training for approximately three weeks, fitness will not be at such a high level as the Norwegian side they face. But pre-season is about fitness not results.

Manchester United

Vitek;

Yoro, Maguire, Heaven, Shaw;

Mount, Santos;

Lacey, Mbeumo, Dorgu;

Zirkzee

Substitutes

Heaton, Mee; Amass, Kamason, Armer; J. Fletcher, T. Fletcher, Collyer, Gore, Devaney, Thwaites; Obi, Gabriel, Williams

Rosenborg SK

Wahlstedt;

Mortensen, Volden, Nemcik, Pereira;

Seinæs;

Reitan-Sunde, Bomholt, Fossum, Sahsah

Substitutes

Sandberg, Amdam, M. Ceïde, Røsten, Witry, Dahl, Hald-Hernes, Slørdal, Hedman, Borgersen, Bakke, E. Ceïde, Duris, Soboczynski

United have a relatively young squad which has flown out to Norway, which is expected to be the case for a few weeks until the players who participated in the FIFA World Cup this summer are all back in action and ready to feature for the Old Trafford club. The majority of pre-season will see most of the players out.

Carrick will be seeking to check on a number of the academy players to see what level of activity they can provide for the coming season as many will need to be utilised as squad players with United back in the UEFA Champions League and in the Carabao Cup and Emirates FA Cup and Premier League.

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

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