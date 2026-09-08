European Nights Return: Manchester United Set for Sabah Showdown Under the Lights at Old Trafford

Manchester United -v- Sabah

Old Trafford, Manchester

Thursday 10th September 2026; KO 20:00 BST

Referee: Willy Delajod – Assistant Referees: Erwan Finjean and Valentin Evrard

Fourth Official: Mathieu Vernice – VAR: Jerome Brisard – VAR Assistant: Momcilo Markovic

Live in the United Kingdom on TNT Sports

Manchester United continue their UEFA Champions League campaign on Thursday evening when Sabah arrive at Old Trafford for the first competitive meeting between the two clubs. The Reds will be eager to build momentum in Europe and make home advantage count under the lights, with supporters expecting another memorable continental night in M16.

Michael Carrick’s side head into the contest determined to strengthen their position in the group and maintain their recent progress. Old Trafford has often provided the backdrop for some of United’s greatest European performances, and the players will be looking to deliver another positive result in front of a passionate home crowd.

Sabah, meanwhile, travel to Manchester as underdogs but with ambitions of causing an upset. The visitors have shown resilience throughout their European campaign and will know that a disciplined display could make life difficult for the hosts. Facing United at Old Trafford represents one of the biggest occasions in the club’s history, and they will be keen to rise to the challenge.

With quality on display across the pitch and crucial points at stake, all the ingredients are in place for an intriguing encounter. United will be aiming to seize control from the outset, while Sabah look to frustrate the Reds and make their mark on the Champions League stage.

Who are Sabah and how can Manchester United beat them?

Sabah have earned their place in the Champions League through a well-organised, attack-minded approach under coach Valdas Dambrauskas. The Azerbaijani champions possess genuine attacking threats in Veljko Simić, Joy-Lance Mickels and Christian Nwachukwu, while their remarkable comeback victory over Hapoel Be’er Sheva in the play-offs demonstrated both resilience and a willingness to commit bodies forward when opportunities arise.

How Sabah are likely to play

Against a side of United’s stature, Sabah are expected to adopt a compact defensive shape, look to stay organised behind the ball and attack quickly in transition. Their wide players are capable of carrying the ball over distance, while Simić’s movement in the final third makes him a constant threat if given space.

How United can beat them?

Move the ball quickly: Sabah’s defensive structure could make space difficult to find. Fast circulation through midfield and quick switches of play would force the visitors to shift across the pitch and open gaps.

Use the width of Old Trafford: With players such as Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo capable of isolating defenders in one-versus-one situations, United can stretch Sabah’s back line and create crossing opportunities.

Press aggressively after losing possession: Sabah’s best moments may come on the counter-attack. Winning the ball back quickly would prevent them from releasing their pacey attackers.

Test the defence early: An early goal would change the complexion of the contest. Sabah could remain difficult to break down if they stay level for long periods, but chasing the game would leave more space for United’s attackers.

Tactical verdict

If United dominate possession, move the ball with intensity and prevent Sabah from countering effectively, the hosts should create enough chances to secure victory. The key will be patience and precision against a side likely to defend with discipline before looking to spring forward at speed.

How have both teams done in recent matches?

Manchester United: DWLLWD

Manchester United have scored 11 goals and conceded 12 across their last six matches, recording two wins, two draws and two defeats. The Reds have kept one clean sheet, with attacking output remaining strong but defensive consistency proving harder to maintain.

Sabah: WWWLWW

Sabah head into the Old Trafford clash in excellent form, winning five of their last six matches. During that run, the Azerbaijani champions have scored 18 goals, conceded four, and kept four clean sheets, highlighting both their attacking threat and defensive organisation ahead of their Champions League opener.

Manchester United Team News

Ruled Out: Matthijs de Ligt, Manuel Ugarte, Carlos Baleba, Amad

Doubts: Tom Heaton, Mason Mount, Marcus Rashford

Sabah Team News

Ruled Out: Khayal Aliyev

Doubts: N/A

United and Sabah have never met before, so who are they?

Sabah FK are one of the youngest clubs to reach the UEFA Champions League, having been formed in 2017 and rising rapidly through Azerbaijani football. Based in Masazir, near the capital city of Baku, the club was established with ambitious plans to challenge the country’s traditional powers and quickly developed into a major force.

The Owls spent their early years building a competitive squad and infrastructure, steadily improving their position in the Azerbaijani Premier League. Their breakthrough arrived during the 2022/23 season when they finished as league runners-up and lifted the Azerbaijani Cup, securing the first major trophy in the club’s history and earning a place in European competition.

Sabah continued to grow under a succession of coaches before enjoying a historic 2025/26 campaign. Under Lithuanian manager Valdas Dambrauskas, they claimed their first Azerbaijani Premier League title, finishing nine points ahead of Qarabağ, while also retaining the Azerbaijani Cup to complete a memorable domestic double.

That success paved the way for an even greater achievement. Sabah overcame Hapoel Be’er Sheva in the Champions League play-offs, sealing qualification for the competition proper for the first time in their history. Remarkably, they reached Europe’s elite club tournament in just their ninth year of existence, highlighting one of the fastest rises in modern European football.

Ones To Watch

Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes: Remains the creative heartbeat of the side. Whether through incisive passing, set-piece delivery or long-range shooting, Fernandes has the ability to unlock defences and dictate the tempo of European matches.

Bryan Mbeumo: Combines pace, creativity and clinical finishing to trouble defenders. Equally dangerous as a scorer or creator, his intelligent movement, direct dribbling and eye for goal make him a constant attacking threat.

Matheus Cunha: Brings imagination, energy and unpredictability to United’s attack, combining quick footwork with intelligent movement and clinical finishing. His ability to create and exploit space makes him a constant threat.

Benjamin Sesko: Offers a formidable attacking presence with his blend of pace, power and intelligent movement. Dangerous both in behind defences and in the air, the striker’s finishing ability makes him a constant goal threat.

Sabah

Joy-Lance Mickels: A direct and skilful winger, Mickels finished as Sabah’s leading scorer in the Azerbaijani Premier League with 19 goals last season. He also contributed heavily in European qualifying with four goals and an assist, making him a player United’s defence will need to contain.

Veljko Simić: The Serbian forward is arguably Sabah’s biggest threat. UEFA identifies him as the club’s key player after he scored six goals during Champions League qualifying and netted 11 times in their title-winning domestic campaign.

Tymoteusz Puchacz: The experienced Polish left-back brings quality and know-how at the highest level. A full international with Poland, Puchacz has experience with clubs across Europe and is regarded as a vital part of Sabah’s side.

Christian Nwachukwu: One of Sabah’s most exciting young talents. The Nigerian winger brings pace, direct running and attacking intent in wide areas, with his dribbling ability and willingness to take on defenders offering a potentially dangerous outlet.

Manchester United Predicted XI

Lammens;

Dalot, Maguire, Heaven, Dorgu;

Mainoo, Santos;

Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha;

Sesko

Sabah Predicted XI

Pokatilov;

Mutallimov, Solvet, Dashdamirov, Puchacz;

Rahmonaliev, Lepinjica;

Nwachukwu, Isayev, Simic;

Mickels

Match Prediction

United will be expected to dominate possession, create the majority of chances and use the atmosphere of a European night at Old Trafford to their advantage. Sabah deserve respect for reaching this stage, but the gulf in resources, squad depth and experience would make United overwhelming favourites. I would expect United to beat the Azerbaijanian side comfortably at the Theatre of Dreams. The likes of Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko should star in this Champions League clash.

Manchester United 4-1 Sabah

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

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