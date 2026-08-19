How would Carlos Baleba fit in at Manchester United?
Manchester United talked about signing three midfielders this summer and have signed Andrey Santos from Chelsea and Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa. It has been more than a month since United activated the release clause for Tielemans and since then, the transfers seemed to have stopped – or so it seemed.
This morning, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that United are trying to sign 22-year-old Carlos Baleba from Brighton and Hove Albion, a player who has reportedly wanted to sign for United since last summer. So I put this together to explain how he could fit in at United.
Baleba would give United intensity, ball‑winning, powerful ball carrying, athletic coverage, and press resistance. He raises the team’s physical level, improves transitions, and complements technical midfielders like Kobbie Mainoo, Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos by adding aggression, mobility, and defensive security.
Core Snapshot
Name: Carlos Noom Quomah Baleba
Age: 22
Position: Central Midfielder (CM/DM)
Current Club: Brighton & Hove Albion
Profile: High‑energy ball‑winner with elite athleticism and strong progression
Manchester United Role: Dynamic No. 6/No. 8 hybrid in Michael Carrick’s evolving midfield structure
Overview — Why Baleba Fits the New United Identity
Carlos Baleba is one of the Premier League’s most intriguing young midfielders: a powerful, explosive, relentlessly energetic presence who plays football at full throttle. His game is built on intensity — pressing, tackling, carrying, disrupting, and driving transitions.
For a Manchester United side rebuilding around youth, athleticism, and tactical flexibility, Baleba’s profile aligns almost perfectly with the direction Carrick has taken the squad. He is the type of midfielder who changes the rhythm of matches, raises the physical level, and gives United a more aggressive identity in the centre of the pitch.
At 22, he fits the club’s recruitment strategy: high‑ceiling, Premier League‑proven, and tactically adaptable.
Technical & Tactical Profile
A. Ball-Winning & Defensive Disruption
Baleba is a natural destroyer — but not a reckless one.
- Wins duels with power and timing
- Covers huge distances at high speed
- Excellent at collapsing space in midfield
- Strong counter‑pressing instincts
- Reads second‑ball situations quickly
United have lacked a midfielder who can consistently impose himself physically. Baleba brings that bite.
B. Ball Carrying & Transition Play
One of his standout traits is his ability to carry the ball through pressure.
- Explosive acceleration
- Uses strength to roll markers
- Turns defence into attack instantly
- Breaks lines with direct, vertical movement
Carrick’s United thrive when transitions are sharp and purposeful. Baleba is built for that phase.
C. Passing & Build-Up Contribution
Baleba is not a deep‑lying playmaker, but he is secure and progressive.
- Plays simple, reliable passes under pressure
- Good at releasing the ball early in transition
- Capable of switching play when given time
- Comfortable receiving in tight zones
He complements United’s more technical midfielders rather than replicating them.
D. Physical Profile
This is where Baleba truly stands out.
- Elite stamina
- Premier League‑level strength
- High-speed recovery runs
- Aggressive pressing engine
- Durable and robust
He brings the athletic foundation United have been missing since the days of peak Ander Herrera and prime Scott McTominay.
Mentality & Personality
Baleba plays with confidence and fearlessness.
- Competitive edge
- Willing to take responsibility
- Thrives in high-intensity matches
- Shows maturity beyond his age
- Never hides from physical battles
United value mentality as much as technical ability — Baleba ticks that box.
Statistical Snapshot (Representative of His Premier League Output)
- Tackles per 90: ~3.0
- Interceptions per 90: ~1.5
- Progressive carries per 90: ~4.0
- Pass completion: ~85%
- Duels won per 90: ~7.0
- Ball recoveries per 90: ~9.0
These numbers paint the picture of a midfielder who influences every phase of play.
How He Fits Manchester United
A. As a No. 6 in Carrick’s 4‑3‑3
Baleba offers mobility and aggression at the base of midfield.
- Protects the back line
- Wins duels
- Enables Mainoo and Bruno to push higher
- Adds intensity to United’s pressing structure
He is not a pure passer like Rodri or Jorginho — but Carrick doesn’t need that profile. He needs energy and disruption.
B. As a No. 8 in a Double Pivot
Baleba + Mainoo or Baleba + Santos gives United balance.
- One progresses the ball
- One destroys and carries
- Both cover ground
- Both are press-resistant
This pairing would give United a modern, athletic midfield core.
C. Tactical Flexibility
Baleba can operate in:
- A single pivot
- A double pivot
- A high‑pressing midfield three
- A transitional 4‑2‑3‑1
His versatility is a major asset.
Strengths & Weaknesses
Strengths
- Elite athleticism
- Strong ball-winning
- High-intensity pressing
- Progressive carrying
- Premier League experience
- Fits United’s youthful rebuild
Weaknesses
- Passing range still developing
- Can be overly aggressive in duels
- Not a natural tempo-setter
- Decision-making occasionally raw
These are typical of a 22-year-old midfielder — and all are coachable.
Projection — What United Would Expect
If signed, Baleba would be expected to:
- Raise United’s physical level immediately
- Become a key transition player
- Complement Mainoo and Santos
- Grow into a leadership role in midfield
- Develop into one of the league’s most complete ball-winning midfielders
He is a signing for both the present and the long-term future.
Verdict
Carlos Baleba is a near‑perfect fit for Manchester United’s new midfield blueprint. His blend of athleticism, aggression, and progression gives Carrick exactly the type of high‑energy presence United have lacked. At 22, he offers huge upside, Premier League readiness, and tactical flexibility.
Baleba wouldn’t just strengthen United’s midfield — he would redefine its intensity.
Written by Paul
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