How would Carlos Baleba fit in at Manchester United?

Manchester United talked about signing three midfielders this summer and have signed Andrey Santos from Chelsea and Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa. It has been more than a month since United activated the release clause for Tielemans and since then, the transfers seemed to have stopped – or so it seemed.

This morning, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that United are trying to sign 22-year-old Carlos Baleba from Brighton and Hove Albion, a player who has reportedly wanted to sign for United since last summer. So I put this together to explain how he could fit in at United.

Baleba would give United intensity, ball‑winning, powerful ball carrying, athletic coverage, and press resistance. He raises the team’s physical level, improves transitions, and complements technical midfielders like Kobbie Mainoo, Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos by adding aggression, mobility, and defensive security.

Core Snapshot

Name: Carlos Noom Quomah Baleba

Age: 22

Position: Central Midfielder (CM/DM)

Current Club: Brighton & Hove Albion

Profile: High‑energy ball‑winner with elite athleticism and strong progression

Manchester United Role: Dynamic No. 6/No. 8 hybrid in Michael Carrick’s evolving midfield structure

Overview — Why Baleba Fits the New United Identity

Carlos Baleba is one of the Premier League’s most intriguing young midfielders: a powerful, explosive, relentlessly energetic presence who plays football at full throttle. His game is built on intensity — pressing, tackling, carrying, disrupting, and driving transitions.

For a Manchester United side rebuilding around youth, athleticism, and tactical flexibility, Baleba’s profile aligns almost perfectly with the direction Carrick has taken the squad. He is the type of midfielder who changes the rhythm of matches, raises the physical level, and gives United a more aggressive identity in the centre of the pitch.

At 22, he fits the club’s recruitment strategy: high‑ceiling, Premier League‑proven, and tactically adaptable.

Technical & Tactical Profile

A. Ball-Winning & Defensive Disruption

Baleba is a natural destroyer — but not a reckless one.

Wins duels with power and timing

Covers huge distances at high speed

Excellent at collapsing space in midfield

Strong counter‑pressing instincts

Reads second‑ball situations quickly

United have lacked a midfielder who can consistently impose himself physically. Baleba brings that bite.

B. Ball Carrying & Transition Play

One of his standout traits is his ability to carry the ball through pressure.

Explosive acceleration

Uses strength to roll markers

Turns defence into attack instantly

Breaks lines with direct, vertical movement

Carrick’s United thrive when transitions are sharp and purposeful. Baleba is built for that phase.

C. Passing & Build-Up Contribution

Baleba is not a deep‑lying playmaker, but he is secure and progressive.

Plays simple, reliable passes under pressure

Good at releasing the ball early in transition

Capable of switching play when given time

Comfortable receiving in tight zones

He complements United’s more technical midfielders rather than replicating them.

D. Physical Profile

This is where Baleba truly stands out.

Elite stamina

Premier League‑level strength

High-speed recovery runs

Aggressive pressing engine

Durable and robust

He brings the athletic foundation United have been missing since the days of peak Ander Herrera and prime Scott McTominay.

Mentality & Personality

Baleba plays with confidence and fearlessness.

Competitive edge

Willing to take responsibility

Thrives in high-intensity matches

Shows maturity beyond his age

Never hides from physical battles

United value mentality as much as technical ability — Baleba ticks that box.

Statistical Snapshot (Representative of His Premier League Output)

Tackles per 90: ~3.0

Interceptions per 90: ~1.5

Progressive carries per 90: ~4.0

Pass completion: ~85%

Duels won per 90: ~7.0

Ball recoveries per 90: ~9.0

These numbers paint the picture of a midfielder who influences every phase of play.

How He Fits Manchester United

A. As a No. 6 in Carrick’s 4‑3‑3

Baleba offers mobility and aggression at the base of midfield.

Protects the back line

Wins duels

Enables Mainoo and Bruno to push higher

Adds intensity to United’s pressing structure

He is not a pure passer like Rodri or Jorginho — but Carrick doesn’t need that profile. He needs energy and disruption.

B. As a No. 8 in a Double Pivot

Baleba + Mainoo or Baleba + Santos gives United balance.

One progresses the ball

One destroys and carries

Both cover ground

Both are press-resistant

This pairing would give United a modern, athletic midfield core.

C. Tactical Flexibility

Baleba can operate in:

A single pivot

A double pivot

A high‑pressing midfield three

A transitional 4‑2‑3‑1

His versatility is a major asset.

Strengths & Weaknesses

Strengths

Elite athleticism

Strong ball-winning

High-intensity pressing

Progressive carrying

Premier League experience

Fits United’s youthful rebuild

Weaknesses

Passing range still developing

Can be overly aggressive in duels

Not a natural tempo-setter

Decision-making occasionally raw

These are typical of a 22-year-old midfielder — and all are coachable.

Projection — What United Would Expect

If signed, Baleba would be expected to:

Raise United’s physical level immediately

Become a key transition player

Complement Mainoo and Santos

Grow into a leadership role in midfield

Develop into one of the league’s most complete ball-winning midfielders

He is a signing for both the present and the long-term future.

Verdict

Carlos Baleba is a near‑perfect fit for Manchester United’s new midfield blueprint. His blend of athleticism, aggression, and progression gives Carrick exactly the type of high‑energy presence United have lacked. At 22, he offers huge upside, Premier League readiness, and tactical flexibility.

Baleba wouldn’t just strengthen United’s midfield — he would redefine its intensity.

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

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