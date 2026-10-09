Looking Back: United v Spurs in the Premier League; Comebacks, Classics and Chaos

Some Premier League fixtures are remembered for their rivalries. Others for title races, individual brilliance or extraordinary comebacks.

Manchester United against Tottenham Hotspur has somehow managed to provide all of them.

Across the Premier League era, meetings between United and Spurs have produced some remarkable afternoons and evenings. There have been famous fightbacks, outstanding individual performances, controversial moments and, on one particularly painful occasion for United, an Old Trafford humiliation.

For much of the Sir Alex Ferguson era, the fixture became synonymous with United finding a way to win. But as Tottenham developed into regular challengers towards the top end of the division, the balance began to shift.

Here, we look back at some of the standout Premier League encounters between the two clubs.

Spurs 3-5 United – September 2001

If one match encapsulates the mentality of Ferguson’s Manchester United, this might be it.

At half-time at White Hart Lane, United were 3-0 down.

Dean Richards opened the scoring on his Spurs debut before Les Ferdinand doubled Spurs’ advantage. Christian Ziege then made it three before the interval.

A difficult afternoon was rapidly becoming a nightmare.

Then everything changed.

Andy Cole scored almost immediately after the restart before Laurent Blanc reduced the deficit further. Ruud van Nistelrooy completed the comeback to 3-3 before Juan Sebastian Veron put United ahead. David Beckham finished the job in the closing stages.

Three down at half-time. Five goals in the second half. A 5-3 victory.

More than two decades later, it remains one of the defining comeback victories of the Premier League era.

The remarkable part was not simply that United recovered. It was the speed with which the match’s entire character changed.

Spurs had controlled the opening 45 minutes. After the interval, United overwhelmed them.

It was Ferguson’s side at their most frightening. Even when a match appeared lost, there remained the sense that one goal could change everything.

Against Spurs that afternoon, it did.

United 5-2 Spurs – April 2009

Different United team. Same opponents. Same refusal to accept defeat.

With United battling Liverpool for the Premier League title, Spurs arrived at Old Trafford and threatened to deliver a potentially significant blow to Ferguson’s champions.

Darren Bent put Spurs ahead before Luka Modric made it 2-0. United headed into the interval staring at the prospect of a costly defeat.

Once again, however, Spurs discovered that a two-goal advantage against Ferguson’s United was not necessarily enough.

Cristiano Ronaldo converted a controversial penalty to begin the comeback. Wayne Rooney equalised before Ronaldo struck again to complete the turnaround.

Rooney added his second and former Spurs striker Dimitar Berbatov made it 5-2.

Five United goals arrived in the second half.

What had looked like a potentially disastrous afternoon had become a demonstration of attacking power.

It also represented something bigger about that particular United team.

Ronaldo, Rooney, Berbatov and Carlos Tevez gave Ferguson an extraordinary collection of attacking talent, and once United found momentum it could become almost impossible for opponents to slow them down.

For Spurs, it must have felt horribly familiar.

Eight years after surrendering a 3-0 lead against United, they had watched another commanding advantage disappear.

Spurs 1-3 United – September 2009

Only a few months later came another memorable trip to White Hart Lane, albeit with a rather different United side.

Ronaldo had departed for Real Madrid during the summer, leaving questions about where United’s attacking inspiration would come from.

Spurs then provided an immediate test.

Jermain Defoe gave Spurs the lead after only 38 seconds with a spectacular overhead kick. Yet Ryan Giggs responded with a superb free-kick before Anderson scored his first United goal to put the visitors in front.

Then came the complication.

Paul Scholes was dismissed after receiving a second yellow card.

United were down to ten men, away against a Tottenham side that had won its opening four Premier League matches of the season.

Instead of collapsing, they finished the contest.

Wayne Rooney broke forward and scored the third, sealing a 3-1 victory.

It lacked the enormous scoreline of 2001 or the avalanche of goals produced at Old Trafford earlier that year, but there was something distinctly Ferguson-era United about it.

Concede early. Recover. Lose a man. Keep going. Win anyway.

United 1-6 Spurs – October 2020

For United supporters, this is the one that is considerably less enjoyable to revisit.

But no history of this Premier League fixture would be complete without it.

United actually scored first, Bruno Fernandes converting a penalty inside two minutes.

That was about as good as the afternoon got.

Tanguy Ndombele equalised before Son Heung-min put Spurs ahead inside seven minutes. Anthony Martial was subsequently sent off, and Spurs took complete control.

Harry Kane and Son struck again before half-time, Serge Aurier added a fifth after the interval and Kane completed the scoring from the penalty spot.

Manchester United 1-6 Tottenham Hotspur.

For Spurs, managed by former United boss Jose Mourinho, it was a spectacular Old Trafford victory.

For United, it was a brutal afternoon.

Perhaps most significantly, though, it demonstrated how much the relationship between these two clubs had changed.

The days in which Spurs could establish a commanding lead and still seemingly remain vulnerable to a United comeback were long gone.

This time, Spurs did not merely protect their advantage.

They kept attacking.

Spurs 1-3 United – April 2021

Six months later, United had the opportunity to respond.

And, appropriately enough given the history of this fixture, they did it by coming from behind.

Son put Spurs in front shortly before half-time after United had earlier seen an Edinson Cavani goal disallowed.

But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side produced an outstanding second half.

Fred equalised in the 57th minute before Cavani put United ahead with a diving header. Mason Greenwood then completed the victory deep into stoppage time.

It was not quite 3-5.

It was not quite 5-2.

But the theme was familiar.

Tottenham ahead. Manchester United transformed after half-time.

Another comeback.

United 3-2 Spurs – March 2022

Sometimes a memorable fixture belongs to a team.

Sometimes it belongs almost entirely to one player.

This one belonged to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Back at Old Trafford following his return to United, Ronaldo opened the scoring with a superb long-range strike in the 12th minute.

Harry Kane equalised from the penalty spot, but Ronaldo restored United’s lead before half-time.

Spurs came back again when Harry Maguire’s own goal levelled the contest at 2-2.

Then, with nine minutes remaining, Ronaldo rose to head home his third.

Hat-trick complete.

United 3-2 Spurs.

It was Ronaldo’s first hat-trick since returning to United and a reminder, even at 37, of his ability to take control of the biggest occasions.

Tottenham had twice equalised. Ronaldo simply produced another answer.

A Fixture Built for Drama

There are bigger traditional rivalries in United’s history.

Liverpool carries generations of competition and history. Manchester City brings local supremacy. Arsenal became one of the defining battles of the Sir Alex Ferguson era.

But Tottenham has occupied its own unusual corner of United’s Premier League story.

Perhaps no match demonstrates that better than the 5-3 comeback of 2001.

United could appear beaten and suddenly become unstoppable.

Eight years later, Spurs discovered virtually the same thing at Old Trafford as a 2-0 lead became a 5-2 defeat.

The balance has shifted considerably since those Ferguson years. Tottenham’s 6-1 victory at Old Trafford in 2020 remains the perfect demonstration that this fixture can be just as brutal for United.

And then there are the individuals.

Beckham finishing the 2001 comeback.

Ronaldo and Rooney tearing Spurs apart in 2009.

Rooney finishing a ten-man counter-attack at White Hart Lane later that year.

Cavani’s diving header in 2021.

Ronaldo rolling back the years with a hat-trick in 2022.

Different United teams. Different eras.

Yet somehow Manchester United against Tottenham keeps producing stories worth remembering.

And if history has taught us anything about this particular Premier League fixture, it might simply be this:

Never assume the game is over.

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

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