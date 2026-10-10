Confirmed XI: Amad starts against Spurs in must-win match for Carrick; Baleba on the bench…

Manchester United welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Old Trafford on Saturday evening for a Premier League encounter carrying significant importance for both clubs.

United have endured a difficult opening to the campaign, collecting five points from their first five league matches. Their only victory came in an emphatic 5-2 win over Ipswich Town, while Michael Carrick’s side entered the international break following a 1-1 draw away to Fulham.

Tottenham’s situation is even more concerning. Roberto De Zerbi’s team sit bottom of the table with two points after five matches, having drawn with Nottingham Forest and Everton before suffering a 3-2 defeat against Aston Villa.

Recent history, however, provides Spurs with some encouragement. Tottenham defeated United in three successive meetings during the 2024/25 campaign, including the Europa League final, before a 2-2 league draw in November 2025. United responded by winning 2-0 at Old Trafford in February.

Saturday’s contest therefore represents an important opportunity for United to rediscover momentum on home soil. With neither side establishing any consistency so far, three points could provide a much-needed platform for the weeks ahead.

Manchester United

Lammens;

Yoro, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw;

Mainoo, Tielemans;

Amad, Fernandes, Cunha;

Mbeumo

Substitutes

Darlow; Dalot, Heaven; Mount, Santos, Baleba; Rashford, Zirkzee, Lacey

Tottenham Hotspur

Kinsky;

Gray, van Hecke, Senesi, Udogie;

Bergvall, Tonali;

Kudus, Gallagher, Savio;

Solanke

Substitutes

Dubravka, Adarabioyo, Davies, van de Ven, Maddison, Fernandes, Bentancur, Tel, Marmoush

United and Spurs have produced an array of memorable encounters during the Premier League era, with the Reds historically enjoying the upper hand. United have recorded 40 victories across the sides’ first 68 Premier League meetings, compared with 13 for Spurs and 15 draws.

Several contests have become part of Premier League folklore. United completed a remarkable comeback at White Hart Lane in September 2001, recovering from 3-0 down to win 5-3, while another famous turnaround arrived at Old Trafford in April 2009, when the Reds overturned a two-goal deficit to triumph 5-2.

Spurs have enjoyed unforgettable victories of their own. In October 2020, Tottenham inflicted a remarkable 6-1 defeat on United at Old Trafford, while they also recorded 3-0 away victories in 2018 and 2024.

More recently, the fixture has become increasingly competitive. Spurs won 2-0 in North London in August 2023 and 3-0 at Old Trafford in September 2024, before winning the reverse fixture 1-0. United responded in February 2026, securing a 2-0 victory at Old Trafford.

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

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