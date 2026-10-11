Preview: Carrick in dire situation as United look poor ahead of must-win Champions League clash

Atlético Madrid -v- Manchester United

UEFA Champions League

Riyadh Air Metropolitano , Madrid

Tuesday 13th October 2026; KO 20:00 BST

Live in the United Kingdom on TNT Sports

Manchester United face one of their toughest tests of the season on Tuesday evening when they travel to the Metropolitano Stadium to take on Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League. The fixture comes at a crucial moment for Michael Carrick, whose side are under increasing pressure following a disappointing start to the domestic campaign. United have won only one of their last five matches in all competitions and have slipped into the bottom half of the Premier League table, leaving their manager in need of a positive result.

The Reds did make an encouraging start to their European campaign with a convincing 4-0 victory over Sabah, but Atletico represent a far greater challenge. Carrick’s men face a side that has won four consecutive matches since their opening Champions League defeat to Liverpool, including victories over Real Madrid and Real Sociedad.

For Carrick, this is a match he simply must win. Another disappointing result would intensify scrutiny surrounding his position and increase concerns over United’s direction. A strong performance in Madrid, however, could reignite confidence, ease the pressure and provide the momentum needed to revive their season. Against one of Europe’s most difficult opponents, the challenge is immense, but so too is the importance of the occasion.

How can Manchester United beat Atlético Madrid?

For all of Diego Simeone’s qualities, this is not a game United should approach cautiously. Atletico arrive in excellent form, having won four consecutive matches domestically, including victories over Real Madrid and Real Sociedad.

1. Start fast and score first

The worst thing United can do is allow Atletico to settle into their defensive shape. If Carrick’s side can take an early lead, it forces Simeone’s men to become more expansive and creates space for United’s pace on the counter. Bryan Mbeumo, Marcus Rashford and Matheus Cunha could be crucial in transition.

2. Let Bruno dictate play

In big European nights, Bruno Fernandes is often United’s most important player. Atletico will attempt to crowd central areas, so United need Fernandes receiving the ball between the lines and creating chances quickly before Atletico can regroup.

3. Win the midfield battle

Atletico are expected to field Koke, Pablo Barrios and Marcos Llorente, all players who thrive in physical contests. United’s midfield must match that intensity and avoid cheap turnovers.

4. Stop Julián Álvarez

Atletico’s attack revolves around Julián Álvarez, who is expected to lead the line in Madrid. Denying him service from creative players such as Álex Baena and Lee Kang-In will be essential.

5. Be mentally strong

United have recently dropped points late in matches and are under pressure following a poor league start. Atletico specialise in exploiting moments of weakness, particularly at home. Carrick’s side must remain composed if the game is level entering the final stages.

The key

The blueprint is simple: press with intensity, move the ball quickly through Fernandes, attack Atletico’s defence in transition and take chances when they come.

If United score first, they have every chance of leaving Madrid with a huge Champions League victory. If Atletico take the lead, however, Simeone’s side become one of the most difficult teams in Europe to break down.

Manchester United Last Six Results: DDLLWD

Manchester United head into their UEFA Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid looking to end a frustrating run of results. The Reds have won only once in their last six matches across all competitions, with that victory coming in emphatic fashion as they defeated Sabah 4-0 in their opening Champions League fixture.

Prior to that, United suffered a 2-0 Premier League defeat at Hull City before bouncing back with a convincing 5-2 win over Ipswich Town at Old Trafford. A 2-2 draw away at Everton followed, before the European success against Sabah briefly lifted spirits.

However, Carrick’s side have failed to build on that result. A 1-0 home defeat to Manchester City was followed by a dramatic 3-2 League Cup loss against Brighton, despite leading 2-0. United then drew 1-1 with Fulham before another disappointing 1-1 home draw against Tottenham Hotspur.

That sequence leaves United with one win, three draws and two defeats from their last six outings, highlighting why Tuesday’s trip to Madrid feels increasingly important for Carrick and his players.

Atletico Madrid Last Six Results: WWWWLW

Atletico Madrid head into Tuesday’s Champions League meeting with Manchester United in outstanding form. Despite opening their European campaign with a narrow 2-1 defeat away to Liverpool, Diego Simeone’s side have responded impressively by winning their last five matches in all competitions.

Their resurgence began with a convincing 3-0 victory over Real Sociedad, followed by an emphatic 4-0 home win against Osasuna. Atletico then strengthened their title credentials with an impressive 2-1 victory over city rivals Real Madrid, before continuing their momentum with a 2-1 away success against Alaves, secured by a late winner from Cristian Romero.

The six-game sequence leaves Atletico with five wins and one defeat, underlining why they are regarded as one of Europe’s toughest sides to face at the Metropolitano Stadium. Simeone’s team have scored freely while maintaining their usual defensive resilience, making them formidable opponents for a United side searching for confidence and consistency.

Manchester United Team News

Ruled Out: Matthijs de Ligt, Patrick Dorgu, Manuel Ugarte, Benjamin Sesko

Doubts: Tom Heaton, Noussair Mazraoui

Atlético Madrid Team News

Ruled Out: Lee Kang-in

Doubts: N/A

How have Manchester United fared against Atlético Madrid?

When Manchester United and Atletico Madrid meet in the UEFA Champions League, it brings together two of Europe’s most decorated clubs.

United have enjoyed greater success in Europe’s premier competition, winning the European Cup/UEFA Champions League on three occasions, in 1968, 1999 and 2008. The Reds have also lifted the UEFA Europa League, the European Cup Winners’ Cup and the UEFA Super Cup, giving them a proud record across multiple UEFA competitions.

Atletico’s European history is equally impressive, although the Champions League trophy has remained elusive. The Spanish side were runners-up in 1974, 2014 and 2016, while enjoying significant success elsewhere. Simeone’s club have won the UEFA Europa League three times, in 2010, 2012 and 2018, as well as three UEFA Super Cups and the European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1962.

Despite their rich European histories, the clubs have met competitively only twice. Those encounters came in the last 16 of the 2021/22 Champions League, with Atletico progressing 2-1 on aggregate after a 1-1 draw in Madrid and a 1-0 victory at Old Trafford.

Tuesday’s clash therefore represents another opportunity for United to finally record their first competitive European victory over Atletico and add a new chapter to a fixture featuring two clubs with a combined eight major UEFA trophies.

Ones to Watch: Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes

When United need inspiration, they often turn to their captain. Bruno Fernandes remains the creative heartbeat of Carrick’s side and has already made an impact in this season’s Champions League, scoring in the 4-0 victory over Sabah. His ability to unlock stubborn defences with a single pass could be crucial against Atletico’s disciplined back line.

Bryan Mbeumo

The summer signing has quickly become a key figure in United’s attack. Mbeumo has provided goals and assists already this season and offers pace, direct running and a constant threat in transition. Against an Atletico side that will look to control the game tactically, his ability to break quickly into space could be one of United’s most effective weapons.

Matheus Cunha

With injuries limiting United’s options in attack, Matheus Cunha is likely to lead the line in Madrid. The Brazilian scored in the Champions League win over Sabah and is expected to start once again. His movement, work rate and finishing ability will be vital if United are to take advantage of the opportunities they create.

Ones to Watch: Atlético Madrid

Julián Álvarez

The Argentine forward is expected to lead Atletico’s attack and represents their biggest goal threat. Álvarez has already made an impact in this season’s Champions League and will spearhead a side that has won four consecutive matches heading into Tuesday’s clash. His movement, finishing and relentless work rate make him the player United’s defence must contain.

Álex Baena

One of Atletico’s chief creators, Baena is expected to operate behind the striker and provide the link between midfield and attack. His ability to find space and deliver dangerous passes could prove vital against a United side that has struggled defensively at times this season. Alongside Álvarez, he forms a key part of Diego Simeone’s attacking plan.

Cristian Romero

At the heart of Atletico’s defence is Romero, who arrives in excellent form. The centre-back recently scored the winning goal in Atletico’s 2-1 victory over Alaves and has helped Simeone’s side put together an impressive winning run. Aggressive in the challenge and dominant in the air, he will be tasked with keeping United’s attackers quiet.

Manchester United Predicted XI

Lammens;

Yoro, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw;

Mainoo, Baleba;

Mbeumo, Fernandes, Rashford;

Cunha

Atlético Madrid Predicted XI

Oblak;

Llorente, Romero, Le Normand, Grimaldo;

Koke, Cardoso;

Simeone, Barrios, Lookman;

Álvarez

Match Prediction

This is arguably Manchester United’s biggest test of the season so far. While United began their Champions League campaign with an impressive 4-0 victory over Sabah, their domestic form has been inconsistent and they travel to Madrid under increasing pressure. Michael Carrick’s side have won only one of their last six matches in all competitions and have struggled to maintain momentum.

In contrast, Atletico Madrid arrive in excellent form. Since their opening European defeat to Liverpool, Diego Simeone’s men have won four consecutive matches, including victories over Real Madrid and Real Sociedad. They are unbeaten at home this season and possess the experience and tactical discipline that make them one of Europe’s most difficult sides to face.

United certainly have the players to cause problems. Bruno Fernandes, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha can all hurt Atletico on the counter-attack, particularly if the home side commits bodies forward.

However, Atletico’s recent form, home advantage and defensive organisation could prove decisive. I expect United to compete well and create chances, but Simeone’s side may just edge a tight encounter.

Atlético Madrid 2-1 Manchester United

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

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