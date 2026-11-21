No fixture in English football carries more history, intensity or expectation than Manchester United versus Liverpool.

Between them, the clubs have dominated English football for decades, and when they meet, league positions often become secondary to pride, passion and bragging rights. The Premier League era has produced title races, dramatic comebacks, iconic individual performances and some unforgettable scorelines.

Here, we look back at some of the greatest Premier League meetings between the two rivals, highlighting famous victories for both sides.

Liverpool 3-3 Manchester United (January 1994)

One of the earliest Premier League classics arrived at Anfield in dramatic fashion.

United raced into a 3-0 lead inside 23 minutes through Steve Bruce, Ryan Giggs and Denis Irwin>, seemingly putting the contest beyond Liverpool.

But Liverpool refused to surrender.

Two goals from Nigel Clough pulled the hosts back into the game before Neil Ruddock completed an incredible comeback to secure a 3-3 draw.

Although neither side won, the match remains one of the most memorable Premier League encounters between the clubs.

Manchester United 3-2 Liverpool (March 1999)

The 1998-99 season was defined by dramatic late victories, and this was another huge moment on the road to Ferguson’s famous Treble.

Twice Liverpool fought their way back into the contest, but United ultimately prevailed in a gripping 3-2 encounter at Old Trafford.

The match encapsulated United’s never-say-die mentality and reinforced their status as champions-in-waiting.

Liverpool 0-1 Manchester United (December 2007)

Many supporters regard this as one of the most important away victories of Ferguson’s later years.

After a tense and fiercely contested encounter at Anfield, Carlos Tevez scored the only goal of the game to hand United a priceless win. The result helped build momentum towards another Premier League title and demonstrated United’s ability to win the biggest games away from home.

Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool (March 2008)

Old Trafford witnessed another memorable chapter in the rivalry when Wes Brown and Cristiano Ronaldo fired United to victory.

Liverpool pushed hard in the closing stages after a goal from Fernando Torres, but United held firm to secure a win that strengthened their title challenge.

Manchester United 3-0 Liverpool (January 2015)

One of United’s most dominant modern performances against Liverpool came under Louis van Gaal.

Goals from Wayne Rooney, Juan Mata and Robin van Persie secured an emphatic 3-0 victory, but the scoreline only told part of the story.

Goalkeeper David De Gea produced a remarkable display to repeatedly deny Liverpool and preserve a famous win.

Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool (August 2022)

Few expected United to prevail when Liverpool arrived at Old Trafford early in the 2022-23 season.

However, Erik ten Hag’s side delivered one of their most spirited performances. Goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford earned a deserved victory, ending Liverpool’s unbeaten start and providing a hugely significant moment early in Ten Hag’s reign.

Manchester United 1-4 Liverpool (March 2009)

This remains one of Liverpool’s greatest Premier League performances at Old Trafford.

Despite falling behind to a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty, Liverpool produced a stunning response. Fernando Torres tormented the United defence, while goals from Steven Gerrard, Fábio Aurélio and Andrea Dossena completed a remarkable 4-1 victory.

The result stunned Old Trafford and remains one of Liverpool’s most celebrated wins of the Premier League era.

Manchester United 0-3 Liverpool (March 2014)

As Liverpool pursued an unlikely title challenge under Brendan Rodgers, they delivered another superb display at Old Trafford.

Steven Gerrard scored twice from the penalty spot and could even have completed a hat-trick, while Luis Suárez played a starring role in a commanding victory.

The result highlighted Liverpool’s resurgence and signalled a changing of the guard from the Ferguson years.

Manchester United 0-5 Liverpool (October 2021)

One of the darkest afternoons in United’s recent history became one of Liverpool’s most famous victories.

At Old Trafford, Liverpool were ruthless from start to finish. Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick, while Naby Keïta and Diogo Jota also found the net in an astonishing 5-0 win.

The scoreline represented Liverpool’s biggest Premier League victory at Old Trafford and sent shockwaves through English football.

Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United (March 2023)

If the 5-0 win was remarkable, the result at Anfield in 2023 was virtually unimaginable.

Having trailed only 1-0 at half-time, United collapsed after the interval as Liverpool ran riot. Cody Gakpo, Darwin Núñez and Mohamed Salah each scored twice, while Roberto Firmino added a seventh.

The 7-0 scoreline became Liverpool’s biggest-ever competitive win over United and one of the most extraordinary results in Premier League history.

The Rivalry That Defines English Football

No Premier League fixture carries quite the same weight as Manchester United against Liverpool.

For United supporters, memories of Cantona, Rooney, Ronaldo and title-winning triumphs remain unforgettable. For Liverpool fans, victories such as the 4-1, 5-0 and 7-0 successes have become cherished moments in the club’s modern history.

Across more than three decades of Premier League football, the fixture has consistently delivered drama, controversy, world-class goals and unforgettable atmospheres.

And regardless of form, trophies or league positions, when Manchester United and Liverpool meet, it still feels bigger than almost any other game in English football.

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

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