Liverpool -v- Manchester United

Premier League

Anfield, Liverpool

Sunday 22nd November 2026; KO 16:30 GMT

Live in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports

Manchester United face one of the toughest assignments in English football on Sunday as they travel to Anfield to take on fierce rivals Liverpool in the Premier League. However, this meeting carries an added layer of intrigue, with Mauricio Pochettino set to take charge of United for the first time following the departure of Michael Carrick.

Pochettino arrives at Old Trafford with a formidable challenge ahead of him. United have endured their worst start to a league season in 40 years and find themselves in the relegation zone with only one Premier League victory from their opening 10 matches. The Argentine has spoken about restoring a winning mentality and helping the players rediscover their confidence, but there can be few more demanding introductions than a trip to Anfield.

While the new head coach has had limited time on the training pitch, there is hope around Carrington that a change in leadership can provide the spark needed to revive United’s campaign. Pochettino has already called on his players to be brave, play without fear and embrace the responsibility of representing one of the world’s biggest clubs.

Liverpool will start as favourites, particularly with United struggling for consistency and defensive stability. Yet history has shown that this fixture often produces the unexpected, and the arrival of a new manager could bring renewed energy and belief to the visitors.

For United, the task is clear. Pochettino’s mission is not simply to improve results but to transform the mood around the club. Sunday’s clash at Anfield represents the first chapter of that rebuild and the first opportunity to show that a new era may finally be beginning.

How can Manchester United beat Liverpool?

There are few tougher first matches for a new manager than a trip to Anfield, but Mauricio Pochettino will know that these occasions can often bring the best out of United. With the club sitting 18th in the table and desperate for a turnaround, the Argentine’s first task is to restore belief as quickly as possible.

1. Play with courage, not fear

Pochettino has already made it clear that he wants United to be brave at Anfield rather than retreat into their shell. Liverpool will expect to dominate possession, but United cannot afford to spend the entire afternoon defending their penalty area. They need to be aggressive, compete for every duel and show the confidence expected of a United side.

2. Make midfield competitive

Liverpool are traditionally at their best when they control the tempo. Players such as Kobbie Mainoo and Youri Tielemans will need to match Liverpool’s intensity, win second balls and prevent the hosts from building sustained pressure.

3. Use transitions effectively

Anfield is one of the most difficult places to dominate possession, so United must be clinical when opportunities arise. Quick transitions, direct running and intelligent movement from the forward players could expose spaces when Liverpool commit bodies forward.

4. Defend with discipline

One of Pochettino’s immediate priorities is improving a defence that has conceded 19 goals in 10 Premier League matches. Liverpool thrive on mistakes, and United cannot afford the individual errors that have plagued them throughout the season.

5. Feed off the new-manager bounce

The arrival of Pochettino has already brought renewed optimism. With only a handful of training sessions before the match, he is unlikely to reinvent the team overnight, but a change in mentality alone could produce an immediate improvement.

The Key

The blueprint is simple: be brave, stay organised, compete aggressively in midfield and punish Liverpool on the counter-attack.

Few people will expect United to leave Anfield with three points, which is precisely why it could be the perfect stage for Pochettino’s first statement as Manchester United head coach.

Manchester United Last Six Results: DWLLLD

United have won one match in their last six. The 4-4 draw against Aston Villa was the final straw for Michael Carrick with Mauricio Pochettino coming in as the new head coach. United have scored nine goals in the last six matches in all competition, conceding 16 and keeping no clean sheets. United need severe improvement and Pochettino will need to bring this for the club in the coming weeks to find stability.

Liverpool Last Six Results: WLLWWW

Liverpool have four wins and two defeats in the last six matches in all competitions. They will be the favourites going into the clash at Anfield on Sunday. United may have a ‘new manager bounce’ but it may make no difference. Liverpool have scored 12 goals, conceded nine and kept one clean sheet in their last six matches. Hardly brilliant football for this Liverpool side, but much better than United at this stage.

Manchester United Team News

Ruled Out: Carlos Baleba (hamstring), Manuel Ugarte (knee), Benjamin Sesko (shin)

Doubts: Karl Darlow (knee), Harry Maguire (lower back), Luke Shaw (other), Ayden Heaven (knock), Marcus Rashford (hip)

Liverpool Team News

Ruled Out: Conor Bradley (knee), Hugo Ekitike (calf/shin/heel), Giovanni Leoni (knee), Jeremie Frimpong (thigh)

Doubts: Ryan Gravenberch (calf/shin/heel)

How have Manchester United fared against Liverpool?

United and Liverpool have shared one of the fiercest rivalries in English football throughout the Premier League era, and the record between the two clubs is remarkably close.

Across their Premier League meetings, United have generally held a slight historical advantage, particularly during the dominance enjoyed under Sir Alex Ferguson. However, recent seasons have seen the balance shift, with Liverpool enjoying more success and producing several memorable victories against the Reds.

Despite Liverpool’s resurgence in recent years, United have still shown they can compete in this fixture. According to Reuters, United completed a league double over Liverpool last season, winning 2-1 at Anfield before following it up with a 3-2 victory at Old Trafford under Michael Carrick.

What makes this rivalry so compelling is that league position often counts for very little once the teams step onto the pitch. Some of the most famous matches in Premier League history have come between these two clubs, with title races, European qualification battles and immense local pride all adding to the occasion.

As Mauricio Pochettino prepares for his first match in charge of United, he inherits a fixture steeped in history. While Liverpool may start as favourites given United’s difficult season, history has repeatedly shown that meetings between these two rivals are rarely straightforward.

For United, Sunday’s trip to Anfield offers an immediate opportunity to write a new chapter in one of the Premier League’s greatest rivalries.

Ones to Watch: Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes

The arrival of Mauricio Pochettino presents a fresh start for everyone at Manchester United, but particularly for the captain. Fernandes remains the player most capable of influencing games through his creativity, vision and eye for goal. At Anfield, United will need leadership as much as quality. Pochettino’s first match in charge is likely to be played at a ferocious intensity, and Fernandes must be the player who embraces that challenge, drives standards and inspires those around him. If United are to produce a shock result, their captain will almost certainly be at the heart of it.

Matheus Cunha

United’s attacking hopes are likely to rest on the shoulders of Cunha. The Brazilian has the work rate, movement and intelligence to unsettle defenders, while his ability to create chances for himself makes him a threat even when opportunities are limited. Away at Anfield, United may not enjoy long spells of possession, meaning Cunha’s efficiency in transition and ability to take chances could prove decisive.

Shea Lacey

Few players generate as much excitement among supporters as Lacey. The academy graduate brings creativity, confidence and unpredictability whenever he plays. A fixture of this magnitude could provide the ideal stage for the youngster to showcase his talent. Liverpool will expect to contain United’s established stars, but Lacey possesses the sort of flair capable of producing an unexpected moment of quality.

Ones to Watch: Liverpool

Alexander Isak

Few strikers in world football are as complete as Isak. The Swedish forward combines pace, intelligent movement and clinical finishing, making him a constant threat whenever Liverpool move into the final third. United’s defence will need to be switched on from the first whistle, as Isak has the ability to turn half-chances into goals and can drift into dangerous areas where he is difficult to track. If Liverpool are to take advantage of United’s vulnerabilities, Isak is likely to be at the centre of their attack.

Bradley Barcola

Barcola brings pace, flair and unpredictability to Liverpool’s front line. The French winger is at his most dangerous when driving directly at defenders, and his willingness to take players on could cause problems for United’s back line. In a fixture where emotions often run high, Barcola’s ability to create something out of nothing could prove decisive. If he finds space in transition, he has the quality to punish opponents.

Cody Gakpo

Gakpo remains one of Liverpool’s most versatile attacking players. Comfortable playing through the middle or from the left, the Dutch international combines technical quality with a keen eye for goal. His movement between the lines and ability to link attacks make him a difficult player to contain, while his composure in front of goal means United cannot afford to give him opportunities in dangerous areas.

Manchester United Predicted XI

Lammens;

Yoro, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot;

Mainoo, Tielemans;

Lacey, Fernandes, Cunha;

Mbeumo

Liverpool Predicted XI

Alisson;

Araujo, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez;

Mac Allister, Szoboszlai;

Gakpo, Wirtz, Barcola;

Isak

Match Prediction

This is an incredibly difficult first assignment for Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine will only have a handful of training sessions since taking charge, inheriting a side sitting 18th in the Premier League after their worst start in 40 years.

However, United may benefit from the “new manager bounce” that often follows a change in leadership. Pochettino has already challenged his players to be brave, play without fear and rediscover the winning mentality that has been missing for much of the season.

Liverpool will still start as favourites at Anfield. With attacking players such as Alexander Isak, Bradley Barcola and Cody Gakpo, they possess the quality to punish mistakes, while United’s defensive record has been one of the major issues behind their struggles. United conceded 19 goals in their opening 10 Premier League matches.

I expect United to show more energy and organisation under their new head coach, and they should make life difficult for Liverpool. But with so little time for Pochettino to implement his ideas, Liverpool’s quality and home advantage may just prove decisive.

Liverpool 1-1 Manchester United

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

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