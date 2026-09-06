Player Ratings: Everton 2-2 Manchester United as Late Heartbreak Denied Victory; Mbeumo MOTM

Manchester United looked set for a valuable away win after goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko put them 2-1 ahead, but Ainsley Maitland-Niles’ stunning stoppage-time strike rescued a 2-2 draw for Everton after Tyrique George had earlier equalised.

Senne Lammens – 6

Made a couple of comfortable saves and wasn’t overly troubled for much of the afternoon. Had little chance with George’s fierce strike, while Maitland-Niles’ late screamer was virtually unstoppable.

Diogo Dalot – 6

Generally solid defensively but picked up a yellow card and endured a difficult finish as Everton threw everything forward.

Harry Maguire – 7

Strong in the air and defended his box well for most of the game. Competed aggressively throughout and looked on course for a winning performance before Everton’s late comeback.

Lisandro Martínez – 7

Sharp in possession and proactive with his defending. Helped United control long periods but couldn’t prevent Everton’s late surge.

Luke Shaw – 8

One of United’s best players. Delivered the excellent cross for Šeško’s goal and offered quality on the left flank throughout.

Youri Tielemans – 7

Kept the ball moving efficiently and helped United gain control after half-time. A tidy and intelligent display.

Kobbie Mainoo – 8

Produced the assist for Mbeumo’s opener and dictated the tempo well in midfield. Showed maturity and composure in possession.

Bryan Mbeumo – 8

Produced a brilliant opening goal seconds after the restart and was United’s most dangerous attacker for much of the afternoon.

Bruno Fernandes – 7.5

Influential in the build-up to the winner, releasing Shaw before the decisive cross. Worked tirelessly and was involved in much of United’s attacking play.

Marcus Rashford – 6.5

Showed flashes of threat and stretched Everton’s defence but lacked a defining moment in the final third.

Matheus Cunha – 6.5

Worked hard between the lines and linked attacks effectively without providing the decisive contribution.

Substitutes

Benjamin Sesko (Cunha 70′) – 8

Came off the bench and looked like the match-winner with a powerful header for 2-1. A hugely positive cameo despite the late disappointment.

Patrick Dorgu (Rashford 70′) – 6

Injected energy and helped United push forward during the latter stages.

Andrey Santos (Mainoo 84′) – 5

Steady in midfield after coming on but couldn’t help close the game out.

Leny Yoro (Dalot 84′) – 6.5

Calm cameo, good positioning, but couldn’t prevent late Everton equaliser.

Noussair Mazraoui (Shaw 90+1) – 5.5

Introduced late to protect the lead, but Everton found an equaliser moments later.

Manager

Michael Carrick – 6

United controlled much of the second half and his substitution of Šeško paid off immediately. However, dropping two points from a winning position deep into injury time will be a major frustration.

Man of the Match: Bryan Mbeumo – 8

A superb goal, constant attacking threat and the player who looked most capable of deciding the match for United.

Match Verdict

Manchester United will leave Merseyside feeling they have thrown away two valuable Premier League points after surrendering a late lead in a dramatic 2-2 draw with Everton. After a quiet first half, Bryan Mbeumo’s superb strike gave United control before Tyrique George hauled the hosts level. Benjamin Sesko then looked to have secured all three points with a late header, only for Ainsley Maitland-Niles to rescue Everton with a stunning stoppage-time equaliser.

For long periods, United were the better side and appeared on course for their first away league victory of the campaign. Kobbie Mainoo impressed in midfield, Mbeumo continued his bright start to life at Old Trafford, and Sesko again demonstrated his ability to make an impact from the bench.

However, the biggest concern for Michael Carrick will be his side’s inability to manage crucial moments. Having led twice in the closing stages, United failed to see the game out and were punished by Everton’s relentless pressure. The visitors showed quality going forward but a lack of game management ultimately proved costly.

For Everton, the draw will feel like a victory. George’s first goal for the club sparked belief before Maitland-Niles’ spectacular late strike sent the home crowd into celebration. United leave disappointed, while Everton leave encouraged by another spirited fightback.

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

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