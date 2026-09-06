Confirmed XI: Carrick names XI to face Everton? A win on Merseyside? Sesko to get more minutes?

Manchester United face a stern early-season test this afternoon when they travel to Liverpool to take on Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in Premier League action. Everton arrive unbeaten from their opening two league fixtures, while United are looking to build momentum after responding to an opening-day defeat with an emphatic victory over Ipswich Town.

The trip to Everton has traditionally been one of the league’s most demanding away assignments and the atmosphere at the Blues’ new waterfront home is rapidly becoming one of the most intimidating in the division. David Moyes’ side have shown defensive resilience so far this term, conceding just once in their first two matches, and will be eager to test a United back line that has already shipped four goals.

For United, the challenge is clear. Michael Carrick’s men displayed their attacking potential with five goals against Ipswich, but consistency remains the next hurdle. Bruno Fernandes continues to be the creative heartbeat of the side, while the pace and movement of Bryan Mbeumo, Marcus Rashford and Matheus Cunha offer genuine threats on the counter-attack.

If United are serious about climbing into the Premier League’s top five this season, these are the fixtures they must begin to master. Winning at difficult venues against organised opponents is often what separates European hopefuls from genuine contenders. United need to marry their attacking quality with greater defensive control, avoid the lapses that proved costly earlier in the campaign, and show the kind of composure that turns promising performances into consistent results.

Three points at Hill Dickinson Stadium would not only provide another significant boost to confidence, but could also be an early statement that United intend to challenge towards the upper reaches of the table rather than simply chase the pack. With the race for the European places expected to be fiercely competitive, every away victory against fellow Premier League opposition could prove invaluable by the time May arrives.

This afternoon offers another opportunity for United to demonstrate that they are moving in the right direction. A disciplined display, clinical finishing and resilience under pressure may be the ingredients required to leave Merseyside with a result that strengthens their top-five ambitions.

Manchester United

Lammens;

Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw;

Mainoo, Tielemans;

Mbeumo, Fernandes, Rashford;

Cunha

Substitutes

Darlow, Mazraoui, Dorgu, Yoro, Heaven, Mount, Santos, Zirkzee, Sesko

Everton

Pickford;

Röhl, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko;

Armstrong, Garner;

Johnson, Dewsbury-Hall, George;

Barry

Substitutes

Travers, Keane, O’Brien, Alcaraz, Hackney, Grealish, Dibling, Maitland-Niles, Graham

Few Premier League fixtures have been played more often than Manchester United against Everton. Since the Premier League’s inception in 1992, United have enjoyed a significant advantage over the Toffees, winning 39 of their 62 league meetings, with Everton winning nine and 14 ending level.

United’s dominance has been built on long periods of control, particularly under Sir Alex Ferguson. The Reds’ best run against Everton came between December 1999 and February 2004, when they won nine consecutive Premier League encounters.

There have been some memorable moments along the way:

United’s biggest Premier League victory over Everton was a 4-0 success at Old Trafford in December 2024.

One of the most dramatic matches came in April 2012, when Everton fought back from 4-2 down to draw 4-4 at Old Trafford in a result that proved costly during the title race.

Everton’s most emphatic Premier League win was a 4-0 triumph at Goodison Park in April 2019.

The Toffees also enjoyed notable victories under David Moyes after his United spell, including 1-0 wins at Old Trafford in 2013 and again in 2025.

More recently, United have generally held the upper hand. Erik ten Hag’s side completed a league double over Everton in 2023/24, winning 3-0 away and 2-0 at Old Trafford. The clubs then shared a 2-2 draw at Goodison Park in February 2025 after United won 4-0 in the reverse fixture earlier that season.

For supporters travelling to Hill Dickinson Stadium this afternoon, history offers encouragement. United have won far more Premier League meetings than they have lost against Everton, and victories on Merseyside have often been an important ingredient in successful campaigns.

A useful angle for a match preview is that today’s clash is another chapter in one of the Premier League era’s most enduring rivalries: 62 previous league meetings, plenty of drama, and a fixture that has regularly tested United’s ambitions at both ends of the table.

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

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