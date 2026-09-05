Looking Back: United v Everton: A Rivalry Rich in Goals, Drama and Memorable Moments

Manchester United travel to Everton on Sunday looking to continue a fixture that has produced some of the Premier League’s most memorable encounters over the last three decades. The meeting at Hill Dickinson Stadium will be the latest chapter in one of the competition’s longest-running rivalries, with United historically enjoying the upper hand against the Toffees.

Since the Premier League’s inception in 1992, Manchester United and Everton have met 66 times in the competition. United have won 42 of those encounters, Everton have claimed 10 victories, while 14 matches have ended level.

Recent History Favours the Reds

The recent record offers encouragement for United supporters. Across the last several Premier League meetings, the Reds have regularly found a way past the Merseyside club.

The most recent league encounter came in February 2026 when Benjamin Sesko’s strike secured a 1-0 victory for United away from home. Earlier in the same season, Everton earned a narrow 1-0 win at Old Trafford, ensuring both sides took three points from their respective home fixtures.

Before that, United recorded an emphatic 4-0 victory at Old Trafford in December 2024 before battling to a dramatic 2-2 draw at Goodison Park in February 2025. Erik ten Hag’s side also completed a league double over Everton during the 2023/24 campaign, winning 3-0 away and 2-0 at Old Trafford.

Memories of Classic Encounters

Few fixtures between the clubs are remembered more fondly than the extraordinary 4-4 draw at Old Trafford in April 2012. United appeared to be cruising towards victory before Everton staged a remarkable late comeback, producing one of the most dramatic matches in Premier League history.

There have also been painful afternoons for the Reds. Everton’s 4-0 victory at Goodison Park in April 2019 remains one of United’s heaviest defeats in the fixture during the Premier League era.

On the other hand, United have enjoyed several dominant performances of their own. The 4-0 win at Old Trafford in December 2024 stands as the club’s biggest Premier League victory over Everton in recent years, while victories such as the memorable 3-0 success at Goodison Park in November 2023 demonstrated the attacking quality United can produce in this fixture.

A Fixture Steeped in Premier League Tradition

For generations of supporters, United versus Everton has been a fixture synonymous with competitiveness. From Sir Alex Ferguson’s title-winning teams to Everton sides packed with character and resilience, meetings between the clubs rarely lack intensity.

Historically, United’s best run against the Toffees came between December 1999 and February 2004, when the Reds won nine consecutive league meetings. Even so, Everton have repeatedly shown an ability to frustrate and challenge United, particularly on Merseyside.

Looking Ahead to Sunday

Sunday’s match offers United the chance to build on their most recent victory in this fixture and continue a strong overall Premier League record against Everton. Yet history suggests the Reds will need to be at their best.

Whether it is dramatic draws, convincing United victories or unexpected Everton triumphs, this fixture has consistently delivered memorable moments. As the two clubs prepare to meet once again, supporters can look forward to another chapter in a rivalry that has been part of the Premier League story since the competition began.

The next instalment takes place at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday, with United aiming to add another positive result to an impressive head-to-head record against the Toffees.

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

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