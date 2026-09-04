Preview: United travel to Merseyside to face Everton on Sunday; Sesko is getting closer to start

Everton -v- Manchester United

Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool

Sunday 6th September 2026; KO 14:00 BST

Referee: John Brooks – Assistant Referees: Simon Long and Blake Antrobus

Fourth Official: Samuel Barrott – VAR: Paul Howard – VAR Assistant: Craig Taylor

Live in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports

Manchester United’s trip to Everton on Sunday looks like one of the more intriguing fixtures of the Premier League weekend. The match kicks off at Hill Dickinson Stadium, with Everton at home and United aiming to build on their recent momentum. United come into the game after an entertaining 5-2 victory over Ipswich Town at Old Trafford. The result gave Michael Carrick’s side their first league win of the season after an opening away defeat to Hull City, and it showcased the attacking quality available to the Reds.

The win should provide confidence heading into Sunday’s fixture, particularly as United will be looking to improve their away form after losing their first road match of the campaign. Everton have made a solid start to the season, collecting four points from their opening two Premier League matches and sitting seventh in the table ahead of kick-off. Their most recent league outing ended in a draw, following an opening-weekend victory, which means David Moyes’ side are still unbeaten in the league.

This has the feel of a closely contested game. Everton’s home support and organised structure under Moyes make them difficult opponents, while United’s attack will be buoyed by scoring five goals last time out. With only a point separating the sides in the early standings, a win for either team could push them towards the top four. From a United perspective, the key will be translating their attacking fluency from the Ipswich match into a tougher away environment. Everton will fancy their chances of frustrating the visitors.

How can Manchester United beat Everton on Sunday?

Start stronger

One concern highlighted before the match is that United have fallen behind in both of their Premier League games so far. Avoiding another slow start would be crucial away from home, where Everton will look to feed off the atmosphere.

Move the ball quickly

David Moyes teams are typically organised and compact. United’s attacking display against Ipswich showed the benefits of quick movement and direct attacking play. If they can move Everton’s midfield around and create space between the lines, they should generate chances. This is my tactical assessment rather than information from the sources.

Exploit transitions

United won at Everton last season thanks to a counter-attacking goal, and transitions could again be important. Everton are likely to have periods of pressure at home, which may leave opportunities for United to break quickly.

Control set pieces

Everton have long been a threat from corners and free-kicks under Moyes. United will need strong concentration in both boxes, especially in what is expected to be a tight game. This is a general tactical observation.

Be clinical

Away matches against organised sides are often decided by fine margins. United scored five against Ipswich but may not get as many opportunities at Hill Dickinson Stadium. Taking their chances could be the difference.

How have both teams done in recent matches?

Manchester United: WLLWDW

In the last six matches United have won three, drawn once and lost twice. United have scored 11 goals, conceded nine and kept no clean sheets.

Everton: DWWDWL

In the last six matches Everton have won three, drawn twice and list once. Everton have scored 12 goals, conceded 11 and kept two clean sheets.

Manchester United Team News

Ruled Out: Matthijs de Ligt, Manuel Ugarte, Carlos Baleba, Amad

Doubts: Tom Heaton, Mason Mount

Everton Team News

Ruled Out: Christian Norgaard

Doubts: N/A

Previous Meetings between United and Everton

Manchester United have traditionally enjoyed a strong record against Everton in the Premier League, although the fixture has often produced memorable moments and closely fought contests.

One of the most recent meetings at Everton’s home ground ended in a 1-0 victory for Manchester United, with Benjamin Šeško scoring the winning goal on a counter-attack. That result continued a positive run for United on Merseyside.

According to recent reporting, United have not lost an away Premier League match against Everton since April 2022. Since then, they have generally found ways to secure results, whether through narrow wins or disciplined defensive performances.

Historically, the fixture has featured plenty of drama:

Wayne Rooney represented both clubs and scored important goals in this rivalry.

Everton have produced some memorable home victories, particularly when Goodison Park was still their home ground.

United have often relied on moments of individual quality to edge tight encounters.

The matches are usually competitive and physical, reflecting the traditions of two of England’s most famous clubs.

Heading into Sunday’s game, recent history slightly favours Manchester United, particularly away from home against Everton. However, David Moyes’ side have started the season well and will be looking to improve their record against the Reds at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

In simple terms, recent Premier League meetings have tended to go United’s way, often by fine margins rather than dominant scorelines.

Ones To Watch

Heading into Sunday’s match, there are several players who could have a major influence on the outcome for both teams.

Manchester United

Marcus Rashford Rashford remains one of United’s most dangerous attacking threats. His pace in transition could be particularly important against an Everton side that is expected to be well organised defensively. He has also been tipped to return to the starting line-up after United’s win over Ipswich Town.

Benjamin Šeško The striker has already proven he can make the difference against Everton, having scored the winning goal in United’s recent 1-0 victory at Everton’s home ground. His movement and finishing could be key if chances are limited.

Bruno Fernandes As United’s creative hub, Fernandes will be responsible for unlocking Everton’s defensive shape. If United dominate possession, much of their attacking play is likely to flow through him.

Everton

Jack Grealish Everton have brought Grealish back on loan from Manchester City, and he is one of the headline names going into the fixture. His ability to carry the ball, win fouls and create chances could be crucial against United’s defence.

Brennan Johnson Johnson has been projected as part of Everton’s attacking setup and possesses the pace and directness to trouble defenders on the counter-attack.

Merlin Röhl The versatile midfielder has been highlighted in Everton’s predicted line-up and could have an important role in both breaking up play and helping launch attacks from deeper areas.

Manchester United Predicted XI

Lammens;

Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw;

Mainoo, Tielemans;

Mbeumo, Fernandes, Rashford;

Cunha

Everton Predicted XI

Pickford;

Röhl, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko;

Armstrong, Garner;

Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, George;

Barry

Match Prediction

United head into the match after an emphatic 5-2 victory over Ipswich Town, which should give them plenty of confidence in the final third. However, they have already lost once away from home this season and have conceded first in both of their league matches, so there are still questions about their consistency on the road.

Everton, meanwhile, have made a solid start to the campaign, taking four points from their opening two matches and remaining unbeaten. Playing at Hill Dickinson Stadium should give David Moyes’ side belief that they can take something from the game.

Everton 1-2 Manchester United

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

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