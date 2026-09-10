Player Ratings: United cruise past Sabah as Cunha, Fernandes, Sesko & Martinez find the net

Michael Carrick’s Manchester United got their Champions League campaign off to the perfect start with a comfortable 4-0 victory over Azerbaijani champions Sabah FK at Old Trafford.

The outcome rarely looked in doubt as United controlled proceedings from the opening whistle and quickly asserted their superiority. Matheus Cunha opened the scoring midway through the first half, before captain Bruno Fernandes doubled the advantage shortly afterwards.

United effectively wrapped up the contest before the interval when Benjamin Sesko latched onto a through ball, rounded the goalkeeper and calmly rolled the ball into an empty net to make it 3-0.

With the points all but secured, the second half proved a far less intense affair, resembling a training-ground exercise at times as United dominated possession. The hosts added a fourth goal in fortuitous fashion when Sabah goalkeeper Stas Pokatilov could only spill Joshua Zirkzee’s effort into the path of Lisandro Martinez, who was left with the simplest of finishes from close range.

The comprehensive win ensured United began their European campaign in emphatic fashion, with Carrick’s side barely needing to move out of second gear.

Senne Lammens – 7

Had very little to do throughout the match and could easily have spent most of the evening watching from afar. Nevertheless, he stayed alert and pulled off an impressive save in the 91st minute when finally tested.

Noussair Mazraoui – 7

Solid at right back and some useful minutes for the Moroccan international.

Leny Yoro – 7

Performed well overall, even if his distribution lacked precision at times.

Lisandro Martínez – 7.5

Gifted a simple tap-in for United’s fourth, though he still had to be in the right place to take advantage. Had a straightforward night at the back as Sabah offered very little attacking threat.

Patrick Dorgu – 7

A promising outing from the Dane, who is set to act as Shaw’s understudy this season. Rarely troubled, though he picked up an avoidable yellow card.

Youri Tielemans – 7

Made a positive contribution with an assist and looked lively before the break. His half-time withdrawal appeared to be a precautionary move, with one eye already on the upcoming league fixture.

Kobbie Mainoo – 7

Neat and tidy in possession, helping United dominate the midfield battle. It was a comfortable evening in which he was rarely forced to stretch himself.

Bryan Mbeumo – 7

One of the few attacking players to leave Old Trafford without a goal. Had a decent chance to score but could only fire straight at the Sabah goalkeeper.

Bruno Fernandes – 8

Took his goal well and was a constant influence in the final third. The United captain continued to create opportunities throughout the match and played a key role in an impressive attacking display.

Matheus Cunha – 7.5

Got United up and running with the opening goal, showing excellent composure to find the finish. While the level of opposition must be taken into account, he could only beat what was in front of him and did so with confidence, setting the tone for a comfortable evening.

Benjamin Sesko – 7.5

Produced a calm, clinical finish to add United’s third on the stroke of half-time. Continued to work hard in the second half before earning an early rest as Carrick looked to manage his squad.

Substitutes

Mason Mount (Tielemans 46′) – 6

Useful minutes in the legs for a player eager for more opportunities. He’ll take plenty from another appearance as he looks to build momentum.

Andrey Santos (Mainoo 64′) – 6

Alert and disciplined in the closing stages, he halted Sabah’s occasional forward forays and played his part in securing a comfortable clean sheet.

Joshua Zirkzee (Sesko 64′) – 6

Looked lively whenever involved, combining sharp movement with tidy work in possession. While he couldn’t quite find the finish his performance deserved, he made a positive impact.

Shea Lacey (Mbeumo 72′) – 6

Injected plenty of energy after coming on and looked keen to make an impact. An encouraging cameo that offered further evidence of his potential.

Harry Amass (Dorgu 72′) – 6

Displayed an excellent work rate throughout, bringing energy and intensity in both attacking and defensive phases.

Match Verdict

United marked their return to the UEFA Champions League in emphatic fashion, sweeping aside Sabah FC 4-0 under the Old Trafford lights. Goals from Matheus Cunha, Bruno Fernandes, Benjamin Šeško and Lisandro Martínez capped a dominant display that will inject plenty of confidence into Michael Carrick’s side ahead of Sunday’s first Manchester derby of the season.

While tougher challenges undoubtedly lie ahead, this was exactly the kind of performance United needed. Clinical in front of goal, solid at the back and full of attacking intent, the Reds delivered a statement win to begin their European campaign and continue building momentum for what supporters hope will be a much-improved season.

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

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