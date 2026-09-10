Confirmed XI: Sesko starts against Sabah; United are back in the UEFA Champions League

Manchester United return to UEFA Champions League action on Thursday evening when Sabah make the trip to Old Trafford for what promises to be a special occasion under the lights. The Azerbaijani champions are appearing in the competition proper for the first time in their history, while the Reds will be looking to make home advantage count in front of an expectant Manchester crowd.

Having secured qualification through an impressive play-off campaign, Sabah arrive with confidence and a reputation for attacking football. Players such as Veljko Simić, Joy-Lance Mickels and Christian Nwachukwu have played key roles in the club’s remarkable rise, helping the visitors establish themselves as one of the emerging forces in European football.

United, meanwhile, will be determined to begin their continental campaign on a positive note. The likes of Bruno Fernandes, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, Alejandro Garnacho and Benjamin Šeško provide a wealth of attacking quality, while the atmosphere of a Champions League night at Old Trafford could give the hosts an added edge.

Although Sabah have shown they are capable of troubling opponents, United will enter the contest as favourites. The challenge for the Reds will be breaking down a disciplined defensive structure and preventing the visitors from exploiting opportunities on the counter-attack.

With valuable points at stake and European ambitions on the line, the stage is set for an intriguing Champions League encounter in M16.

Manchester United

Lammens;

Mazraoui, Yoro, Martinez, Dorgu;

Tielemans, Mainoo;

Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha;

Sesko

Substitutes

Darlow, Mee; Dalot, Maguire, Heaven, Amass; Mount, Santos, T. Fletcher; Rashford, Zirkzee, Lacey

Sabah

Pokatilov;

Zedadka, McCarthy, Dashdamirov, Puchacz;

Rahmonaliev, Lepinjica;

Parris, Simic, Nwachukwu;

Mickels

Substitutes

Ramazanov, Mirzammadov, Khaibulaev, Isaev, Rustamli, Mutallimov, Almeida, Queiroz, Fernandes, Mukhtarov, Mbina

Thursday’s meeting at Old Trafford will mark a significant occasion for both clubs, as Manchester United prepare to face Sabah for the first time in their history.

Founded in 2017 and based in Masazir, on the outskirts of Baku, Sabah are one of the youngest clubs competing at the highest level of European football. In less than a decade, the Azerbaijani side have risen rapidly through the domestic game, establishing themselves among the country’s leading teams before securing their first Premier League title and qualifying for the UEFA Champions League proper for the first time. UEFA notes that Sabah reached the competition in just their ninth year of existence, underlining the remarkable speed of their rise.

The visitors arrive at Old Trafford having already made history by reaching Europe’s premier club competition, following a memorable qualifying campaign that included a dramatic play-off victory over Hapoel Be’er Sheva.

For Manchester United, the clash represents a first opportunity to test themselves against Azerbaijani opposition in this season’s Champions League, while for Sabah it is another landmark moment in the club’s short but impressive story.

With no previous meetings between the sides, Thursday’s encounter will write a new chapter in European competition, as the renowned history of Manchester United meets one of Europe’s newest and fastest-rising clubs under the lights at Old Trafford.

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

Like this: Like Loading…

Related

Discover more from Daily Man Utd News Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.