United Rewind: Chicharito’s Perfect Start at United

A Signing Nobody Saw Coming

When Manchester United announced the signing of Javier Hernandez in April 2010, many supporters knew little about the Mexican striker. Arriving from Chivas Guadalajara, Chicharito became the club’s first Mexican player and joined Old Trafford carrying plenty of potential but little fanfare.

That anonymity would not last for long.

Fresh from impressing for Mexico at the 2010 World Cup, Hernandez reported to Carrington ahead of his first season under Sir Alex Ferguson. While there was excitement surrounding the young forward, few could have predicted the impact he would make over the next 12 months.

The excitement surrounding Hernandez was matched by the player’s own enthusiasm for the challenge ahead.

“I was at the game at Old Trafford and I think the whole atmosphere, the way the fans express themselves, the way the country lives for football… it is very hard to describe. I just wanted to jump on to the pitch and start playing.”

For a young striker arriving from Mexico, United represented the fulfilment of a lifelong ambition.

A Debut Goal to Remember

United supporters received an immediate introduction to Chicharito’s goalscoring instincts in the 2010 Community Shield against Chelsea.

Introduced at half-time, the striker marked his competitive debut with a goal in a 3-1 victory at Wembley. The finish itself was unconventional, with Antonio Valencia’s cross striking Hernandez before finding the net, but the result was exactly the same: another goal for United’s new number 14.

It was a fitting beginning for a player who would soon make a habit of being in the right place at the right time.

As the goals continued to flow, Hernandez never lost sight of what the opportunity meant to him.

“Playing for Manchester United has been a dream come true for me. I never expected my first year to go so well.”

Those words perfectly summed up a debut campaign that exceeded even the most optimistic expectations. Arriving as an unknown talent to many supporters, Chicharito quickly became one of the most popular players in Sir Alex Ferguson’s squad.

The Striker Nobody Could Track

As the season developed, defenders across England discovered the qualities that made Chicharito such a unique threat.

He was not the tallest striker, nor the most powerful. Instead, his game was built on movement, anticipation and relentless energy. Time and again, Hernandez found gaps that others could not see, arriving in the box moments before defenders realised the danger.

Whether starting matches or emerging from the bench, he consistently delivered. Goals against Stoke City, West Bromwich Albion, Valencia and Marseille highlighted his growing importance as United challenged on multiple fronts.

Twenty Goals in a Dream Debut Campaign

By the end of the 2010/11 season, Hernandez had become one of the stories of European football.

The Mexican forward scored 20 goals in all competitions during his maiden campaign, helping United secure a record-breaking 19th league title and earn a place in the UEFA Champions League final.

His performances earned widespread admiration from supporters, who quickly embraced both his infectious personality and his clinical finishing. What began as an under-the-radar signing had evolved into one of the most successful debut seasons by a United striker in the Premier League era.

A Fan Favourite Is Born

Some players require years to establish themselves at Old Trafford.

Chicharito only needed months.

From his improbable debut goal at Wembley to a campaign packed with crucial strikes, Hernandez brought excitement, unpredictability and an endless smile to Ferguson’s squad. His movement became his trademark, his finishing became his weapon and his humility made him a favourite among supporters.

Looking back, it is easy to understand why his first season remains so fondly remembered. Few arrivals have adapted so quickly, and fewer still have made such a decisive contribution from day one.

The striker’s impact was recognised when he won the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award after his first season at the club. Scoring 20 goals and helping United secure a 19th league title, he was stunned by the support he received from the Old Trafford faithful.

“I have to say thank you so much to the fans. They have helped me a lot. We are a team.”

Reflecting on seeing his name alongside some of the club’s greatest players, Hernandez admitted:

“The trophy is bigger than I am. To see the names on this trophy and now to see my name on it, it’s incredible.”

For Chicharito, the perfect start was only the beginning.

Looking Back

Perhaps the quote that best captures Chicharito’s first season came after he committed his future to the club in 2011.

“To win a title and appear in a Champions League final was fantastic. I’m looking forward to helping my team-mates as we bid to win more trophies for this great club.”

It reflected the humility that made him so popular among supporters and the team-first mentality that helped turn an under-the-radar signing into one of the Premier League’s most memorable debutants.

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

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