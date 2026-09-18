Preview: Fulham v United; A must-win match for United and Carrick; The players need to step up and show some fight!

Fulham -v- Manchester United

Premier League

Craven Cottage, London

Sunday 20th September 2026; KO 16:30 BST

Live in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Premier League

Sunday’s Premier League clash between Manchester United and Fulham already feels like a pivotal moment in United’s season. After back-to-back defeats, the pressure is mounting on both the players and head coach Michael Carrick ahead of a fixture the Reds simply cannot afford to lose.

Last weekend’s 1-0 defeat to Manchester City left many United supporters frustrated, with controversy surrounding key decisions during the match. Any hope of an immediate response was then shattered in midweek when United crashed out of the Carabao Cup against Brighton & Hove Albion, surrendering a 2-0 lead before eventually losing 3-2.

Those results have intensified scrutiny on Carrick. While he remains a popular figure among supporters, football is ultimately a results-driven business, and United’s inconsistent performances have left serious questions about the team’s mentality, organisation and ability to manage games.

However, responsibility should not rest solely with the manager. Jason Wilcox also deserves greater scrutiny for United’s struggles this season. Recruitment decisions, squad planning and the overall football structure have all contributed to the current situation. If results continue to disappoint, accountability must extend beyond the dugout and into the boardroom.

Against a Fulham side searching for consistency themselves, United need more than just three points on Sunday. They need a performance that restores confidence, lifts the mood around Old Trafford and relieves some of the growing pressure surrounding the club. Anything less will only increase the scrutiny on both Carrick and the football leadership above him.

How can United beat Fulham?

United’s route to victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage is likely to be built around three key areas.

1. Exploit Fulham’s full-back areas

Fulham are usually at their best when they can control possession and get their wide players into dangerous positions. However, they can leave space behind their advancing full-backs. Reports ahead of the game suggest Fulham may still be without natural left-back Antonee Robinson, which could create opportunities down United’s right flank.

If Michael Carrick starts Bryan Mbeumo on the right and encourages overlapping runs from the wing-back, United can force Fulham’s defence into uncomfortable one-v-one situations.

2. Let Cunha drive transitions

One of the positives from United’s recent performance against Arsenal was the threat created by Matheus Cunha’s direct running. Despite the defeat, United generated chances and looked far more dynamic in attack than they often did last season.

Fulham’s centre-backs are strong physically, but Cunha’s ability to receive between the lines, turn and carry the ball could be the biggest weapon in transition. The quicker United move the ball into him after regaining possession, the better.

3. Stop Fulham’s creators

Fulham’s biggest threat often comes from the likes of Gonzalo Garcia, Cesar Palacios and Rodrigo Muniz finding pockets of space behind the midfield. When Fulham struggle creatively, their attack can become predictable.

United need:

Aggressive pressing from the front.

A disciplined midfield screen.

To prevent Pereira from dictating play between the lines.

If United force Fulham into crossing from deeper areas rather than creating central combinations, they’ll significantly reduce the home side’s threat.

Tactical prediction

I think Carrick’s best setup is:

High pressing in the opening 20 minutes.

Fast transitions through Cunha and Mbeumo.

Wing-backs providing width rather than overloading the centre.

Avoiding an open end-to-end match, which tends to suit Fulham at home.

If United recreate the attacking intensity they showed against Arsenal but finish their chances more clinically, they’ll have a strong chance of leaving Craven Cottage with all three points.

Manchester United Last Six Results: LLWDWL

United’s last six matches have produced mixed results, highlighting both attacking promise and defensive concerns. The run began with a 2-0 defeat away to Hull City, before United responded impressively with a 5-2 victory over Ipswich Town. A hard-fought 2-2 draw at Everton followed, showing resilience despite dropping points.

In Europe, United delivered one of their best performances of the season, cruising to a 4-0 win over Sabah FK in the Champions League. However, domestic frustrations quickly returned with a narrow 1-0 home defeat to rivals Manchester City. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Carabao Cup, despite scoring twice.

Overall, United have won two, drawn one and lost three of their last six matches. While the team has scored 15 goals during that period, defensive inconsistency has prevented them from building momentum and turning promising performances into a stronger run of results.

Fulham Last Six Results: WDLLWL

Fulham’s last six matches have delivered a mixture of disappointment and encouragement. Their run began with a narrow 3-2 home defeat to Chelsea, followed by a convincing 3-0 victory over AFC Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup. A 1-0 loss away to Sunderland then left Marco Silva’s side searching for consistency.

Back at Craven Cottage, Fulham were beaten 3-2 by Crystal Palace despite finding the net twice. However, they showed resilience by earning a goalless draw away to Liverpool, a result that demonstrated their defensive organisation against one of the league’s strongest teams.

Their most recent fixture brought a welcome boost, as Fulham edged past West Ham United 3-2 in the Carabao Cup to progress in the competition.

Overall, Fulham’s last six matches have produced two wins, one draw and three defeats. While goals have not been a problem, with 11 scored across those games, improving defensive consistency will be crucial if they are to climb the Premier League table and build momentum.

Manchester United Team News

Ruled Out: Matthijs de Ligt, Manuel Ugarte, Amad

Doubts: Tom Heaton, Luke Shaw, Carlos Baleba

Fulham Team News

Ruled Out: Tom Cairney

Doubts: Ryan Sessegnon, Kenny Tete

How have United done against Fulham in the Premier League?

United have historically enjoyed a dominant record against Fulham in the Premier League. Since Fulham’s promotion to the top flight in 2001, the two clubs have met 37 times in the competition, with United winning 26 matches, drawing seven and losing only four.

The first Premier League meeting came in August 2001, when Manchester United recorded a thrilling 3-2 victory at Old Trafford, with Ruud van Nistelrooy scoring twice.

Over the years, United have produced several memorable results against the London side, including a 5-1 win in 2006 and a 5-0 victory at Craven Cottage in 2011. Fulham’s most famous Premier League successes came in 2009 when they won 3-0 at home and again in February 2024, when goals from Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi secured a 2-1 victory at Old Trafford.

Recent meetings have generally been tight affairs. Four of the last six Premier League encounters have been decided by a single goal, highlighting Fulham’s growing competitiveness despite United’s long-standing dominance in the fixture.

Overall, the history of this Premier League matchup has largely belonged to Manchester United, but Fulham have shown in recent seasons that they are capable of causing problems for the Reds on their day.

Ones to Watch: Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes: United’s Leader Must Set the Standard

When pressure mounts, United inevitably look towards Bruno Fernandes. The captain has consistently been the team’s creative heartbeat and will need to dictate the tempo against Fulham if United are to return to winning ways.

Fernandes must focus on quick forward passing and intelligent movement between Fulham’s midfield and defensive lines. United have looked predictable in recent matches, and his ability to unlock compact defences could be crucial at Craven Cottage. Just as importantly, he needs to lead emotionally. Following defeats to Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion, United need composure rather than desperation.

Should he start? Absolutely. United’s most important player cannot be left out when the team is under this much pressure.

Shea Lacey: Fearlessness Could Be Key

The young winger has shown flashes of quality whenever given opportunities. Against a Fulham side likely to be aggressive and energetic at home, Lacey’s direct running and willingness to take defenders on could provide something different.

The teenager must play with confidence rather than caution. United have often lacked unpredictability in attack, and Lacey has the ability to create moments from nothing.

Should he start? Potentially. If Carrick wants energy and creativity, Lacey deserves serious consideration, although an impact role from the bench may be the safer option.

Marcus Rashford: Time to Deliver

No United player faces more scrutiny than Rashford. The forward has the pace and quality to hurt Fulham, but consistency remains the biggest challenge.

United need Rashford to be decisive in the final third. Too often his performances have drifted in and out of matches. Against Fulham, his movement behind the defence and ability to attack space could be one of United’s biggest weapons.

Should he start? Yes. Despite criticism, Rashford remains one of United’s most dangerous attacking players and this feels like the type of game where he could make the difference.

Ones to Watch: Fulham

Gonzalo Garcia: The Goalscoring Threat

If Fulham are to upset Manchester United, much could depend on the finishing ability of Gonzalo Garcia. The forward has built a reputation as a clinical attacker who needs very few opportunities to make an impact.

United’s defence has looked vulnerable in recent weeks, particularly when dealing with quick transitions and crosses into the penalty area. Garcia will look to exploit any uncertainty and punish lapses in concentration. With United still recovering from their disappointing defeats to Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion, a fast start from the striker could put the visitors under immediate pressure.

Oscar Bobb: Creativity and Unpredictability

One player United supporters should be wary of is Oscar Bobb. The attacking midfielder possesses the technical ability to unlock defences and create chances from seemingly harmless situations.

Bobb’s movement between the lines and willingness to carry the ball forward could cause problems for a United midfield that has struggled to control matches at times this season. If Fulham can get him on the ball regularly, he has the quality to provide the decisive pass or produce a moment of individual brilliance.

Josh King: The Young Talent Looking to Impress

Young players often thrive in big occasions, and Josh King will see Sunday’s match as another opportunity to showcase his potential. The youngster brings energy, enthusiasm and a fearless approach that can unsettle opponents.

Whether he starts or comes off the bench, King could be an important weapon for Fulham. Fresh legs against a United side that may be carrying the weight of expectation could create opportunities late in the match.

Manchester United Predicted XI

Lammens;

Mazraoui, Maguire, Martinez, Amass;

Mainoo, Tielemans;

Lacey, Fernandes, Rashford;

Cunha

Fulham Predicted XI

Leno;

Castagne, Affengruber, Bassey, Robinson;

Berge, Charles;

Bobb, King, Iwobi;

Garcia

Match Prediction

This has the feel of a defining match for United. Following last weekend’s controversial 1-0 defeat to Manchester City and the damaging midweek collapse against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Carabao Cup, where United surrendered a two-goal lead before losing 3-2, the pressure on Michael Carrick is greater than at any point this season.

The atmosphere surrounding the club is tense, and anything other than a positive result at Craven Cottage is likely to increase scrutiny on both the manager and the football leadership. United’s defensive frailties have been exposed repeatedly in recent weeks, but setbacks often bring a reaction from teams with quality and pride.

Fulham will believe they can take advantage of United’s fragile confidence, particularly at home. However, Marco Silva’s side have also struggled for consistency and have picked up just one point from their opening four Premier League matches.

Expect a nervous and difficult afternoon for the visitors, but the urgency of the situation could bring the response United desperately need. If players such as Bruno Fernandes and the attacking unit can produce their best form, United should have enough quality to edge the contest.

A convincing performance may be too much to ask given recent events, but three points are simply too important for United to leave London empty-handed.

Fulham 1-2 Manchester United

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

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