Preview: Pressure Mounting – Carrick Needs a Response as Bournemouth Visit Old Trafford

Manchester United -v- Bournemouth

Premier League

Old Trafford, Manchester

Sunday 25th October 2026; KO 14:00 BST

Live in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Main Event

Manchester United return to Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon knowing that nothing less than three points will satisfy supporters when they face Bournemouth in the Premier League.

The pressure on Michael Carrick has reached a new level following Wednesday night’s humiliating 4-1 defeat to Como in the UEFA Champions League, a result that extended United’s miserable run of form and intensified questions surrounding the manager’s future. Having gone six matches without a win before the trip to Italy, Carrick had hoped Europe would provide a turning point. Instead, the defeat left United facing even greater scrutiny heading into another crucial league fixture.

Bournemouth arrive at Old Trafford sensing an opportunity. While United continue to struggle for consistency, confidence and defensive stability, the visitors will believe they can exploit the uncertainty surrounding Carrick’s side. That makes Sunday’s match far more difficult than the league table alone might suggest.

For United, the challenge is as much mental as it is tactical. The team has shown flashes of quality through players such as Bruno Fernandes, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, but costly mistakes and an inability to build momentum have undermined their season so far.

The atmosphere at Old Trafford is likely to be tense. Supporters will expect a response after the disappointment in Como, and anything other than a convincing performance could increase the pressure on Carrick even further.

A win would not solve all of United’s problems, but it would provide some much-needed breathing space. A failure to beat Bournemouth, however, could leave the manager facing even greater questions about his future and the direction of the team.

How can Manchester United beat Bournemouth?

After the damaging 4-1 defeat to Como in midweek, Manchester United need more than just a victory against Bournemouth. They need a performance that restores belief among the supporters and relieves some of the pressure on Michael Carrick. The margin for error is becoming increasingly small.

1. Start the game aggressively

United have too often found themselves reacting to games rather than controlling them. At Old Trafford, Carrick’s side must take the initiative from the opening whistle, press Bournemouth high up the pitch and force mistakes in dangerous areas.

2. Build the attack around Bruno Fernandes

In difficult moments, United’s captain remains their most influential player. Bruno Fernandes’ creativity, passing range and eye for goal make him the player most likely to unlock Bournemouth’s defence. The more touches he gets in the final third, the better United’s chances of scoring.

3. Use Mbeumo’s pace

Bryan Mbeumo has been one of United’s brightest performers this season. His direct running and ability to attack defenders one-on-one could be crucial in stretching Bournemouth’s back line and creating space for others.

4. Get Cunha involved early

Matheus Cunha can be a handful when he is allowed to drift across the front line. United need to involve him quickly and regularly rather than leaving him isolated against Bournemouth’s centre-backs.

5. Cut out defensive mistakes

Perhaps the biggest issue facing United is at the other end of the pitch. Conceding four goals to Como highlighted the lack of defensive stability that has undermined their season. Against Bournemouth, concentration and organisation must improve dramatically.

The Key

The blueprint is simple: play on the front foot, dominate possession, get Fernandes on the ball and be ruthless in both penalty areas.

With pressure mounting on Carrick, this feels like a match United simply have to win. Another disappointing result would only increase the scrutiny surrounding the manager, while three points could finally provide a platform for recovery.

Manchester United Last Six Results: LDLDDL

United have no wins in their last eight matches now. That win was a month and a half ago against Sabah in the UEFA Champions League. United have won twice this season, beating Ipswich Town 5-2 in August. In the last six matches, United have three draws and three defeats. United have scored just six goals, conceding 12 with no clean sheets. Carrick is under immense pressure to get a result but I don’t think that will save him.

Bournemouth Last Six Results: WWWLLW

Bournemouth are in much better form than United this season. In their last six matches, the South Coast club have four wins and two draws – something United can only dream off. Bournemouth have scored 11 goals in those six matches, conceded seven, keeping three clean sheets – all in their last three matches. Bournemouth will be ready to arrive at Old Trafford and dominate – just as they have done in the past.

Manchester United Team News

Ruled Out: Luke Shaw (other), Patrick Dorgu (thigh), Manuel Ugarte (knee), Kobbie Mainoo (other), Benjamin Sesko (shin)

Doubts: Lisandro Martinez (thigh), Ayden Heaven (illness), Marcus Rashford (hip)

Bournemouth Team News

Ruled Out: Alex Toth (thigh), Julian Araujo (thigh), Alex Scott (thigh)

Doubts: Eli Kroupi (ankle/foot)

How have Manchester United fared against Bournemouth?

Manchester United have historically enjoyed the upper hand against Bournemouth in the Premier League, although recent meetings have been far more challenging for the Reds. Across their 26 competitive meetings, United have won 14 matches, drawn seven and lost five, scoring 52 goals and conceding 31.

For much of Bournemouth’s time in the top flight, United dominated the fixture. Between December 2017 and May 2023, the Reds won seven of eight Premier League meetings, including memorable victories such as a 5-2 success at Old Trafford in July 2020 and a 3-0 win in January 2023.

However, the balance has shifted in recent seasons. Bournemouth are unbeaten in their last six meetings with United, recording two victories and four draws during that period. The Cherries won 3-0 at Old Trafford in both December 2023 and December 2024, while the teams have also shared several entertaining draws, including a remarkable 4-4 encounter and a 2-2 draw at the Vitality Stadium in March 2026.

That recent record underlines why Sunday’s clash is so important for Michael Carrick. While history favours United overall, Bournemouth have proved to be one of their most troublesome opponents in recent years and will arrive at Old Trafford believing they can take advantage of a side low on confidence.

Ones to Watch: Manchester United

Senne Lammens

Goalkeepers often become the focus when a team is under pressure, and Lammens could have a significant role to play. United need stability and confidence at the back, and a strong performance from their goalkeeper could help settle nerves throughout the side. After conceding freely in recent weeks, a solid display from Lammens would be a major boost.

Leny Yoro

The young defender is likely to have a major responsibility on Sunday. United’s back line has come under intense criticism following recent results, particularly after conceding four goals against Como. Yoro’s pace and composure will be vital if United are to keep Bournemouth’s attack under control.

Carlos Baleba

With United struggling for control in matches, Baleba’s role in midfield becomes increasingly important. His athleticism, ball-winning ability and physical presence could be key against a Bournemouth side that has caused United problems in recent meetings. If Baleba can dominate the midfield battle, United will have a much better platform from which to attack.

Ones to Watch: Bournemouth

Ryan Christie

The Scotland international remains central to Bournemouth’s pressing game and midfield intensity. Christie scored against United in last season’s 2-2 draw and combines energy, creativity and an eye for goal. If Bournemouth are to control periods of the game at Old Trafford, Christie is likely to be heavily involved.

Marcus Tavernier

Tavernier brings energy, creativity and versatility to Bournemouth’s attack. Capable of playing across the front line or in midfield, he has the ability to carry the ball forward, create chances and chip in with important goals. His work rate also fits perfectly into Bournemouth’s high-intensity approach, making him a player United will need to monitor closely.

Justin Kluivert

Kluivert has become one of Bournemouth’s most dangerous attacking players and possesses the pace and technical ability to trouble any defence. Whether operating centrally or from a wider position, his direct running and willingness to attack defenders make him a major threat. Against a United side that has struggled defensively in recent weeks, Kluivert will fancy his chances of finding space in transition.

Manchester United Predicted XI

Lammens;

Yoro, De Ligt, Maguire, Amass;

Baleba, Tielemans;

Lacey, Fernandes, Cunha;

Mbeumo

Bournemouth United Predicted XI

Petrovic;

Smith, Hill, Silva, Truffert;

Adams, Christie;

Rayan, Cook, Tavernier;

Evanilson

Match Prediction

This feels like an incredibly difficult game to predict, largely because of the uncertainty surrounding Manchester United. The Reds head into the match under enormous pressure after a run of poor results, culminating in the 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como. United have now gone several matches without a victory and confidence appears to be at a low ebb.

The concern for Michael Carrick is that Bournemouth have become something of a bogey team in recent seasons. The Cherries are unbeaten in their last six meetings with United, recording two victories and four draws, including successive 3-0 wins at Old Trafford and high-scoring draws of 4-4 and 2-2.

Bournemouth possess plenty of attacking threats through Justin Kluivert, Marcus Tavernier and Eli Junior Kroupi, while United’s defence has struggled badly for consistency.

However, playing at Old Trafford and with their season threatening to unravel, I expect United to show more fight than they did in Italy. They should create chances, but Bournemouth’s recent record in this fixture suggests they will also find a way onto the scoresheet.

Manchester United 2-2 Bournemouth

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

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