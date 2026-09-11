Preview: Sesko, Mbeumo, Cunha & Fernandes to haunt City? United to win at all costs?

Manchester United -v- Manchester City

Old Trafford, Manchester

Sunday 13th September 2026; KO 16:30 BST

Referee: Michael Oliver – Assistant Referees: Stuart Burt and Timothy Wood

Fourth Official: Paul Tierney – VAR: Matt Donohue – VAR Assistant: Blake Antrobus

Live in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports

The latest chapter of the Manchester derby takes centre stage on Sunday as Manchester United welcome Manchester City to Old Trafford in one of the most anticipated fixtures of the Premier League season. City arrive at the weekend on the back of a perfect start to their league campaign, while United will be looking to use home advantage to claim a statement victory against their local rivals.

Despite the contrasting league positions, derby matches often ignore form and statistics. The atmosphere at Old Trafford is expected to be electric, with both sets of supporters fully aware of the significance that victory would carry so early in the season. United have shown flashes of attacking quality in recent weeks, with captain Bruno Fernandes continuing to play a key role in the final third, while City once again possess a wealth of attacking talent capable of deciding matches in an instant.

For United, the challenge will be balancing ambition with discipline. The hosts will need to remain compact defensively while also finding opportunities to exploit the spaces left behind City’s attacking approach. A strong performance from the midfield could be crucial in preventing City from establishing their usual rhythm and control of possession.

City, meanwhile, will travel across Manchester full of confidence. The reigning contenders have begun the season strongly and sit at the top end of the table after winning their opening league fixtures. Their ability to dominate possession, combined with the finishing power of Erling Haaland and the creativity of players such as Phil Foden, makes them a formidable opponent.

Ultimately, the Manchester derby remains one of football’s great occasions. Form, league position and recent results all become secondary once the whistle blows. With pride, local bragging rights and three valuable Premier League points on the line, supporters can expect another fiercely contested encounter between two historic rivals at Old Trafford.

How can Manchester United beat Manchester City on Sunday?

For Manchester United to beat Manchester City on Sunday, they need to make the game uncomfortable, chaotic and physical rather than allowing City to dominate possession and control the tempo.

The first key is defensive organisation. City’s biggest strength is creating overloads between the lines, so United’s midfield must stay compact. The gap between the defence and midfield cannot become stretched, particularly when players such as Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne or Bernardo Silva drift into central pockets.

Secondly, United need to attack City quickly in transition. City’s aggressive positioning often leaves space behind the full-backs, and that is where United’s pace can hurt them. Winning the ball and releasing runners early could be far more effective than trying to build slowly through City’s press.

Set pieces could also be crucial. Derby matches are often decided by fine margins, and United have the physicality to threaten from corners and free-kicks. Deliveries into dangerous areas can put pressure on City’s defence and goalkeeper.

Perhaps most importantly, United cannot afford individual mistakes. City are ruthless when opponents give the ball away in dangerous areas. Simple passes, disciplined positioning and concentration for the full 90 minutes will be vital.

Three tactical keys

1. Stay compact

Two narrow banks when defending

Force City wide rather than through the middle

Limit space between defence and midfield

2. Break with speed

Attack immediately after regaining possession

Use pace in wide areas

Target the space behind City’s advanced defenders

3. Win the physical battle

Be aggressive in duels

Press with intensity at selected moments

Maximise set-piece opportunities

The atmosphere at Old Trafford could play a major role as well. If United can start fast, win tackles, create early chances and get the crowd involved, momentum can quickly swing in their favour. In derby matches, form often matters less than belief, discipline and execution. If United defend collectively, counter with conviction and take their chances, they have every opportunity to claim a huge Premier League win over their neighbours.

How have both teams done in recent matches?

Manchester United: WDWLLW

Manchester United’s last six matches suggest a side that is beginning to build momentum, particularly in attack. Across those games, United have recorded three wins, one draws and two defeats, scoring 14 goals and conceding 11.

The most encouraging aspect of their recent form is their attacking output. United have scored 11 goals in their last three competitive matches, including a 5-2 Premier League victory over Ipswich Town and a 4-0 UEFA Champions League win over Sabah FK. Those performances suggest increasing confidence in the final third and a growing understanding among the attacking players.

There have also been signs of resilience. United recovered from a disappointing opening-day defeat at Hull City to put together an unbeaten run in their next three competitive fixtures. The 2-2 draw away to Everton showed they can remain competitive in difficult away matches, while the convincing win over Sabah FK provided a welcome clean sheet.

The main concern remains defensive consistency. United have conceded multiple goals in three of their last five matches and have managed only one clean sheet during that period. While the attack has flourished, the back line has not always looked secure.

Overall, the form line is positive rather than spectacular. United enter the derby having won two of their last three competitive matches and with goals flowing regularly. If they can match that attacking threat with defensive discipline, they will feel confident about their chances against Manchester City at Old Trafford.

Manchester City: WWWWLW

Manchester City head into the derby in excellent form, having won five of their last six matches in all competitions. Their only defeat during that run came in the Community Shield against Arsenal, while they have won each of their last four competitive fixtures.

After beginning the season with a 3-0 defeat to Arsenal, Enzo Maresca’s side responded impressively with three successive Premier League victories. Wins over Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Coventry City yielded nine points from nine and demonstrated their ability to grind out results even when not at their fluent best.

City have also carried that momentum into Europe. Their most recent outing saw them secure a 2-0 away victory against FC Porto in the UEFA Champions League, extending their winning streak to four matches. During those four victories they have scored nine goals and conceded just two, highlighting the balance they have found at both ends of the pitch.

Defensively, City have looked particularly strong. They have kept clean sheets in two of their last three competitive matches and have conceded only two goals across their four-match winning run. While they may not have produced the kind of dominant scorelines that have often characterised Maresca’s best teams, they have shown an ability to control games and consistently pick up victories.

Overall, City arrive at Old Trafford as one of the form teams in the country. Five wins from their last six matches, four consecutive victories and strong defensive numbers underline why they will start the derby with confidence. For Manchester United, breaking City’s rhythm and preventing them from controlling possession will be crucial if they are to stop a side that has built significant momentum in recent weeks.

Manchester United Team News

Ruled Out: Matthijs de Ligt, Manuel Ugarte, Carlos Baleba, Amad

Doubts: Tom Heaton, Luke Shaw

Manchester City Team News

Ruled Out: Jeremy Doku

Doubts: N/A

Previous Meetings between United and City

Recent Premier League meetings between United and City have produced plenty of drama, goals and memorable moments, highlighting the fierce nature of the Manchester derby. The most recent league encounters have seen both clubs enjoy victories, with City often demonstrating their quality in possession and attacking play, while United have shown their ability to rise to the occasion and produce strong performances against their local rivals. Derby matches between the two sides are rarely predictable, with momentum frequently shifting regardless of league position or form.

When City have come out on top, they have typically done so through their control of possession and ability to create chances through a fluid attacking system. United, meanwhile, have often found success by remaining compact defensively and exploiting space on the counter-attack, particularly in matches at Old Trafford where the home support can play a significant role. The rivalry has also featured several high-scoring encounters over the years, underlining the attacking talent that both teams regularly possess.

As they prepare to meet again on Sunday, both clubs will draw confidence from previous derby successes. United will be hoping home advantage can help them secure another important result against their neighbours, while City will look to continue their strong recent form and add another derby victory to their record. Whatever the outcome, the history of recent Premier League meetings suggests supporters can expect an intense and competitive contest between two of English football’s biggest clubs.

Ones To Watch

Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes

If Manchester United are to get the better of Manchester City, Bruno Fernandes is likely to be at the heart of everything good they do. The captain remains United’s chief creative force and arrives in the derby after finding the net in the recent Champions League victory over Sabah FK. His ability to pick passes through packed defences, deliver dangerous set-pieces and produce moments of quality in big matches makes him a player City must keep quiet.

Matheus Cunha

Matheus Cunha has quickly become one of United’s most dangerous attacking threats and could be crucial on the counter-attack at Old Trafford. His movement, dribbling ability and willingness to run directly at defenders give United a different dimension in transition. With City expected to enjoy large spells of possession, Cunha’s pace and unpredictability could be key weapons when opportunities arise to break forward.

Benjamin Sesko

The derby could provide the perfect stage for Benjamin Sesko to continue his encouraging start. The striker was among the goals in the victory over Sabah FK and offers a physical presence capable of troubling City’s defence. Whether holding the ball up, attacking crosses or running into space behind the back line, Sesko has the attributes to make a decisive impact in a game that may be settled by fine margins.

Collectively, Fernandes, Cunha and Šeško represent United’s greatest attacking threat. Fernandes provides the creativity, Cunha supplies the dynamism and Šeško offers the finishing touch. If all three perform at their best, Manchester United will have every chance of claiming local bragging rights against Manchester City on Sunday.

Manchester City

Erling Haaland

The Norwegian remains City’s biggest goal threat heading into the Manchester derby. The Norwegian striker has continued his impressive scoring form this season, finding the net regularly and proving capable of turning matches with a single opportunity. United’s defence will need to limit the service into Haaland and prevent him from finding space inside the penalty area, where he is at his most dangerous.

Enzo Fernández

The Argentinian midfielder has quickly become an influential figure in City’s midfield. His ability to dictate the tempo of matches, retain possession under pressure and pick out incisive passes makes him a key component of their build-up play. If Fernández is allowed time and space in the middle of the pitch, City will be able to control possession and create opportunities for their attacking players.

Elliot Anderson

The England international is another player who could have a major say in Sunday’s contest. The midfielder has made a strong start since arriving at City and brings energy, technical quality and drive to the engine room. Anderson will likely receive a hostile reception from the Old Trafford crowd following comments made after his move to City, but he appears to be the type of player who thrives in high-pressure environments. His battle against United’s midfield could be one of the key individual contests in the derby.

Together, Haaland’s finishing, Fernández’s creativity and Anderson’s dynamism give City a formidable spine and three players whom Manchester United must keep under close watch if they are to come away with a positive result on Sunday.

Manchester United Predicted XI

Lammens;

Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw;

Mainoo, Tielemans;

Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha;

Sesko

Manchester City Predicted XI

Donnarumma;

Khusanov, Dias, Guehi, Gvardiol;

Fernandez, Anderson;

Semenyo, Cherki, Ndiaye;

Haaland

Match Prediction

Manchester United head into Sunday’s derby with growing confidence and I think they can edge what should be a closely fought contest at Old Trafford.

While Manchester City arrive on the back of four consecutive victories and have looked strong defensively, United’s recent form suggests they are beginning to click in the final third. The Reds have scored 11 goals in their last three competitive matches, including impressive victories over Ipswich Town and Sabah FK.

A key factor could be home advantage. Old Trafford has often provided the backdrop for memorable derby victories, and if United can start aggressively, win the early battles and get the crowd behind them, the atmosphere could become a major weapon. Derby matches are rarely decided by form alone, and United will believe they have the players capable of producing decisive moments.

The tactical battle may also suit United. If they remain compact defensively and attack quickly when possession is regained, there will be opportunities to exploit the spaces left by City’s attacking approach. Players such as Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko have shown encouraging form in recent weeks and could prove influential in transition.

City will undoubtedly enjoy large spells of possession and create chances of their own. Their recent record of five wins in six matches demonstrates why they remain one of the strongest sides in the league. However, United’s attacking momentum, home support and the unpredictability of a derby make this feel like the perfect opportunity for a statement result.

I can see United taking the lead, City responding after the break, and a late winner sparking scenes of celebration inside Old Trafford. It may not be comfortable, but this feels like the kind of derby where United find a way to get the job done.

Manchester United 2-1 Manchester City

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

Like this: Like Loading…

Related

Discover more from Daily Man Utd News Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.