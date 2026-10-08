Preview: United v Spurs: Carrick Faces Must-Win Old Trafford Test

Manchester United -v- Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Old Trafford, Manchester

Saturday 10th October 2026; KO 17:30 BST

Live in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Premier League

Manchester United return to Premier League action this weekend when they welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Old Trafford for an important encounter for Michael Carrick and his side.

United have endured a disappointing start to the campaign, collecting just five points from their opening five league matches. Carrick’s team have also won only twice in seven matches across all competitions, meaning pressure is already beginning to build after their third-place finish last season.

Saturday’s meeting with Spurs therefore represents an opportunity United simply need to take.

Tottenham arrive at Old Trafford sitting bottom of the Premier League, having failed to record a victory in their opening five league fixtures. Their two points have come from goalless draws against Nottingham Forest and Everton.

For Carrick, anything less than three points would only increase scrutiny surrounding United’s poor opening weeks. The Reds need to beat the bottom-of-the-table club this weekend if they are to overcome their poor form so far this season and begin rebuilding momentum.

Old Trafford should demand a positive, aggressive performance. Against a Spurs side struggling for results, United have an opportunity to steady themselves, restore confidence and finally get their season moving in the right direction.

How can United beat Spurs?

1. Press Tottenham’s build-up

Roberto De Zerbi’s side build in 3-2 or 2-3 structures designed to invite pressure before playing through it. United should accept that invitation selectively, pressing aggressively when Spurs play short into dangerous central areas rather than chasing every pass.

2. Attack quickly after winning possession

This could be the biggest opportunity. Spurs have already shown vulnerability on transitions, with Aston Villa winning 3-2 away at Spurs despite having only 36% possession.

My tactical preference would therefore be to get Bruno Fernandes receiving the first forward pass after turnovers, with Bryan Mbeumo and Marcus Rashford (if fit) attacking immediately beyond Tottenham’s defensive line.

3. Don’t confuse possession with control

United do not necessarily need 60% of the ball. Spurs have dominated possession regularly without winning any of their opening five league matches and have scored only twice. Carrick can afford to concede harmless possession if United remain compact and protect central areas.

4. Be ruthless

United’s attacking output appears considerably better than their results. Michael Carrick’s side has taken more shots than any other Premier League team this season, despite sitting 12th.

That makes finishing crucial. Against the side currently bottom of the league, this cannot become another afternoon of United creating opportunities without turning them into goals.

The blueprint: press intelligently → win the ball → find Fernandes quickly → attack Spurs’ exposed defence at speed.

For Carrick, this feels like a match where simplicity should win out. United don’t need to reinvent themselves. They need intensity without the ball, directness after turnovers and, above all, a clinical edge in front of goal.

Manchester United Last Six Results: DLLWDW

United head into their meeting with Spurs searching for a significant improvement after an inconsistent run of results under Michael Carrick.

United have won just two of their last six matches across all competitions, beginning that sequence with an impressive 5-2 Premier League victory over Ipswich Town at Old Trafford. That was followed by a 2-2 draw away at Everton, before Carrick’s side produced their most convincing performance with a 4-0 Champions League victory against Sabah.

However, United have failed to win since. Manchester City secured a 1-0 victory at Old Trafford before Brighton eliminated the Reds from the League Cup with a 3-2 win three days later. United then travelled to Craven Cottage, where Matheus Cunha’s 89th-minute equaliser rescued a 1-1 draw against Fulham.

The sequence leaves United with two wins, two draws and two defeats from their last six games, highlighting the inconsistency Carrick desperately needs to address against Spurs.

Spurs Last Six Results: LLDDLW

Spurs head into their meeting with Manchester United following a miserable run of results under Roberto De Zerbi, with Spurs winning only one of their last six matches across all competitions.

Their only victory came in the League Cup, where Spurs recorded an emphatic 5-1 win over Charlton Athletic. That success was followed by a 2-0 Premier League defeat at home to Newcastle United before consecutive goalless draws against Nottingham Forest and Everton.

Spurs’ League Cup campaign was then ended by Liverpool, who secured a 3-1 victory at Anfield. Spurs subsequently suffered another setback in the Premier League, losing 3-2 against Aston Villa in north London despite scoring their first two league goals of the campaign.

That sequence leaves Spurs with one victory, two draws and three defeats from their last six competitive fixtures. Their difficult league form is particularly concerning, with De Zerbi’s side remaining winless after their opening five Premier League matches.

Manchester United Team News

Ruled Out: Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs de Ligt, Patrick Dorgu, Manuel Ugarte

Doubts: Karl Darlow, Tom Heaton, Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo, Marcus Rashford, Amad, Benjamin Sesko

Spurs Team News

Ruled Out: Xavi Simons, Wilson Odobert, Mykhailo Mudryk, Pedro Porro, Dejan Kulusevski

Doubts: Micky van de Ven, Jan Paul van Hecke

How have United fared against Spurs in the Premier League era?

United have historically enjoyed the upper hand over Spurs in the Premier League. Across 68 meetings since the competition began, United have recorded 40 victories, with Spurs winning 13 and the other 15 encounters ending level. United have also outscored Spurs 114-71 during those matches.

The balance has shifted somewhat in recent seasons. Spurs completed their first Premier League double over United during the 2024/25 campaign, winning 3-0 at Old Trafford before recording a 1-0 victory in north London.

United failed to beat Spurs in the first league meeting of 2025/26 as well, requiring a 96th-minute equaliser from Matthijs de Ligt to secure a 2-2 draw. However, they finally regained the upper hand when Spurs visited Old Trafford on 7 February 2026, winning 2-0.

So while the historic Premier League record heavily favours United, recent encounters demonstrate why Spurs cannot be underestimated. For Michael Carrick’s side, Saturday offers an opportunity to build upon February’s victory and reinforce their traditionally strong record in this fixture.

Ones to Watch: Manchester United

1. Bruno Fernandes

The obvious choice. Fernandes leads United in the Premier League this season with three goals, one assist and 13 chances created. Against a struggling Spurs side, his creativity and ability to turn possession into opportunities could be decisive.

2. Bryan Mbeumo

Mbeumo has scored two Premier League goals this season, making him United’s second-highest league scorer behind Fernandes. He also has good recent history against Spurs, scoring when United beat them 2-0 at Old Trafford in February 2026. His movement and pace make him one to watch.

3. Matheus Cunha

Cunha has contributed one goal and one assist in the league so far. He also scored United’s late equaliser in their most recent Premier League match, the 1-1 draw at Fulham.

Ones to Watch: Spurs

1. Savio

Savio has been described as one of Tottenham’s bright sparks since arriving at the club, even though his end product has been frustrating. His ability in the final third makes him a natural danger man, particularly if United leave spaces out wide.

2. Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus is another player United will need to monitor closely. He is projected to operate centrally in Tottenham’s attack against United, with Savio on the right and Omar Marmoush on the left. His presence gives Spurs another potentially dangerous route through United’s defensive structure.

3. Omar Marmoush

Marmoush could be particularly interesting after enjoying a productive international break. He scored twice against Sudan, registering three shots and winning nine duels. With Tottenham having scored just two goals in their opening five Premier League games, they desperately need someone to provide a spark.

Manchester United Predicted XI

Lammens;

Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw;

Mainoo, Tielemans;

Mbeumo, Fernandes, Rashford;

Cunha

Spurs Predicted XI

Kinsky;

Gray, van Hecke, van de Ven, Udogie;

Bentancur, Tonali;

Savio, Kudus, Marmoush;

Solanke

Match Prediction

This feels like a fixture United simply have to win. United have struggled for consistency, but Spurs arrive at Old Trafford in even worse shape; sitting bottom of the Premier League with two points from five matches and without a league victory.

Spurs have also struggled badly in front of goal, scoring just twice in their opening five league fixtures and failing to score in four of them. United, meanwhile, are without a win in their last four domestic matches, so there is plenty of pressure on Michael Carrick’s team to deliver a response.

United certainly shouldn’t expect an easy evening. Spurs have won four of the last six meetings between the clubs, although United won the most recent encounter 2-0 at Old Trafford in February.

However, home advantage combined with Spurs’ problems at both ends of the pitch should give United the opportunity to take control. I expect a competitive game, but Carrick’s side should ultimately have enough attacking quality to secure three much-needed points.

Manchester United 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

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