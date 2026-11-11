United Idols: Paul Pogba – The Midfield Superstar Who Lit Up Old Trafford

Few players have generated as much excitement at Manchester United as Paul Pogba.

A World Cup winner, a player blessed with extraordinary technical ability and a footballer capable of moments that few others could even imagine, Pogba’s time at Old Trafford was filled with memorable performances, spectacular goals and major honours. While opinions on his United career may vary, there can be little doubt about the talent he brought to the Theatre of Dreams.

At his best, Pogba was simply unplayable.

The Return of a Rising Star

When Manchester United re-signed Pogba from Juventus in the summer of 2016, it was one of the biggest transfers in world football.

Having left United’s Academy as a teenager, the Frenchman had developed into one of Europe’s finest midfielders in Italy. Four Serie A titles, appearances in the Champions League and a reputation as one of the most gifted players in the game made his return to Old Trafford a major statement of intent.

Supporters were eager to see what he could accomplish back in red.

The stage was set.

A Unique Midfield Talent

Pogba possessed a rare combination of attributes.

Standing over six feet tall, he had the physical presence to dominate midfield battles, yet his technique often resembled that of a winger or attacking playmaker. He could dribble past opponents, deliver pinpoint passes, score from distance and create chances from nothing.

Few midfielders in world football could match his range of skills.

When confidence flowed, Pogba played with freedom and imagination that made him one of the game’s most entertaining performers.

Silverware in His First Season

Pogba’s first campaign back at United delivered immediate success.

Under José Mourinho, he became a key figure in a side that lifted both the EFL Cup and UEFA Europa League during the 2016/17 season.

The Europa League final against Ajax provided one of the defining moments of his United career. Pogba opened the scoring in a composed 2-0 victory that secured the trophy and ensured United’s return to the UEFA Champions League.

It was a performance worthy of the occasion.

His goal helped deliver European success and another honour to the club’s collection.

The World Champion Red

In 2018, Pogba reached the pinnacle of world football.

Captaining France at times during the tournament and producing outstanding displays throughout, he helped Les Bleus win the FIFA World Cup in Russia. He capped a memorable final by scoring as France defeated Croatia to become world champions.

For United supporters, it was another reminder of the level he could reach.

When Pogba was performing at his peak, he was among the best midfielders on the planet.

Moments of Brilliance

Throughout his United career, Pogba produced countless moments that showcased his immense quality.

There were thunderous strikes from distance, defence-splitting passes and dominant midfield displays against elite opposition. One of his most famous performances came against Manchester City in 2018, when his two goals helped United come from behind to secure a dramatic derby victory at the Etihad Stadium.

Matches that seemed lost suddenly became winnable when Pogba found his rhythm.

His ability to influence games from midfield was exceptional.

A Creator and Match-Winner

While goals often attracted headlines, Pogba’s creativity was equally impressive.

His vision and passing regularly unlocked stubborn defences, while his range of distribution allowed United to turn defence into attack in an instant. Whether delivering through balls, cross-field passes or clever flicks in tight spaces, he consistently attempted things others would not dare.

Supporters never doubted his willingness to entertain.

He played football with personality.

A Fan Favourite on His Day

Pogba’s relationship with Old Trafford was shaped by expectation as much as performance.

As one of the biggest stars in world football, scrutiny followed him wherever he went. Yet despite the pressure, he delivered numerous unforgettable moments and helped United win major trophies.

His charisma, confidence and ability to produce moments of magic made him one of the most recognisable players of his generation.

When he was at his best, Old Trafford was witnessing a footballer capable of almost anything.

The Legacy

Paul Pogba’s Manchester United story remains one of the most fascinating of the modern era.

He returned as a global superstar, won silverware and produced moments of brilliance that supporters will remember for years to come. While consistency sometimes proved elusive, his talent was never in question.

Few midfielders have worn the red shirt with such flair.

Few have produced so many unforgettable highlights.

United record: 233 appearances, 39 goals

Honours with United: EFL Cup (2017), UEFA Europa League (2017)

Paul Pogba’s time at Manchester United was filled with drama, excitement and flashes of genuine world-class quality. A midfielder capable of the extraordinary, he remains one of the most gifted players to represent the club in the modern era and a worthy addition to our United Idols series.

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

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