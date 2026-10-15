United Rewind: Rooney’s Bicycle Kick Derby Winner

Some goals win matches.

Some goals win trophies.

A select few become part of football folklore.

On 12 February 2011, Wayne Rooney scored one of those goals.

With the Manchester derby locked at 1-1 and the Premier League title race delicately poised, the United striker produced a moment of breathtaking improvisation and athleticism that left Old Trafford stunned before exploding into celebration.

Fifteen years later, supporters still refer to it simply as the bicycle kick.

No further explanation required.

The backdrop

This wasn’t just any derby.

Manchester United were recovering from their first Premier League defeat of the season, having lost 2-1 at Wolves the previous weekend. Yet Sir Alex Ferguson’s side still led the table, with rivals Manchester City hoping to close the gap.

The significance of the fixture was obvious.

United against City always mattered.

In February 2011, it mattered even more.

A victory would strengthen United’s position at the summit and deal a major blow to City’s growing title ambitions.

As expected, the match was tense.

Neither side wanted to blink first.

Nani breaks the deadlock

Despite City’s bright start, it was United who struck first.

In the 41st minute, Nani demonstrated the form that had made him one of the Premier League’s most devastating attackers that season.

His finish gave United a deserved lead and sent Old Trafford into the interval believing another vital victory was within reach.

Yet derbies are rarely straightforward.

And City weren’t finished.

Silva brings City level

With 25 minutes remaining, City’s persistence paid off.

Substitute Edin Džeko’s effort struck David Silva and found its way into the net, levelling the match at 1-1.

Suddenly momentum shifted.

City sensed an opportunity.

United sensed danger.

The match felt destined for a tense finale.

Instead, football received one of its greatest goals.

The moment

It began innocently enough.

The ball found Paul Scholes, who moved it on to Nani.

The Portuguese winger delivered a cross into the area.

It wasn’t perfect.

In fact, it arrived slightly behind Rooney.

Most forwards would have allowed the chance to disappear.

Most forwards are not Wayne Rooney.

As the ball looped awkwardly through the air, Rooney adjusted instinctively.

His body twisted.

His back arched.

His right leg exploded upwards.

The connection was perfect.

The overhead kick flew beyond Joe Hart and into the top corner.

Old Trafford erupted.

Players sprinted towards Rooney.

Supporters leapt from their seats.

Even before the celebrations had ended, everyone inside the stadium understood they had witnessed something extraordinary.

“The best goal I’ve ever scored”

After the match, Rooney was asked the obvious question.

Was it the best goal of his career?

His answer was simple.

“Yeah, I think so.”

The striker admitted he had not been particularly pleased with his overall performance before producing the decisive moment.

That somehow makes the goal even more remarkable.

For much of the afternoon, Vincent Kompany had restricted Rooney’s influence. Then, in a split second, none of it mattered anymore.

One swing of a boot transformed the afternoon.

Ferguson’s verdict

Old Trafford had witnessed thousands of goals under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Few impressed him more.

After the match, the United manager delivered perhaps the ultimate endorsement.

“It was an unbelievable, unbelievable goal. I’ve seen some goals here, but in terms of execution, you’ll never see that.”

For a manager who had watched generations of United greats, that statement carried immense weight.

He knew exactly what he had seen.

Footballing perfection.

More than just a spectacular goal

Great goals often gain additional significance because of what they represent.

Rooney’s bicycle kick was not merely a highlight-reel moment.

It helped secure a crucial derby victory.

United won 2-1.

The result extended their advantage over City and kept their title challenge firmly on track.

Three months later, United would lift the Premier League trophy for a record 19th English league title.

Looking back, Rooney’s goal feels like one of the iconic images of that campaign.

The defining image of a generation

Ask United supporters about the greatest goals they have ever seen.

The answers vary.

Ryan Giggs against Arsenal in 1999.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s free-kick against Portsmouth.

Robin van Persie’s volley against Aston Villa.

But Rooney’s bicycle kick always features near the top of the list.

Not simply because it was technically brilliant.

Not simply because it happened in a derby.

Not simply because it helped United move closer to another title.

It endures because it combined all three.

An iconic match.

An iconic player.

An iconic moment.

For one split second, Wayne Rooney defied logic, gravity and expectation.

The ball hit the net.

Old Trafford lost its mind.

And football gained one of its greatest goals.

United 2-1 City. Rooney. Bicycle kick. Immortality. 🟥

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

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