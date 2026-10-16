17 October 2026

Related Stories

Wayne Rooney City goal

United Rewind: Rooney’s Bicycle Kick Derby Winner

editor 15 October 2026
Phil Jones

United Idols: Phil Jones – The Unbreakable Red

editor 14 October 2026
Atletico Madrid A UCL

Confirmed XI: Baleba, Tielemans & Rashford start against Atletico Madrid; Will Carrick ease the pressure?

editor 13 October 2026

You may have missed

Laurent Blanc

United Idols: Laurent Blanc – The Elegant Veteran Who Helped Restore United’s Crown

editor 16 October 2026
Wayne Rooney City goal

United Rewind: Rooney’s Bicycle Kick Derby Winner

editor 15 October 2026
Phil Jones

United Idols: Phil Jones – The Unbreakable Red

editor 14 October 2026
Atletico Madrid A UCL

Confirmed XI: Baleba, Tielemans & Rashford start against Atletico Madrid; Will Carrick ease the pressure?

editor 13 October 2026

Discover more from Daily Man Utd News

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading