Where Are They Now? Chicharito’s Journey from Old Trafford Hero to Homecoming King

Few signings have captured the hearts of Manchester United supporters quite like Javier Hernández. Arriving from Mexican side Guadalajara in 2010, the striker quickly transformed from an exciting prospect into one of Sir Alex Ferguson’s most reliable goalscorers.

Affectionately known as “Chicharito”, Hernández built a reputation for scoring crucial goals, making intelligent runs and delivering in the biggest moments. More than a decade on from his United debut, his career has taken him across Europe, North America and back to where it all began.

A Dream Move to Old Trafford

Hernández joined Manchester United in the summer of 2010 after establishing himself as one of Mexico’s brightest young talents with Guadalajara. While many supporters were unfamiliar with the striker, Ferguson had identified a player with sharp movement, natural finishing ability and an exceptional work ethic.

Those qualities were evident almost immediately. Hernández scored on his Premier League debut against Chelsea in the Community Shield and quickly adapted to the demands of English football.

His infectious enthusiasm and humility made him an instant hit with fans and teammates alike.

Becoming a Premier League Champion

The 2010/11 season was a breakthrough campaign. Hernández scored 20 goals in all competitions as United reclaimed the Premier League title and reached the Champions League final.

His ability to appear in the right place at the right time became his trademark. Defenders struggled to track his movement, while his instinctive finishing often turned tight matches in United’s favour.

Over the following years, he remained a valuable member of Ferguson’s squad. Whether starting matches or making an impact from the bench, Chicharito consistently delivered when called upon.

By the time he left the club, he had scored 59 goals in 157 appearances and collected two Premier League winners’ medals.

A New Challenge in Spain

Following Ferguson’s retirement, opportunities became harder to find at Old Trafford. In 2014, Hernández joined Real Madrid on a season-long loan.

Although regular starts were limited, the striker enjoyed several memorable moments, including a decisive Champions League goal against Atlético Madrid that helped send the Spanish giants into the semi-finals.

His spell in Madrid demonstrated that he could still perform on the biggest stage, even when not guaranteed a place in the starting line-up.

Rediscovering His Best Form in Germany

The next chapter of Hernández’s career took him to Bayer Leverkusen in 2015.

It proved to be one of the most productive periods of his professional career. Free from the fierce competition he had faced at United and Real Madrid, the Mexican flourished in the Bundesliga.

He scored goals regularly, became a fan favourite and re-established himself as one of Europe’s most dangerous penalty-box forwards. His performances earned widespread praise and reminded football supporters of the qualities that had made him such a success at Old Trafford.

Adventures Across Europe and America

After his successful spell in Germany, Hernández returned to the Premier League with West Ham United.

While injuries and changing circumstances prevented him from reaching the heights of previous years, he continued to demonstrate his experience and eye for goal. Further moves to Sevilla in Spain and LA Galaxy in Major League Soccer followed.

Throughout his travels, Hernández remained one of Mexico’s most recognisable sporting figures. He continued to represent his country on the international stage and strengthened his status as one of the nation’s greatest-ever players.

The Emotional Homecoming

In 2024, Hernández completed a return to Guadalajara, the club where his football journey first began.

It was a fitting move for a player who had achieved so much abroad. Returning home allowed him to reconnect with the supporters who first watched him emerge as a talented young striker before his move to Europe.

The homecoming marked a full-circle moment in a career that had taken him from Mexico to Manchester, Madrid, Leverkusen, London, Seville and Los Angeles.

A Lasting United Legacy

While Chicharito may not have received the same attention as some of the superstar names around him, his contribution to Manchester United should never be underestimated.

His goals helped deliver trophies, his attitude embodied the values Ferguson demanded from his players, and his impact in big moments ensured his place in supporters’ memories.

Even today, Hernández remains one of the most popular former United players. His story is one of perseverance, professionalism and making the most of every opportunity.

From Old Trafford hero to homecoming king, Chicharito’s remarkable journey continues to inspire football fans around the world.

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

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