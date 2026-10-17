Looking Back: Roses Rivalry Revisited: Manchester United & Leeds United’s Premier League Classics

Few rivalries in English football carry the same intensity as Manchester United versus Leeds United.

Born from the historic Roses rivalry between Lancashire and Yorkshire, meetings between the two clubs have never been ordinary affairs. Long before the Premier League era, battles between United and Leeds were fuelled by fierce competition, uncompromising football and a mutual dislike that remains as strong as ever.

While Leeds spent many years outside the top flight, their return to the Premier League in 2020 reignited one of English football’s most passionate rivalries.

Here, we look back at some of the most memorable Premier League meetings between Manchester United and Leeds United.

Manchester United 4-0 Leeds United (September 1996)

One of the most memorable moments in the fixture’s history belonged to a teenager making only his fifth Premier League appearance.

With Leeds frustrating United for much of the afternoon at Old Trafford, Ole Gunnar Solskjær was introduced from the bench midway through the second half.

The Norwegian promptly stole the show.

Solskjær scored twice inside four minutes before Eric Cantona and Roy Keane rounded off a convincing 4-0 victory.

It was an early glimpse of a player who would go on to become one of the most beloved figures in United’s modern history and a reminder of how quickly fortunes can change in this fierce rivalry.

Leeds United 3-4 Manchester United (November 2002)

Premier League matches rarely offered more entertainment than this seven-goal thriller at Elland Road.

The visitors stormed into a commanding position thanks to goals from Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Leeds, however, refused to surrender.

A spirited fightback brought the home side back into the game before United restored breathing space through Van Nistelrooy’s second of the afternoon.

Even then, Leeds continued to attack and made for a nervy finish, but Sir Alex Ferguson’s side held on to secure an absorbing 4-3 victory.

The match perfectly encapsulated the rivalry: frantic, emotional and utterly unpredictable.

Manchester United 1-0 Leeds United (February 2003)

Not every classic requires a flurry of goals.

During the 2002-03 title race, Leeds arrived at Old Trafford desperate to dent United’s championship ambitions.

For much of the contest they succeeded in frustrating Ferguson’s side, but one moment of quality ultimately separated the teams.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s perfectly measured cross found Van Nistelrooy, who bundled home the decisive goal to secure a crucial victory.

The narrow scoreline reflected the intensity of the occasion, with every challenge fiercely contested from first whistle to last.

Manchester United 5-1 Leeds United (August 2021)

When Leeds returned to the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa, supporters did not have to wait long for another classic encounter.

Old Trafford was packed for the opening weekend of the 2021-22 season and the atmosphere reflected the significance of the rivalry’s top-flight return.

Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring before Luke Ayling briefly levelled with a spectacular strike after the interval.

What followed was an attacking masterclass.

Greenwood restored United’s lead before Fernandes completed his hat-trick either side of a goal from Fred.

By full-time, United had secured an emphatic 5-1 victory.

Fernandes became the first United player to score a Premier League hat-trick against Leeds, while Paul Pogba produced four assists in a dazzling display.

For many supporters, it was the perfect return of one of English football’s greatest rivalries.

Leeds United 2-4 Manchester United (February 2022)

If the 5-1 win showcased United’s attacking brilliance, the return fixture at Elland Road demonstrated their resilience.

Played in torrential conditions, the contest quickly became one of the most dramatic Premier League matches of the season.

Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes put United 2-0 ahead before Leeds stunned the visitors with two goals in the opening minute of the second half through Rodrigo and Raphinha.

Elland Road erupted.

Momentum appeared firmly with the hosts until substitutes Fred and Anthony Elanga delivered the decisive blows.

Two goals in six minutes restored United’s control and secured a memorable 4-2 victory.

The match had everything expected from a United-Leeds clash: goals, noise, momentum swings and relentless intensity.

Leeds United 2-2 Manchester United (February 2023)

The rivalry produced another dramatic chapter in 2023.

Following the departure of Jesse Marsch, Leeds entered the game with caretaker managers Michael Skubala, Paco Gallardo and Chris Armas in charge.

The Yorkshire side shocked Old Trafford by racing into a two-goal lead across the opening stages of each half.

United looked in serious trouble.

However, Erik ten Hag’s side responded through Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, rescuing a point after another stirring comeback.

The draw served as a reminder that form often goes out of the window whenever these old enemies meet.

A Rivalry Unlike Any Other

Manchester United versus Leeds United has never been solely about league positions or trophies.

It is a fixture built on history, geography and generations of rivalry.

Whether it is Solskjær announcing himself in 1996, Van Nistelrooy firing United towards a title in 2003, Bruno Fernandes inspiring a 5-1 demolition in 2021 or the chaos of Elland Road in 2022, the Premier League era has provided no shortage of memorable moments.

One thing remains certain whenever United and Leeds meet:

The atmosphere is different, the intensity is higher and the stakes always feel just a little bit bigger.

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

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