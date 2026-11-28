Manchester United return to Old Trafford this afternoon knowing that three points against Brentford could prove crucial in their battle to climb out of the Premier League relegation zone.

The arrival of Mauricio Pochettino has brought fresh optimism, but the Argentine is still searching for his first victory as United manager after a difficult start to his tenure. Sunday’s heavy 4-0 defeat at Liverpool highlighted the scale of the rebuilding job facing the former Tottenham and Chelsea boss, who inherited a squad low on confidence and struggling for consistency.

With United sitting in the bottom three, today’s fixture carries enormous significance. Victory would not only provide Pochettino with a much-needed first win but could also lift the Reds away from the relegation places and give supporters renewed belief that the season can still be rescued. At a club of United’s stature, occupying such a lowly league position is virtually unthinkable, making the pressure to produce an immediate response even greater.

Standing in their way is a Brentford side looking to make history. The Bees have not won at Old Trafford for 90 years and will be eager to take advantage of a United team still searching for form. However, Pochettino will demand a reaction from his players after the disappointment at Anfield.

For United, this feels like more than just another league match. It is an opportunity to begin a recovery, rebuild confidence and show that there is still plenty of fight left in a season that has so far fallen well below expectations.

Manchester United

Lammens;

Yoro, Maguire, Martinez, Dalot;

Mainoo, Tielemans;

Amad, Fernandes, Dorgu;

Zirkzee

Substitutes

Darlow, Mazraoui, De Ligt, Shaw, Mount, Santos, Cunha. Mbeumo, Lacey

Brentford

Kelleher;

Kayode, Ajer, van den Berg, Lewis-Potter;

Sangare, Janelt;

Ouattara, Damsgaard, Anthony;

Wilson

Substitutes

Valdimarsson, Diouf, Schuster, Fredrick, Schade, Jensen, Dasilva, Carvalho, Nunes

While Manchester United and Brentford do not share the lengthy Premier League history of some of the Reds’ traditional rivalries, meetings between the clubs have provided plenty of drama since the Bees’ promotion to the top flight in 2021.

United made a strong start to the rivalry, completing a league double over Brentford during the 2021/22 campaign with victories both home and away. However, the fixture’s most infamous result arrived in August 2022 when Brentford stunned Erik ten Hag’s side with a remarkable 4-0 victory, racing into a four-goal lead inside the opening 35 minutes. It remains one of the heaviest defeats United have suffered against the west London club.

Since then, Old Trafford has often been a happier hunting ground for the Reds. United have beaten Brentford in each of the Bees’ Premier League visits to the Theatre of Dreams, including memorable late victories and narrow successes secured through moments of individual quality.

The most recent meeting at Old Trafford ended in a 2-1 victory for United in April 2026, continuing their strong home record against then manager Thomas Frank’s side.

Brentford have nevertheless established a reputation as awkward opponents capable of causing problems for any side. Their victories in west London and a series of hard-fought encounters have ensured that this modern Premier League fixture has become increasingly competitive, with neither team ever able to take the other lightly.

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

Like this: Like Loading…

Related

Discover more from Daily Man Utd News Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.