Some players arrive at Manchester United with potential.

Others arrive with a trophy cabinet most footballers could only dream of.

When Raphaël Varane signed for United in the summer of 2021, he arrived as one of the most decorated defenders of his generation. A World Cup winner, multiple-time Champions League winner and proven performer on football’s biggest stages, the Frenchman brought pedigree, leadership and composure to Old Trafford.

Over three seasons, Varane’s quality was evident whenever he stepped onto the pitch, helping United return to the Champions League and secure silverware while demonstrating exactly why he was regarded as one of the world’s elite defenders.

A Dream Arrival

Few defensive signings in recent United history generated as much excitement as Varane’s arrival from Real Madrid.

Having spent a decade at the Spanish giants, he had won virtually everything available. His honours included multiple Champions League titles, league championships and the FIFA World Cup with France in 2018.

United were not simply signing a defender.

They were signing a serial winner.

Supporters hoped his experience and leadership could help guide the club back towards competing for major honours.

Defensive Excellence

Varane’s greatest strength was his ability to make defending look effortless.

Blessed with pace, intelligence and exceptional positioning, he rarely needed to dive into challenges or make desperate recoveries. Instead, he relied on reading the game, anticipating danger and making the right decision at the right time.

His calmness in possession was equally impressive.

Whether playing out from the back or organising those around him, Varane brought an authority that immediately improved United’s defensive unit.

At his best, he possessed every attribute required of a modern centre-back.

Building Partnerships

Throughout his time at Old Trafford, Varane formed important partnerships across the defence.

His understanding alongside Lisandro Martínez became particularly important during the 2022/23 campaign as Erik ten Hag’s side developed into a more organised and competitive unit.

The pair complemented each other perfectly.

Varane offered experience, composure and leadership, while Martínez brought aggression and intensity. Together they helped establish the defensive platform that underpinned United’s progress.

Ending the Trophy Wait

One of the highlights of Varane’s United career came during the 2022/23 season.

United lifted the Carabao Cup after defeating Newcastle United at Wembley, ending the club’s six-year wait for major silverware.

Varane played a vital role throughout the competition and produced an outstanding display in the final. His leadership, positioning and composure helped United keep a clean sheet on the way to victory.

For a player accustomed to winning trophies, it was another important addition to an already glittering collection.

For United supporters, it represented a significant step forward.

Delivering in the Big Moments

Varane’s reputation had been built on performing in football’s biggest matches, and he continued that trend in a United shirt.

Whether facing fierce domestic rivals or competing in cup competitions, he regularly demonstrated the experience gained from years at the highest level.

His presence offered reassurance.

Teammates trusted him in pressure situations, while supporters recognised the calm authority he brought whenever he took to the pitch.

Big occasions rarely seemed to faze him.

Finishing on a High

The final chapter of Varane’s United career ended with further silverware.

In 2024, he helped United defeat Manchester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley. It proved to be a fitting way to conclude his time at Old Trafford.

Winning a major trophy against local rivals on one of football’s grandest stages reflected the standards Varane had maintained throughout his career.

It was an ending worthy of a champion.

The Legacy

Raphaël Varane may not have spent a decade at Manchester United, but his impact was significant.

He brought experience from the very highest level, helped deliver silverware and provided an example of professionalism for those around him. Whenever fit, he demonstrated the qualities that had made him one of world football’s most respected defenders.

Elegant, composed and relentlessly successful, Varane represented the values associated with elite defenders.

United record: 95 appearances, 2 goals

Honours with United: Carabao Cup (2023), FA Cup (2024)

For three seasons, Manchester United supporters had the privilege of watching one of the modern game’s finest centre-backs wear the red shirt. A World Cup winner, a born champion and a defender of exceptional class, Raphaël Varane is a worthy addition to our United Idols series.

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

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