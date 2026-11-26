Manchester United -v- Brentford

Premier League

Old Trafford, Manchester

Saturday 28th November 2026; KO 15:00 GMT

Not broadcast live in the United Kingdom

Manchester United return to Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon knowing that a victory is becoming increasingly important for both the team and Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine’s reign has endured a difficult start, with a heavy 4-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield followed by a frustrating 2-2 draw against Sporting CP in the UEFA Champions League, leaving him still searching for his first win as United head coach.

While there have been signs of improvement in terms of energy and attacking intent, the results have not yet followed. Against Sporting, United showed character to earn a point, but the inability to convert promising positions into victories remains a concern. Pochettino has consistently spoken about restoring belief, confidence and a winning mentality, yet those qualities can only truly be rebuilt through positive results.

Brentford arrive at Old Trafford ready to take advantage of any uncertainty. United’s league position remains far below expectations, and another failure to win would only increase scrutiny around the club despite Pochettino having been in charge for only a short period.

With the festive period approaching, United need momentum. A victory would provide Pochettino with his first success and valuable breathing space as he continues to reshape the team. Another disappointing result, however, would ensure questions continue to follow United into the coming weeks, prolonging the difficult start to the new era at Old Trafford.

How can Manchester United beat Brentford?

After a difficult start to the Mauricio Pochettino era, Saturday’s meeting with Brentford feels like a significant opportunity for Manchester United. The 4-0 defeat to Liverpool and the 2-2 draw with Sporting CP have shown encouraging moments and familiar problems in equal measure, leaving Pochettino still searching for his first victory as United head coach.

1. Turn Possession into Pressure

United have shown signs of improved attacking intent under Pochettino, but they need to be more ruthless in the final third. Brentford will be organised and difficult to break down, so quick ball movement and intelligent runs around the penalty area will be essential.

2. Let Bruno Lead by Example

Bruno Fernandes remains United’s most important creative player. Against Brentford, he needs to dictate the tempo, create chances and drive the team forward. If United dominate the game, their captain is likely to be central to it.

3. Get Cunha Into Dangerous Areas

Matheus Cunha has the movement and work rate to trouble Brentford’s defence. Rather than dropping too deep, United need him receiving the ball in and around the penalty area where he can have the greatest impact.

4. Use Youth and Energy

Players such as Shea Lacey and Kobbie Mainoo can bring energy, enthusiasm and unpredictability. Pochettino’s teams have always benefited from young players willing to play without fear.

5. Defend Set Pieces Properly

Brentford’s physicality and aerial threat make them dangerous from dead-ball situations. United cannot afford the defensive lapses that have cost them points throughout the season.

The Key

The blueprint is simple: play on the front foot, create through Fernandes, get Cunha involved high up the pitch and remain defensively disciplined.

Old Trafford will expect a response after recent disappointments. For Pochettino, a first win would not only lift confidence but also provide a valuable foundation as he looks to rebuild United’s season.

Manchester United Last Six Results: DLDWLL

United are still looking for their first win since Pochettino took over the head coach position. In the last six matches, United have won once, drawn twice and lost three times. They have scored nine goals, conceded 17 goals and kept no clean sheets. This is relegation form and United need to find improvement and fast.

Brentford Last Six Results: WLWLDL

Brentford have mixed form this season. In the last six matches they have two wins, one draw and three losses. They have scored 10 goals, conceding eight and keeping two clean sheets. It has been 90 years since Brentford have beat United at Old Trafford in the league and they will be hungry to break that record this weekend.

Manchester United Team News

Ruled Out: Carlos Baleba (hamstring), Manuel Ugarte (knee), Marcus Rashford (hip), Benjamin Sesko (shin)

Doubts: None

Brentford Team News

Ruled Out: Aaron Hickey (thigh), Nathan Collins (knee), Rico Henry (groin/hip/pelvic), Kaye Furo (ankle/foot), Igor Thiago (suspended)

Doubts: Joshua Dasilva (other)

How have Manchester United fared against Brentford?

United have generally held the upper hand against Brentford, particularly since the Bees returned to the Premier League. Since Brentford’s promotion, the two sides have met 10 times in the competition, with United winning six, drawing one and losing three.

The fixture has produced plenty of drama. United completed league doubles over Brentford during the 2021/22 campaign, winning 3-1 away and 3-0 at Old Trafford, while they also recorded victories in both meetings during the 2023/24 season. One of the most memorable came in October 2023, when Scott McTominay scored twice in stoppage time to snatch a remarkable 2-1 victory at Old Trafford.

However, Brentford have enjoyed their share of success. Their famous 4-0 victory over United in August 2022 remains one of the most damaging defeats suffered by the Reds in recent years, while the Bees have also won 4-3 and 3-1 in recent meetings at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The good news for Mauricio Pochettino is that Old Trafford has largely been a happy hunting ground in this fixture. United have won each of their last four home Premier League matches against Brentford, including a 2-1 victory in April 2026.

Overall, the history suggests United should be confident, but Brentford’s ability to score goals and make life difficult for the Reds means Saturday’s clash is far from straightforward. With Pochettino still searching for his first win, the stakes could hardly be higher.

Ones to Watch: Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes

United’s captain remains the player capable of dragging his side through difficult moments. After scoring in the 2-2 draw with Sporting CP, Fernandes continues to be the creative heartbeat of the team and the player most likely to provide a decisive pass or moment of quality. With Mauricio Pochettino still looking for his first victory as United manager, the Portuguese midfielder will need to take responsibility, dictate the tempo and lead by example in front of the Old Trafford crowd.

Shea Lacey

The academy graduate has the talent and fearlessness to excite supporters every time he takes to the pitch. Lacey’s willingness to run at defenders and take risks in possession gives United an unpredictability that has sometimes been missing this season. Against a well-organised Brentford side, moments of individual brilliance could prove crucial, and the youngster has the ability to provide exactly that spark.

Matheus Cunha

Cunha’s energy, movement and work rate make him one of United’s most important attacking players. Whether dropping deep to link play or making runs behind the defence, the Brazilian constantly asks questions of opposition back lines. With United desperate for goals and a first win under Pochettino, much of the attacking responsibility will fall on Cunha’s shoulders.

Ones to Watch: Brentford

Jaidon Anthony

Anthony has become an increasingly important attacking outlet for Brentford. Direct, energetic and always willing to run at defenders, he possesses the pace to hurt teams on the counter-attack. With Manchester United likely to push forward in search of a first win under Mauricio Pochettino, Anthony could find opportunities to exploit spaces left behind. His ability to stretch the game and create chances from wide areas makes him a player United cannot afford to ignore.

Keane Lewis-Potter

Few Brentford players offer as much versatility as Lewis-Potter. Capable of operating on either flank or in a more advanced role, he brings creativity, intelligence and relentless work rate. His movement between the lines can be difficult to track, particularly for defences already low on confidence. If Brentford are able to establish periods of possession at Old Trafford, Lewis-Potter is likely to be heavily involved in their best attacking moments.

Callum Wilson

Experience counts for a lot in Premier League football, and Wilson brings plenty of it. The striker remains a natural finisher with excellent movement inside the penalty area and a knack for scoring important goals. Even if chances are limited, Wilson has shown throughout his career that he only needs one opportunity to make the difference. Against a United defence still searching for consistency, his predatory instincts could be crucial.

Manchester United Predicted XI

Lammens;

Yoro, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot;

Mainoo, Tielemans;

Lacey, Fernandes, Cunha;

Mbeumo

Brentford Predicted XI

Kelleher;

Kayode, van den Berg, Ajer, Lewis-Potter;

Janelt, Yarmolyuk;

Ouattara, Damsgaard, Anthony;

Wilson

Match Prediction

This feels like a pivotal moment in Mauricio Pochettino’s early reign. The heavy defeat at Liverpool was a sobering introduction, but there were at least some encouraging signs in the 2-2 draw with Sporting CP, particularly the character shown to earn a point away from home. However, the reality is that Pochettino is still waiting for his first victory as United head coach and Old Trafford will be expecting one on Saturday.

Brentford are more than capable of causing problems. The Bees have enjoyed success against United in recent years, including memorable victories by 4-0, 4-3 and 3-1 scorelines, and possess dangerous attacking players in Jaidon Anthony, Keane Lewis-Potter and Igor Thiago.

However, United’s recent home record against Brentford is encouraging. The Reds have won their last four Premier League meetings with the Bees at Old Trafford, and the growing influence of players such as Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Cunha and Shea Lacey should give them enough attacking quality to edge the contest.

I expect Brentford to make life difficult and get on the scoresheet, but this feels like the afternoon Pochettino finally gets the win he desperately needs.

Manchester United 2-1 Brentford

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

Like this: Like Loading…

Related

Discover more from Daily Man Utd News Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.