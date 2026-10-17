Preview: A defeat or a draw to Leeds will see United under yet more pressure – Carrick to get a win?

Leeds United -v- Manchester United

Premier League

Elland Road, Leeds

Sunday 18th October 2026; KO 14:00 BST

Live in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Main Event

Manchester United return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon with a trip to fierce rivals Leeds United at Elland Road, and the pressure on Michael Carrick continues to grow ahead of one of English football’s most hostile fixtures. Leeds currently sit seventh in the table, while United have endured a disappointing start to the campaign and find themselves down in 13th place after six league matches.

This latest clash comes at a difficult moment for Carrick. United are without a league win in three matches and head to Yorkshire on the back of a 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League. Earlier frustrations against Tottenham Hotspur and a poor overall start have only increased scrutiny on the United manager.

The rivalry between Leeds and United rarely needs extra motivation, but Sunday’s encounter carries huge significance for the visitors. Leeds have already shown they can trouble the Premier League’s biggest clubs, pushing Arsenal close in a narrow defeat last time out, and they will relish the opportunity to add to United’s misery in front of a passionate home crowd.

For Carrick, this feels like a defining week. Reports have highlighted the growing pressure surrounding his position, with United enduring their worst start to a league season in decades and questions continuing to be asked about the direction of the team.

A victory at Elland Road would not solve every problem, but it would provide a desperately needed boost. A defeat, however, would only intensify the pressure on Carrick as United search for a way out of their early-season struggles.

How can Manchester United beat Leeds United?

Winning at Elland Road is never straightforward, particularly against a Leeds United side sitting seventh in the table and backed by one of the loudest crowds in English football. However, there are clear areas Manchester United can exploit.

1. Match Leeds’ intensity from the first whistle

Leeds thrive on emotion, energy and aggressive pressing. If United start slowly, the home crowd will sense vulnerability immediately. Michael Carrick’s side must be prepared for a physical battle and avoid being overwhelmed during the opening stages.

2. Get the ball to Bruno Fernandes

When United have looked dangerous this season, Bruno Fernandes has usually been at the heart of it. Leeds will look to press high and leave space between the lines. Fernandes needs to receive possession in those pockets and quickly release runners in behind.

3. Attack quickly in transition

Leeds are expected to play with intensity and commit players forward. That should suit United’s pace on the counter-attack. Bryan Mbeumo, Marcus Rashford and Matheus Cunha have the speed and movement to exploit any space left behind the Leeds defence.

4. Stop Noah Okafor

Noah Okafor was instrumental in Leeds’ victory over United last season and remains one of their main attacking threats. Preventing him from isolating defenders and running into space will be vital.

5. Show composure under pressure

United have dropped valuable points through defensive lapses and late goals this season. Against a Leeds side fuelled by rivalry and home support, concentration will be crucial for the full 90 minutes.

The key

The blueprint is simple: survive Leeds’ early intensity, control the midfield through Fernandes, and use the pace of Mbeumo and Rashford on the counter-attack.

If United can score first, the game could open up in their favour. If Leeds take the lead and the crowd gets involved, it could become a very difficult afternoon for Carrick and his players.

Manchester United Last Six Results: LDDLLW

United head into their trip to Elland Road having endured a difficult run of form over their last six matches in all competitions. During that period, Michael Carrick’s side have recorded one win, two draws and three defeats, scoring eight goals and conceding eight.

The sequence began with an impressive 4-0 UEFA Champions League victory over Sabah, showcasing United’s attacking potential. However, consistency has proved elusive since then. A 1-0 home defeat to Manchester City was followed by a dramatic 3-2 League Cup loss to Brighton & Hove Albion, despite United racing into a two-goal lead.

United then drew 1-1 away to Fulham before being held to another 1-1 draw by Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 defeat away to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

The figures highlight United’s current struggles. While eight goals in six games suggests they can create chances, conceding eight at key moments has prevented Carrick’s side from turning performances into victories.

Leeds United Last Six Results: LDWLDD

Leeds head into Sunday’s clash with United in encouraging form despite their recent defeat to Arsenal. Over their last six competitive matches in all competitions, Daniel Farke’s side have recorded one victory, three draws and two defeats, scoring 10 goals and conceding 11.

The run began with a 1-0 Premier League victory away at Nottingham Forest, before Leeds defeated the same opponents 2-0 in the League Cup. A 1-1 draw against Brentford followed, while another point was earned in a 1-1 draw away to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Leeds then produced one of their standout performances of the season, beating Newcastle United 4-1 at Elland Road. However, their League Cup campaign suffered a setback when they were beaten 6-3 by Chelsea, a result that accounts for the majority of the goals they have conceded during this period.

Most recently, Leeds pushed Arsenal hard before falling to a narrow 2-1 defeat at the Emirates Stadium. Overall, 10 goals scored and 11 conceded in six matches underlines a side capable of causing problems in attack, but one that can still be vulnerable defensively.

Manchester United Team News

Ruled Out: Patrick Dorgu, Manuel Ugarte, Benjamin Sesko

Doubts: Tom Heaton, Noussair Mazraoui, Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo

Leeds United Team News

Ruled Out: Mateo Joseph, Joe Rodon

Doubts: Daniel James

How have Manchester United fared against Leeds United?

United have traditionally held the upper hand over Leeds United in the Premier League era. Across 26 Premier League meetings, United have won 15 times, compared to just four victories for Leeds, while the remaining seven matches have ended in draws. United have also scored 62 goals to Leeds’ 28 in those encounters.

The rivalry has produced some memorable matches over the years, including United’s emphatic 6-2 victory at Old Trafford in December 2020 and a 5-1 win at the start of the 2021/22 campaign. Those results highlighted United’s dominance during Leeds’ recent return to the top flight.

However, Leeds have enjoyed more success in recent meetings. The two Premier League fixtures during the 2025/26 season saw Leeds earn a 1-1 draw at Elland Road before securing an impressive 2-1 victory at Old Trafford in April 2026 thanks to a brace from Noah Okafor.

Despite that recent setback, the overall Premier League record remains heavily in United’s favour. In fact, United have lost only five Premier League matches against Leeds, with last season’s defeat representing their first league loss in this fixture for 23 years.

For Michael Carrick’s side, Sunday’s trip to Elland Road offers an opportunity to improve a historically strong record against one of their fiercest rivals and gain a much-needed boost in their season.

Ones to Watch: Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes

When United need a big performance, they often look to their captain. Fernandes remains the creative hub of Michael Carrick’s side and will be crucial in breaking down a Leeds team that thrives on intensity and energy. His ability to create chances, dictate the tempo and deliver in key moments could make the difference in a fixture where United desperately need a positive result.

Bryan Mbeumo

Mbeumo has been one of United’s brightest attacking performers this season and possesses the pace and direct running that can trouble Leeds on the counter-attack. With Elland Road expected to be an aggressive atmosphere, United may find opportunities in transition, and Mbeumo’s ability to exploit space could be a major weapon.

Matheus Cunha

The Brazilian forward remains United’s focal point in attack and will be expected to lead the line once again. Cunha combines intelligent movement with tireless work rate, qualities that will be needed against a Leeds defence that has conceded 10 goals in their last six matches in all competitions.

Ones to Watch: Leeds United

Noah Okafor

If there is one Leeds player United supporters will be wary of, it is Noah Okafor. The Swiss forward scored twice in Leeds’ 2-1 victory at Old Trafford in April 2026 and has already shown he can trouble United’s defence. With his pace, direct running and eye for goal, he remains one of Leeds’ biggest attacking threats.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Calvert-Lewin has been Leeds’ leading scorer this season with three goals and an assist, providing a focal point for Daniel Farke’s attack. His movement in the penalty area and aerial ability could prove particularly dangerous against a United defence that has conceded eight goals in its last six matches in all competitions.

Ethan Ampadu

The Leeds captain is the heartbeat of the midfield. Ampadu’s energy, tackling and leadership help drive Leeds’ aggressive style of play and could be crucial in disrupting the influence of Bruno Fernandes. If Leeds are to dominate the midfield battle at Elland Road, Ampadu will likely be at the centre of it.

Manchester United Predicted XI

Lammens;

Yoro, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw;

Tielemans, Baleba;

Mbeumo, Fernandes, Rashford;

Cunha

Leeds United Predicted XI

Meslier;

Justin, Struijk, Wöber, Galán;

Ampadu, Stach;

Gnonto, Aaronson, Okafor;

Calvert-Lewin

Match Prediction

This is a difficult match to call. Leeds United come into the game in better league form, sitting seventh in the table and having scored 10 goals in their last six matches across all competitions. However, they have also conceded 11 times during that run, suggesting there are defensive weaknesses United can exploit.

For Manchester United, the pressure on Michael Carrick has reached a critical stage. United have won just one of their last six matches in all competitions and have slipped to 13th in the Premier League table. Another poor result would only intensify the scrutiny surrounding the manager.

Despite their recent struggles, United still possess match-winners in Bruno Fernandes, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha. In what is likely to be a frantic, high-intensity encounter at Elland Road, those players could prove decisive on the counter-attack.

Leeds will make life uncomfortable and should create chances of their own, particularly through Noah Okafor, but I think the pressure of the occasion will bring the best out of United.

Leeds United 1-2 Manchester United

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

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