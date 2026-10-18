Confirmed XI: Baleba, Mbeumo & Tielemans start against Leeds; United must get a win!

One of English football’s fiercest rivalries resumes on Sunday afternoon as Manchester United make the trip across the Pennines to face Leeds United at a hostile Elland Road. The historic fixture rarely lacks intensity, and both sides have plenty to play for heading into the Premier League encounter.

Leeds have enjoyed a solid return to the top flight under Daniel Farke, sitting in the top half of the table after six matches. The Yorkshire club head into the game looking to respond to a narrow defeat at Arsenal and will be eager to harness the energy of their home support in one of the biggest fixtures on their calendar.

For United, the stakes feel even higher. Michael Carrick’s side have endured an inconsistent start to the campaign and arrive at Elland Road following a 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur and a disappointing Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid. The pressure has intensified on the United boss in recent weeks, making a positive result in Yorkshire crucial.

With fierce local pride on the line, packed stands and a long-standing rivalry adding extra spice, supporters can expect a passionate and fiercely contested battle. In a fixture where form often counts for little, United will be hoping to silence Elland Road and claim three valuable Premier League points.

Manchester United

Lammens;

Yoro, Maguire, Martinez, Dalot;

Santos, Baleba;

Fernandes, Tielemans, Amad;

Mbeumo

Substitutes

Darlow; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Amass; Mount; Rashford, Cunha, Zirkzee, Lacey

Leeds United

Trafford;

Justin, Elvedi, Muharemovic;

Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gudmundsson;

Stach, Okafor;

Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes

Zetterer, Bard, Bijol, Gruev, Longstaff, Wilson, Aaronson, Mahoya, Nmecha

Few fixtures in English football carry the same intensity as Manchester United against Leeds United. When the rivalry was revived in the Premier League in 2020, it quickly delivered the drama and entertainment supporters have come to expect from two of the country’s biggest clubs.

The first Premier League meeting after Leeds’ return to the top flight remains one of the most memorable. United stormed to a remarkable 6-2 victory at Old Trafford in December 2020, with Scott McTominay scoring twice inside the opening three minutes as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side produced a devastating attacking display.

Elland Road then witnessed its first Premier League Roses clash in nearly two decades in April 2021. Despite a fiercely contested encounter, neither side could find a breakthrough as the game ended goalless.

Another memorable chapter arrived during the 2022/23 season. The sides played out a thrilling 2-2 draw at Old Trafford after Leeds raced into a two-goal lead, only for United to battle back through Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho.

Just days later, United travelled to Elland Road and secured a dramatic 2-0 victory thanks to late goals from Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho.

Packed with passion, atmosphere and no shortage of drama, Manchester United versus Leeds United remains one of the Premier League’s most compelling rivalries.

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

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