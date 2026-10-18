Player Ratings: Tielemans was best player on the pitch; Fernandes the worst; United need better

Manchester United’s wait for a victory continued as Michael Carrick’s side were held to a 1-1 draw by Leeds United at Elland Road, extending their winless run to six matches.

Despite their struggles for results, Carrick will be encouraged by one of his side’s most promising performances of the season. United gradually found their rhythm going forward and were rewarded before the break when Bryan Mbeumo converted a low cross from Youri Tielemans after earlier heading a good opportunity wide.

The visitors looked in control at half-time, but Leeds responded quickly after the restart. Just six minutes into the second half, Dominic Calvert-Lewin bundled home from close range after Tarik Muharemovic won the initial header from a corner, bringing the hosts level.

While the result leaves United with just two wins from their opening 10 league matches, there were signs of improvement in West Yorkshire. Carrick’s men showed greater attacking intent and created chances against a competitive Leeds side, producing a display that offered some much-needed encouragement.

The search for three points goes on, but United’s performance suggested there may yet be light at the end of a difficult run of form.

Senne Lammens – 6

Produced an important save in the first half to deny Elvedi’s header. His distribution was equally noteworthy, with the goalkeeper consistently choosing a longer option rather than playing out from the back as United had typically done under Carrick.

Leny Yoro – 7

Put in another solid defensive display, dealing effectively with Okafor throughout the game. He was aggressive in the challenge when required, stood up well physically, and continued the impressive run of performances he has put together in recent weeks.

Harry Maguire – 7

Dominated Calvert-Lewin in a key duel late in the first half and looked comfortable operating in the centre of the back three. The role suits his strengths, allowing him to focus on the defensive side of the game, and he carried out those responsibilities effectively throughout.

Lisandro Martínez – 6

Despite receiving treatment early on, he was able to complete the first half before being substituted. Having been the subject of plenty of attention in recent days, he answered his critics with a wholehearted and disciplined performance.

Diogo Dalot – 6

Not ideally suited to operating as a wing-back, but turned in an impressive performance nonetheless. Defended with authority, showed good awareness and was willing to drive forward to support attacks when the chance presented itself.

Andrey Santos – 7

Kept things neat and tidy in possession, constantly making himself available and moving the ball on quickly. Not the most eye-catching display, but his calm and unselfish approach brought balance to the midfield.

Carlos Baleba – 6

Brought bite and determination to midfield, throwing himself into an early 50-50 and competing well throughout. Will be disappointed with his role in the equaliser after losing Calvert-Lewin’s run, and needed a spell to recover his rhythm afterwards.

Amad – 6

A return to an unfamiliar wing-back role did little to disrupt him. Combined neatly with Tielemans for the opening goal, maintained his width intelligently and used the ball well, particularly with several accurate switches of play.

Youri Tielemans – 7

Arguably enjoyed his finest week as a United player. Benefited from the balance offered by two more combative midfielders behind him and responded with a lively, creative display full of attacking intent.

Bruno Fernandes – 5

Booked early on after overrunning the ball and bringing down Muharemovic. Showed plenty of passion, though at times that boiled over into frustration as he exchanged words with referee Darren England.

Bryan Mbeumo – 6

Should have done better with a free header after 27 minutes, but showed impressive resilience by bouncing back almost immediately. Took his next chance confidently and was rewarded for his persistence.

Substitutes

Noussair Mazraoui (Martinez 46′) – 5

An avoidable concession of a corner proved costly as Leeds scored from the resulting set-piece. Endured a challenging afternoon against the physicality of Calvert-Lewin and was unable to gain much control in their duels.

Mason Mount (Baleba 73′) – 6

Replaced Baleba and made a solid contribution, keeping things simple and providing fresh energy in the middle of the park.

Matheus Cunha (Tielemans 83′) – 6

Came on late on. Did what he needed to do but came on too late to find a winner for United.

Match Verdict

United need to find a way to turn their season around. No wins in their last six matches now is terrible form for this stage of the season. There does not seem to be much desire on the pitch to win and Carrick seems stuck in his ways with late substitutions and settling for a draw against Leeds. United need new owners and a board that actually wants to make changes, not talk about them in the media.

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

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