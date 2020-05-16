19-year-old Argentinian midfielder has both Manchester United and Manchester City after him – reports

Manchester United have reportedly been joined by Manchester City in the race to sign Velez Sarsfield midfielder Thiago Almada, according to reports. The player has been linked to City before with Pep Guardiola chasing the teenager in a bid to replace David Silva with him, which would be good for the bitter side of Manchester.

However, a year ago City failed to agree on a price for the midfielder meaning he remained at Velez Sarsfield and now has United interested in him, which could be the reason City have revisited their plans to sign the 19-year-old, stopping United from getting a young and exciting player which could help them start a new generation at the club.

It is suggested that the play could cost £15 million plus add-ons. City were not happy to agree to that fee last summer, which seems strange as they have spent more money on players who brought nothing to the club since they won the lottery. Sources in South America suggest that the player is keen on moving to City, which would leave United’s interest pointless.

Almada has made a total of 25 appearances during the 2019/20 season, up to the point in which the coronavirus pandemic suspended world football. He has scored five goals and two assists playing in the Superliga, the Copa Sudamericana, and the Copa Superliga. It may not seem much for some, but at his age, he seems to be doing something on the pitch.

It has been suggested that Almada once idolised Carlos Tevez and he was truly a great player in his time and spent two-years at United before signing for City. Tevez has been vilified by United supporters for his antics, the most unforgivable was the RIP Fergie tombstone sign he held up after City won the league during the 2011/12 season.

United have missed out one many players in the past and will still continue to do so in the future. It is good to see the club look at younger players with their futures ahead of them, rather than already established player, who will want a high wage and have a very little resale fee, which seems to be the way United played things until recently.

United have prioritised the signing of younger players, signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James last summer, the same summer Harry Maguire arrived. Maguire, despite being 26 at the time he signed for United, was slightly older as United needed an experienced central defender to reinforce the backlines, which is what he has done.

This summer, United have been linked to many names already this summer with Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish, Jude Bellingham, among others with the likelihood that United, despite executive vice-chairman, Ed Woodward suggesting that big money may not be spent, although confirming that the club will still be competitive in the market.

Almada has predominantly played as an attacking midfielder (eight appearances, one goal and one assist). He has also played as a left-winger (seven appearances and one goal), a right-winger (four appearances, two goals and one assist), a centre-forward (one appearance, one goal and one assist), and as a central midfielder (one appearance).

Like this: Like Loading...