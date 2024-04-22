Predicted XI: [4-2-3-1] Maguire & Kambwala in defence? Casemiro & Mainoo in midfield? Hojlund to lead the attack? Amass & Wheatley on the bench?

Manchester United are back in Premier League action on Wednesday evening at Old Trafford as they welcome relegation candidates Sheffield United. Erik ten Hag’s side will be seeking a victory in this match to try and get back on the road to a top four place in the Premier League this season.

United beat Coventry City on penalties in the Emirates FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Sunday, losing a 3-0 lead with Coventry scoring three second half goals to force the match into extra time, where they scored the winner but VAR ruled it out. United dominated on penalties.

It was not great for Ten Hag, who seems to be under a lot of criticism at this time with some supporters of the club happy to see another manager sacked and a new era start – which will just result in more of the same. United sit seventh whilst Sheffield sit at the bottom ahead of this match.

Predicted Manchester United Starting XI – 4-2-3-1

Onana;

Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Kambwala, Dalot;

Casemiro, Mainoo;

Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford;

Hojlund

Goalkeeper: Onana

Andre Onana has conceded 72 goals whilst playing for United this season, which is not the best form for the club. That said, United’s defence is full of injuries this season and something needs to give in that department. United could have fared better with a full squad.

Onana is a decent goalkeeper and seems to have a great head on his shoulders. He has made mistakes and owned up to them when they have happened, which shows the strength of his character. He’s had a largely positive season in the Premier League.

United will need to address the problems with the defence in the summer with new players seemingly being targeted and players who do not fit the profile of the club to be sold so funds can be raised to replace them. United’s defence should be so much better that it currently is.

Defenders: Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Kambwala, Dalot

United’s defence has been hit with many injury problems this season. This needs to be resolved in the summer as so many injuries have hit this area – more than any other position on the squad. United are still without Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans.

Plus in the fullback positions, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are still unavailable. For this match, United will most likely utilise both Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot in the fullback positions as they are the only players with experience in these positions.

In the centre of the defence, Harry Maguire and Willy Kambwala could be back after Casemiro had to deputise in the centre of the defence against Coventry City in the FA Cup semi-final. United need something better than this if they are t reach their objectives this season – which is slim.

Midfield: Casemiro, Mainoo

United’s midfield has been largely positive. Injury hit the club in this area and Kobbie Mainoo was promoted to the first team and has excelled in his position. He has been a mainstay in the United starting XI when fit and has seen a meteoric rise from academy to international football.

Mainoo is a dominant player in the United midfield and providing he has the right partner, the club can excel in the midfield and do the dirty work in getting the ball to the forward players. Casemiro has been a mainstay alongside Mainoo, but in the future that may change.

The Brazilian had a positive first season at the club but this season, he has not been the best. He seems slow and lethargic and United will need to look at what they can find in the summer market, which should be better with the new structure arriving at the club in time for the summer window.

Attacking Midfield: Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford

United’s attacking midfield should be where many of the goals and assists are coming from. In some cases, this is right but there are a few players that are not pulling their weight at the club this season. Marcus Rashford is one of those players. He has fallen in stature but still gets picked.

Alejandro Garnacho has been doing well at the club and it is a worry to see the weight of the world on the 19-year-old. He’s a player that needs to be protected from the fatigue as United rely on him. To see supporters call for him to be substituted, then to moan when he has been is sad to see.

Bruno Fernandes is a top player but could be doing so much more at the club. He scores and assists some good goals but as he is the captain of the club, his leadership skills are questionable. United needs to solve this problem in the summer – bringing in some leadership to help structure this team.

Forward: Hojlund

Rasmus Hojlund has been a revelation as the clubs striker this season. 13 goals and two assists is a good rate for the Danish youngster but United needs more than just him leading the attack. Anthony Martial has bene of little to no use this season and has been injured for large spells of it.

Hojlund looked so proud that he sent United through to the Emirates FA Cup final with his penalty at Wembley on Sunday but it was a win marred by one of the biggest collapses of the season with United 3-0 up and sailing and then capsizing on the rocks and nearly out of the competition.

In the summer, United will need to draft in at least one more striker, preferably one that has experience to guide Hojlund or even a player with a similar stature to him who could thrive in the Premier League and beyond. United should be a lot stronger in attack then.

Substitutes: Bayindir; Ogunneye, Amass, Jackson; Eriksen, McTominay; Amad, Antony, Wheatley

United will have nine players on the bench in the Premier League against Sheffield. Many youth players were called upon in the FA Cup at the weekend due to injury and that looks set to continue this week with injuries not yet coming to an end. Altay Bayinder will be the goalkeeper on the bench.

In the defence, Habeeb Ogunneye, Harry Amass and Louis Jackson could all be involved again as they were at Wembley. This could be good for United to blood in the trio to gain experience or at least see what will be required of them to regularly break into the first team.

In the midfield, Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay could be called upon if they are needed, which will be a definite with injuries still affecting other areas of the pitch. In attack, Amad Diallo. Antony and Ethan Wheatley could all be involved in the match day squad, which could be good.

Written by Paul