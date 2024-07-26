I haven’t seen ANY quality from Mason Mount… it’s concerning says former Manchester United striker Louis Saha

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has given his opinion over the £60 million signing of former Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount last summer. The Frenchman has insisted that he has not seen any quality from the England international, which is very concerning.

The 25-year-old attacking midfielder left Chelsea last summer for Old Trafford and took on the famous number seven shirt for the club, previously worn by the likes of George Best, Bryan Robson, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo, amongst others.

Mount suffered a calf strain in November 2023, which kept him out of action for four months, leading to his exclusion from the England squad for Euro 2024, which England ended up losing to Spain 2-1 in the final – another ‘what could have been’ moment for Gareth Southgate, who then resigned.

Mount made just 20 appearances for United last season, scoring one goal and one assist, which is a poor debut season after a player cost that kind of money – but it is also something we have begun to expect under the Glazer rule of the club, which is hopefully coming to an end at some point soon.

Speaking to Paddy Power, former United striker Saha spoke about Mount and his career so far at United, suggesting that he could be doing more to astound the supporters of the club, which is what needs to be done. United need passion, hunger and desire – not passengers! Saha said:

“I know that Mason Mount has the potential to make us all forget about this horrific season, but it may be healthy to have competition. Xavi Simons has been playing at the highest level, scoring and assisting, which is something we missed last year. “Mason Mount was missing games through injury last year, but in some of the games he did play, he didn’t show quality or courage, and his performances were not good enough.”

Saha continued by suggesting that Mount was under pressure to perform for the Old Trafford club this season, especially with the interest in Xavi Simons, who started in Euro 2024 this summer. I agree with what Saha has said here as for a player of his stature, he has given nothing so far!

“He is under pressure – it’s totally normal given his quality and the price tag, and the stature that he has. We’re expecting much more, and I hope he can find a solution – other than a few glimpses in pre-season, I haven’t seen any quality from him. “It’s concerning, and he has to accept that Manchester United need someone who creates way more chances for the forwards. Last season, Bruno Fernandes was the only person doing that consistently, and that’s not what we need.”

