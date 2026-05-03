Confirmed XI: Carrick names strong side to face Liverpool who are without Salah and Isak!

Manchester United welcome Liverpool to Old Trafford in the Premier League this afternoon. It is a must win match for Michael Carrick’s side, who are just a point away from confirming their place in the UEFA Champions League next season, which was a must for United to achieve this season. United will want three points though.

United sit in third place in the Premier League, three points better off than Liverpool, who sit in fourth place level on points with fifth placed Aston Villa, with a better goal difference. United should be pushing the boat out to get a win against Liverpool to complete the double over the club that constantly lives in the past.

Manchester United

Lammens;

Dalot, Maguire, Heaven, Shaw;

Casemiro, Mainoo;

Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha;

Sesko

Substitutes

Bayindir; Mazraoui, Malacia, Yoro, Dorgu; Ugarte; Mount, Zirkzee, Amad

Liverpool

Woodman;

Jones, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson;

Gravenberch, Mac Allister;

Frimpong, Szoboszlai, Wirtz;

Gakpo

Substitutes

Pesci, Gomez, Kerkez, Chiesa, Nyoni, Morrison, Ngumoha, Ndiaye, Wright

United will need to start against Liverpool well to get the better of them. They are not the team they were last season or the season before. And there is no pandemic this season, so they can’t get an advantage. Yes, I am not very fond of Liverpool or their fans nor the mentality of the said fans. I find them pathetic.

United have three more matches to play after the Liverpool clash and should United get the points they need to secure their place in the Champions League next season, which seems inevitable, Carrick may utilise the last three matches to blood in some youth players and allow the fans to say goodbye to those that will leave.

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

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