Confirmed XI: Fernandes starts against Brighton! Will be break the assists record today?

Manchester United have travelled to the South Coast to face Brighton and Hove Albion at the American Express Stadium in the final Premier League fixture of the 2025/26 season. Michael Carrick is the new head coach of the Old Trafford club and UEFA Champions League football has been secured this season.

United have finished third in the Premier League, which is much better than their fifteenth place last season. Arsenal have won the league but it is time for that toxic fanbase to be left to fester as United are well on the road to being back. A good summer transfer window will set United up for a positive 2026/27 season.

Manchester United

Lammens;

Mazraoui, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw;

Mainoo, Mount;

Amad, Fernandes, Dorgu;

Mbeumo

Substitutes

Bayindir; Malacia, Yoro, Heaven; Ugarte, T. Fletcher; Cunha, Zirkzee, Lacey

Brighton & Hove Albion

Verbruggen;

Kadioglu, van Hecke, Dunk, Wieffer;

Milner, Groß;

Gomez, Hinshelwood, De Cuyper;

Welbeck

Substitutes

Steele, Boscagli, Veltman, March, Rutter, Minteh, Baleba, O’Riley, Kostoulas

Bruno Fernandes has won some awards this week, just after matching the Premier League assist record set by Thierry Henry and also matched by Kevin De Bruyne. Can he break that record today with an assist of his own to be a leader in the Premier League. Which would upset Piers Morgan who has been crying lately.

United should have what it takes to beat Brighton, who are at the time of writing in a European place for next season, but a defeat could leave them out in the cold. United are more hungry for the win to end the 2025/26 season on a high – ahead of what is expected to be a very busy summer with players leaving and arriving.

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

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