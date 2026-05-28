Manchester United close to signing Brazilian midfielder Ederson in £38 million deal – reports

Manchester United are reportedly on the cusp of making their first new signing of the summer with Michael Carrick, United’s new head coach aiming to secure the signature of Brazilian midfielder Ederson. The 26-year-old currently plays for Serie A side Atalanta.

It has been reported that United will pay £38 million for the Brazilian with suggestions that £35 million will be upfront with a further £3 million in add-ons, but that will be clarified when the transfer is being completed by the Old Trafford club.

Ederson is described as a ‘well-rounded midfielder with a broad skillset, able to play as a protecting number 6 or box to box number 8,’ which would make him more of a technical player than both Casemiro, who has already left United and Manuel Ugarte, who arrived last summer from Paris Saint Germain.

Ederson is a different kind of midfielder to Casemiro, who had a good spell at United, especially during his final season at the Old Trafford club. Casemiro brought aerial ability and goals whereas Ederson will bring different attributes such as the ability to hold possession and dictate plan – something United were missing in midfield.

It has been reported that United’s scouts were drawn to Ederson’s physicality and work rate and his box-to-box style of play. TNT commentator Adam Summerton has made the claim that Ederson always “tries to progress the ball, but fans should not expect too many goals”.

Ederson was at his best at Atalanta during the coaching from Gian Piero Gasperini, who left the club last year to manage AS Roma. During that spell Ederson played a starring role to help Atalanta in the UEFA Europa League, beating Bayer Leverkusen in May 2024.

Ederson was used as an attacking midfielder by Gasperini in a 3-4-2-1 system but later moved him deeper to maximize his ball-carrying and receiving skills. The Brazilian featured in all but one match in the competition, playing 90 minutes in the 3-0 victory over Xabi Alonso’s then unbeaten Bundesliga champions.

United have retained interest in the Brazilian for longer than just this summer. Atletico Madrid were expected to sign Ederson this summer, having agreed terms with the player but would not meet the £40 million fee wanted by the Italian club.

Ederson started his career at Desportivo Brasil, owned by Chinese club Shandong Luneng where he had a loan spell. He also played for Salernitana before signing for Atalanta. He grew up in poverty, as did many of the Brazilian footballers who have plied their trade in the football league all over the world.

Growing up in the city of Campo Grande in the centre of Brazil, Ederson left home at the age of 12 to pursue his dream of becoming a footballer. Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Ederson said;

“My childhood was not easy, but one day when I was six, I told my mum: ‘One day, I’ll be a footballer’. I was 12 when I was supposed to go to Sao Paulo, she told me: ‘We have the money to go, but not to come back.’ Luckily there was no need to return.”

Ederson, 26, could be the perfect player to help get the best out of Kobbie Mainoo, who had a great spell under the coaching of Erik ten Hag winning the Carabao Cup and the Emirates FA Cup. Under Ruben Amorim he failed to play much but under Michael Carrick, this changed dramatically.

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

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