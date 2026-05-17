Confirmed XI: Martinez, Casemiro, Fernandes, Cunha & Mbeumo start against Forest

Manchester United welcome Nottingham Forest in the final Premier League match of the season at Old Trafford this season. United have already qualified for UEFA Champions League football next season and look likely to keep third place in the league this season, although Aston Villa could challenge them.

Michael Carrick is on the cusp of becoming the permanent head coach of the club following his impressive interim role, which could well be announced at the Theatre of Dreams before or after kick off against Forest. United would do well by securing all three points in this match to go back to six points clear of Villa.

Manchester United

Lammens;

Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw;

Casemiro, Mainoo;

Amad, Fernandes, Cunha;

Mbeumo

Substitutes

Bayindir; Mazraoui, Malacia, Dorgu, Yoro, Heaven; Mount, Ugarte; Zirkzee

Nottingham Forest

Sels;

Williams, Milenkovic, Morato, Netz;

Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Anderson, Dominguez;

Jesus, Wood

Substitutes

Victor, Ortega, Jair, Abbott, Sangare, Yates, McAtee, Bakwa, Awoniyi

Forest have avoided relegation this season, which is between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United for the last relegation place with both Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley both confirmed. United will say goodbye to a few faces at the Theatre of Dreams this afternoon with Casemiro playing his last home game.

There will be more faces that will be playing their final home game for the club but they will find out their fate in the coming weeks, most likely. United will need to end the Old Trafford season in style with another victory, overcoming the 0-0 draw against Sunderland last weekend, which should have been better. Come on United!

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

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