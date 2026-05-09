Confirmed XI: Zirkzee, Amad, Fernandes & Cunha start against Sunderland; Sesko injured!

Manchester United take on Sunderland in the Premier League at the Stadium of Light this afternoon. It is the penultimate away fixture for United of the 2025/26 season. Michael Carrick’s side has already achieved UEFA Champions League qualification this season but will want to finish the season on a high.

United sit in third place in the league and would like to remain there for the remainder of the season. Sunderland sit in twelfth place in the league and would like to qualify for a European competition next season, of which they are still able to do, so this should be a good match for both teams.

Manchester United

Lammens;

Mazraoui, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw;

Mainoo, Mount;

Amad, Fernandes, Cunha;

Zirkzee

Substitutes

Bayindir; Dalot, Malacia, Yoro, Dorgu, Heaven; J. Fletcher, T. Fletcher; Mbeumo

Sunderland

Roefs;

Geertruida, Alderete, Mukiele;

Hume, Sadiki, Xhaka, Mandava;

Talbi, Brobbey, Le Fee

Substitutes

Ellborg, O’Nien, Cirkin, Rigg, Diarra, Ta Bi, Angulo, Isidor, Mayenda

United will need to push to get the win at the Stadium of Light this afternoon. United last lost at the Stadium of Light back in 2016, a 2-1 defeat. They have played once there since – the following season, winning 3-0. Carrick will be out to keep United’s record this season, which has largely been positive since Carrick took over.

United may have achieved their objective this season but that does not mean they sit back and let other teams white wash them. United need to stand firm in their third placed finish, which will get the team ready for next season, where they will be expected to push the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City for the title.

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

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