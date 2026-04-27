Confirmed XI: Carrick named side to face Brentford; Mbeumo to be the star against his former side?

Manchester United return to Premier League action at Old Trafford against Brentford this evening. United sit in third place level on points and goal difference with fourth-placed Liverpool, although United have played one fewer match so a win tonight will put some daylight between the two sides. Villa sit in fifth with 58 points too.

Michael Carrick has all but confirmed a place in the UEFA Champions League this season. A win tonight will put the foot in the door, then a win against Liverpool on Sunday will cement United’s participation in the Champions League next season, which was the target this season. United have not done so badly after all.

Manchester United

Lammens;

Dalot, Maguire, Heaven, Shaw;

Casemiro, Mainoo;

Amad, Fernandes, Mbeumo;

Sesko

Substitutes

Bayindir; Mazraoui, Malacia, Yoro, Dorgu; Ugarte; Mount, Zirkzee, Lacey

Brentford

Kelleher;

Kayode, van den Berg, Collins, Lewis-Potter;

Yarmoliuk, Jensen;

Outtara, Damsgaard, Schade;

Thiago

Substitutes

Valdimarsson, Hickey, Pinnock, Ajer, Dasilva, Nelson, Donovan, Shield, Furo

Brentford sit ninth in the Premier League this season and will be seeking to qualify for Europe too, so that danger will be in play for United, just like it was against Leeds United, who ended up beating United at Old Trafford. Carrick will need to help his side overcome that problem and ensure United get all three points.

United have the players to beat Brentford tonight. But United will have to be at the top of their game. United have lost their last two matches against Brentford, both played away from Old Trafford. However, the last time the two sides met at Old Trafford, United won 2-1. It needs to be the same story tonight. Come on United!

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

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