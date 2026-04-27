6 May 2026

Related Stories

Liverpool - OT - PL - 3-5-26

Confirmed XI: Carrick names strong side to face Liverpool who are without Salah and Isak!

editor 3 May 2026
Chelsea - PL - SB - 18:4:26

Confirmed XI: Sesko, Mbeumo, Fernandes & Cunha start against Chelsea in must-win Premier League clash!

editor 18 April 2026
Leeds - PL - OT - 13:4:26

Confirmed XI: Carrick names XI for Leeds clash; Sesko or Mbeumo to lead the line?

editor 13 April 2026

You may have missed

Liverpool - OT - PL - 3-5-26

Confirmed XI: Carrick names strong side to face Liverpool who are without Salah and Isak!

editor 3 May 2026
Brentford - PL - OT - 27:4:26

Confirmed XI: Carrick named side to face Brentford; Mbeumo to be the star against his former side?

editor 27 April 2026
Chelsea - PL - SB - 18:4:26

Confirmed XI: Sesko, Mbeumo, Fernandes & Cunha start against Chelsea in must-win Premier League clash!

editor 18 April 2026
Leeds - PL - OT - 13:4:26

Confirmed XI: Carrick names XI for Leeds clash; Sesko or Mbeumo to lead the line?

editor 13 April 2026

Discover more from Daily Man Utd News

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading