Confirmed XI: Sesko, Mbeumo, Fernandes & Cunha start against Chelsea in must-win Premier League clash!

Manchester United will travel to London to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening in the Premier League. The defeat to Leeds United at Old Trafford on Monday has caused some problems with United seeking to achieve a top four place in the Premier League to play in the UEFA Champions League.

United will need to pull out the stops against Chelsea as three points at Stamford Bridge is the minimum that Michael Carrick will want from this clash. United have just six matches remaining this season, including this one so securing Champions League football next season is what United will need to do.

Manchester United

Lammens;

Mazraoui, Heaven, Shaw, Dalot;

Casemiro, Mainoo;

Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha;

Sesko

Substitutes

Bayindir; Malacia; Ugarte, Fletcher, Thwaites; Mount, Zirkzee, Amad, Lacey

Chelsea

Sanchez;

Gusto, Fofana, Hato, Cucrella;

Caicedo, Fernandez;

Estevao, Palmer, Neto;

Delap

Substitutes

Sharman-Lowe, Acheampong, Chalobah, Adarabioyo, Santos, Lavia, Essugo, Guiu, Garnacho

United will need to persevere without both Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez, who are both suspended for the clash with Chelsea. It means that United will have to entrust Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven in the centre of the defence with Mathijs de Ligt still on the sidelines through injury. More defensive issues for United.

Carrick will need to try and stop the same things against Leeds happening with United conceding sloppy goals and the match officials looking at challenges against United differently to challenges by United. Chelsea will be seeking the change to push United and better their league position but United must win at the bridge.

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Discover more from Daily Man Utd News Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.