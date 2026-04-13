Manchester United return to Premier League action where they welcome Leeds United to the Theatre of Dreams this evening. Michael Carrick will need to get another win on the board for United to start to secure their top four finish in the Premier League this season. It is more than achievable for the club this season.

United sit in third place at the time of writing, level on points with fourth-place Aston Villa but have three points on fifth-placed Liverpool and five points on sixth-placed Chelsea. Leeds Sith in fifteenth place in the league, three points clear of the relegation zone which could still suck them in this season.

Manchester United

Lammens;

Mazraoui, Yoro, Martinez, Shaw;

Casemiro, Ugarte;

Amad, Fernandes, Cunha;

Sesko

Substitutes

Bayindir; Dalot, Malacia, Heaven; Fletcher; Mount, Mbeumo, Zirkzee, Lacey

Leeds United

Darlow;

Struik, Bijol, Gudmundsson;

Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Justin;

Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin, Okafor

Substitutes

Perri, Byram, Bornauw, Longstaff, Gruev, Gnonto, Buonanotte, Nmecha, Piroe

United have not played for just over three weeks, drawing 2-2 with Bournemouth on a Friday night back in March. United will bee to throttle Leeds from getting anything at the Theatre of Dreams to start to cement their top four finish this season, which is needed for a place in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Carrick has done a great job since taking over from Ruben Amorim earlier in the season. His United side are a much tougher side who are happy to put themselves on the line for the club. This is the United that we all wanted to see. This United team will to give up. Especially against Leeds. We all hate Leeds don’t we?

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

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