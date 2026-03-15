Confirmed XI: Carrick names XI for Villa clash! Sesko to find a goal? Cunha & Mbeumo to shine?
Manchester United welcome Aston Villa to the Theatre of Dreams in the Premier League this afternoon. United sit third in the Premier League, level on points with Villa but United have a much better goal difference. A victory over Villa today will help to secure United’s top four finish in the Premier League this season.
Chelsea lost to Newcastle United on Saturday so a victory over Villa will see United sit six points clear of fifth place and three points clear of Villa in fourth place. United will just need to keep winning, especially matches at Old Trafford. Michael Carrick has done an excellent job so far with United looking like a different team.
Manchester United
Lammens;
Dalot, Yoro, Maguire, Shaw;
Mainoo, Casemiro;
Amad, Fernandes, Cunha;
Mbeumo
Substitutes
Bayindir, Heaton; Mazraoui, Malacia; Ugarte, Fletcher; Mount, Zirkzee, Sesko
Aston Villa
Martinez;
Bogarde, Konsa, Mings, Digne;
Barkley, Onana;
McGinn, Rogers, Buendia;
Watkins
Substitutes
Bizot, Lindelof, Maatsen, Garcia, Torres, Bailey, Elliott, Luiz, Abraham
United need to overcome that defeat to Newcastle and get a victory against Villa. United have the attributes to achieve that and I believe they will. The likes of Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo, Bruno Fernandes and Matheus Cunha will all have a role in this match, plus the reinforcement of Amad, who has a part to play.
United should achieve the three points at Old Trafford today in a bid to secure their top four finish in the Premier League next season as it is important that United qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season for them to have the finances to fix the problem areas in the squad and work to achieving something at last.
Written by Paul
Discover more from Daily Man Utd News
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.