Confirmed XI: Carrick names XI for Villa clash! Sesko to find a goal? Cunha & Mbeumo to shine?

Manchester United welcome Aston Villa to the Theatre of Dreams in the Premier League this afternoon. United sit third in the Premier League, level on points with Villa but United have a much better goal difference. A victory over Villa today will help to secure United’s top four finish in the Premier League this season.

Chelsea lost to Newcastle United on Saturday so a victory over Villa will see United sit six points clear of fifth place and three points clear of Villa in fourth place. United will just need to keep winning, especially matches at Old Trafford. Michael Carrick has done an excellent job so far with United looking like a different team.

Manchester United

Lammens;

Dalot, Yoro, Maguire, Shaw;

Mainoo, Casemiro;

Amad, Fernandes, Cunha;

Mbeumo

Substitutes

Bayindir, Heaton; Mazraoui, Malacia; Ugarte, Fletcher; Mount, Zirkzee, Sesko

Aston Villa

Martinez;

Bogarde, Konsa, Mings, Digne;

Barkley, Onana;

McGinn, Rogers, Buendia;

Watkins

Substitutes

Bizot, Lindelof, Maatsen, Garcia, Torres, Bailey, Elliott, Luiz, Abraham

United need to overcome that defeat to Newcastle and get a victory against Villa. United have the attributes to achieve that and I believe they will. The likes of Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo, Bruno Fernandes and Matheus Cunha will all have a role in this match, plus the reinforcement of Amad, who has a part to play.

United should achieve the three points at Old Trafford today in a bid to secure their top four finish in the Premier League next season as it is important that United qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season for them to have the finances to fix the problem areas in the squad and work to achieving something at last.

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

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