Confirmed XI: Carrick picks side to face Newcastle! Maguire, Shaw, Mbeumo, Cunha & Sesko all start!

Manchester United travel to the North East this evening to face Newcastle United at St James’ Park in the Premier League. United sit in third place in the league prior to this match, level on points with fourth-placed Aston Villa but three points clear of Liverpool and six points clear of Chelsea.

Michael Carrick could see his United side earn some credit with a victory against the Magpies this evening, would would give United at least a six-point cushion in the top four with nine matches still remaining after tonight – playing Villa, Liverpool and Chelsea in those nine matches. Come in United!

Manchester United

Lammens;

Mazraoui, Yoro, Maguire, Shaw;

Mainoo, Casemiro;

Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha;

Sesko

Substitutes

Bayindir; Dalot, Malacia, Heaven, Kukonki; Ugarte, Fletcher; Zirkzee, Amad

Newcastle United

Ramsdale;

Trippier, Thiaw, Burn, Hall;

Ramsey, Tonali, Joelinton;

Elanga, Gordon, Barnes

Substitutes

Pope; Botman, A. Murphy, Shahar; J. Murphy, Willock; Wissa, Osula, Neave

United found themselves 1-0 down in the opening four minutes against Palace at Old Trafford on Sunday. United do not want to let Newcastle United do that this evening. United need to lead the charge and take all three points on offer from this encounter. United beat Palace in the end but that is not the point.

United have the players that can raise the game against the Magpies this evening and I believe they will do that. Granted, United will be missing a number of players but it is still a possibility that United reinforce their position in the top four of the Premier League with Aston Villa also chasing United to go back to third place.

Written by Paul

