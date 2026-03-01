Confirmed XI: Sesko starts, replacing Amad, who is on the bench! United to sink Palace? They need to!

Manchester United welcome Crystal Palace to the Theatre of Dreams in the Premier League this afternoon. Michael Carrick’s side have some advantage this afternoon after Aston Villa lost on Friday evening and with United having a better goal difference, a win will see United rise to third in the Premier League.

United could be three points clear of Liverpool and with Chelsea facing Arsenal in the Premier League, a defeat for Chelsea could see United in a much better position. United have seen major improvement since Carrick was named the interim head coach of the club. United may no longer need to seek a new coach for the club.

Manchester United

Lammens;

Dalot, Maguire, Yoro, Shaw;

Mainoo, Casemiro;

Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha;

Sesko

Substitutes

Bayindir; Mazraoui, Malacia, Heaven; Ugarte, Fletcher, Moorhouse; Zirkzee, Amad

Crystal Palace

Henderson;

Richards, Lacroix, Canvot;

Muñoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell;

Sarr, Johnson;

Larsen

Substitutes

Benitez, Clyne, Riad, Hughes, Sosa, Devenu, Pino, Uche, Guessand

United will need to get the better of Palace, who sit 13th in the Premier League prior to the match kicking off. Palace will need to better their league position this season if they want to be a European club next season – although they could win the UEFA Europa Conference League which would put them into the Europa League.

United want to be in the UEFA Champions League next season, so a top four position is a must to achieve that. United have some tough matches coming up – but they were also tough for Carrick when he resumed the role of interim head coach so I am sure he will be ready for whatever happens for United this season.

