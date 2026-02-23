Confirmed XI: Carrick names XI for Everton trip! Martinez out injured! Yoro starts instead!
Manchester United travel the short distance to Merseyside to face Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium for the first time in the Premier League. United drew with West Ham United in their last match in the Premier League, which stopped them winning five matches in a row. United will need to impress to take three points tonight.
Michael Carrick has a great record as the interim United head coach and many suggest that he should be given a crack at the head coach permanently. United could do so much worse. Carrick knows what it is like at United and knows that he will need the winning mentality. The players respect him so it is a no brainer for me.
Manchester United
Lammens;
Dalot, Maguire, Yoro, Shaw;
Casemiro, Mainoo;
Amad, Fernandes, Cunha;
Mbeumo
Substitutes
Bayindir; Mazraoui, Malacia, Heaven; Ugarte, Fletcher, Moorhouse; Zirkzee, Sesko
Everton
Pickford;
Garner, Keane, Tarkowski, Branthwaite;
Iroegbunam, Gueye;
Armstrong, Dewsbury-Hill, Ndiaye;
Barry
Substitutes
King, Patterson, Mykolenko, Coleman, McNeil, Dibling, Rohl, Beto, George
United could be three points clear in the top four should they beat Everton tonight. Chelsea’s draw this weekend has strengthened United, despite being pushed into fifth place by the London club that collects players like Panini stickers. United should get the result they failed to get against Everton earlier this season.
United’s attack is much stronger than the attack of Everton, so the advantages of that should put United in line with another away win in the Premier League this season. Carrick will guide his United team to victory as he has done since he took the interim head coach role after the sacking of Ruben Amorim. Come on United!
Written by Paul
