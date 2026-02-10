Confirmed XI: Carrick XI unchanged for West Ham clash; Mbeumo, Amad, Fernandes & Cunha start?

Manchester United return to London this evening to face West Ham United at the London Stadium. This will be the fourth London club United have faced in the Premier League over an almost four week period. Michal Carrick has beaten Manchester City, Arsenal, Fulham, Spurs and will want to beat the Hammers.

United’s form has risen since Carrick took over as the interim head coach of the club following Ruben Amorim’s sacking and Darren Fletcher standing in for two matches before Carrick returned to the Old Trafford club. United have risen into the top four in the Premier League, which is where United will need to finish the season.

Manchester United

Lammens;

Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw;

Mainoo, Casemiro;

Amad, Fernandes, Cunha;

Mbeumo

Substitutes

Bayindir; Mazraoui, Malacia, Yoro, Heaven; Ugarte, Fletcher; Zirkzee, Sesko

West Ham United

Hermansen;

Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Disasi, Hadji Malick Diouf;

Soucek, Potts, Fernandes;

Bowen, Castellanos, Summerville

Substitutes

Areola, Walker-Peters, Kilman, Mayers, Magassa, Scarlet, Kante, Wilson, Traore

United will need to battle West Ham this evening in order to take all three points back to the Theatre of Dreams. There will be an almost two week break for United after this match with the next Premier League encounter against Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Monday 23rd February.

Keeping their top four position will be important for United. UEFA Champions League football is a minimum for next season if United are to kick on and continue to rebuild the club and move in the right direction. The Hammers stand in United’s way this evening. A win will be five in a row and haircut time for some!

Written by Paul

