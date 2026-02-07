Confirmed XI: Carrick names unchanged XI for Spurs clash! Fernandes, Cunha & Mbeumo to shine?

Manchester United welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Old Trafford in the Premier League this afternoon. United led by Michael Carrick have won the last three Premier League matches, beating Manchester City 2-0, Arsenal 3-2 and Fulham 3-2. United have risen into the top four this season, which is a good thing.

Carrick will need to keep this squad fit and hungry to achieve this season with UEFA Champions League qualification a must for the club. United have Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Bryan Mbeumo, Amad, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko who are all in form in front of goal this season.

Manchester United

Lammens;

Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw;

Casemiro, Mainoo;

Amad, Fernandes, Cunha;

Mbeumo

Substitutes

Bayindir; Mazraoui, Malacia, Yoro, Heaven; Ugarte, Fletcher; Zirkzee, Sesko

Tottenham Hotspur

Vicario;

Palhinha, Romero, van de Ven;

Gray, Gallagher, Sarr, Udogie;

Odobert, Simons;

Solanke

Substitutes

Kinsky, Dragusin, Souza, Byfield, Bissouma, Olusesi, Tel, Muani, Williams-Barnett

United need to keep their heads against Spurs. The UEFA Europa League final is a barometer for the hunger United need to be showing to batter the North London club this afternoon. Spurs think they are a successful club but they are just a joke – not as big a joke as Arsenal, but a joke.

Not being complacent is what United need. Getting the better of Spurs is important for United to achieve a place in the top four of the Premier League this season. UEFA Champions League qualification next season is important for the club as without it, the rebuild in the summer will not go as well as it should.

Written by Paul

