Confirmed XI: Carrick names XI to face Fulham! Mbeumo, Cunha, Amad & Fernandes to start?

Manchester United welcome Fulham to the Theatre of Dreams on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League. United have won their last two matches in the league with Michael Carrick at the helm, beating Manchester City 2-0 and Arsenal 3-2. What a time to be alive. Six points out of six for Carrick so far.

United sit fourth in the Premier League at the time of writing, a point clear of fifth placed Chelsea and eight points behind third placed Aston Villa and second-placed City. United have closed the gap to 12 points behind Arsenal. Fulham sit in seventh place in the league, four points behind this United side.

Manchester United

Lammens;

Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw;

Casemiro, Mainoo;

Amad, Fernandes, Cunha;

Mbeumo

Substitutes

Bayindir; Mazraoui, Malacia, Yoro; Ugarte; Zirkzee, Sesko, Lacey

Fulham

Leno;

Castagne, Andersen, Cuenca, Robinson;

Iwobi, Berge;

Wilson, Smith Rowe, Chukwueze;

Jiménez

Substitutes

Lecomte, Tete, Bassey, Sessegnon, Reed, Cairney, King, Kevin, Kusi-Asare

United need to play exactly the same way they have played against both City and Arsenal in the past two weeks; press the opposition, let them hold possession of the ball and strike on the counter and shock the opposition by scoring goals. United have scored five goals in two matches, conceding just two.

Getting the better of Fulham will be the task for United as they need to keep a charge into the top four this season as qualifying for the UEFA Champions League is a just this season and Carrick seems to be up for that challenge, doing so well after two matches — getting six points out of six against the top two teams.

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Discover more from Daily Man Utd News Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.